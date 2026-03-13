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Trump Team Spirals Over Damning Report on Bungled Iran War Planning

The Trump administration is furious over a report about a major oversight in the leadup to the war.

President Donald Trump yells at reporters as White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stands nearby.
Celal Gunes/Anadolu/Getty Images

The Trump administration and its fellow Republicans are going nuts over a CNN report that the White House didn’t adequately plan for Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth called the report “fundamentally unserious,” openly welcoming the day the news outlet gets taken over by conservative billionaire David Ellison.

“[M]ore fake news from CNN: reports that the Trump administration underestimated the Iran war’s impact on the Strait of Hormuz. Patently ridiculous, of course. For decades, Iran has threatened shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. This is always what they do, hold the strait hostage. CNN doesn’t think we thought of that,” Hegseth said at a press conference Friday.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt called the story “100% FAKE NEWS” in a long post on X, claiming that “a goal of the Operation itself, to annihilate the terrorist Iranian regime’s navy, missiles, drone production infrastructure, and other threat capabilities is quite literally intended to deprive them of their ability to close the Strait.” This belies the fact that Iran took control of the strait days ago and that no ships have been able to cross it without their approval.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton, who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, said on X that “whoever leaked this lied” regarding the idea that Trump did not plan for Iran to close the strait.

“CNN should do some fact-checking,” Cotton said. “The U.S. has planned for Iran to try and close the strait for decades.” It’s puzzling, though, how the report could be both a leak and a lie at the same time.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung shared Cotton’s post, adding that “[w]hen [CNN reporter Zachary Cohen] is on the byline, you know it’s FAKE NEWS. His unnamed sources are former Obama and Biden people, Iranian Regime sympathizers, low-level Democrat staffers on the Hill, and liberal donors/activists.”

GOP Senator Tim Sheehy said “[i]t is categorically false that they did not plan for Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz. Lawmakers and national security officials have known for years that this was Iran’s plan once their backs were against the wall,” again ignoring the fact that the U.S. was unable to prevent the strait’s closure.

A CNN spokesperson Friday said the network stands by its reporting. It seems that the Trump administration is aghast at the criticism it is facing, but refuses to acknowledge that the strait is closed right now with all oil exports from the region halted except for Iran’s. Attacking the media won’t change the facts on the ground or in the water.

Edith Olmsted/
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House GOP Summons Epstein Prison Guard to Testify

Tova Noel was on duty the day Jeffrey Epstein died.

Two computer screens show the Department of Justice's library of files on Jeffrey Epstein and a photograph of his face
Véronique Tournier/Hans Lucas/AFP/Getty Images

A prison guard on duty during Jeffrey Epstein’s death has been asked to testify to the House Oversight Committee.

Tova Noel is scheduled to appear for a transcribed interview on March 26, as part of the panel’s ongoing investigation into the alleged sex trafficker.

Noel and Michael Thomas were the two federal prison guards on duty at the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in New York when Epstein was found dead in August 2019. They were previously charged with falsifying reports to conceal their failure to perform adequate checks on the alleged sex trafficker. Those charges were dismissed in 2022.

Noel’s summons could fan the flames of conspiracy theories that Epstein did not kill himself in his jail cell.

The Oversight Committee has heard closed-door testimony on Epstein from prominent people, including Bill and Hillary Clinton. The committee has also subpoenaed Attorney General Pam Bondi for a deposition on her handling of the Epstein investigation. If her track record of discussing Epstein is any indication, it won’t go well.

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Trump Seems to Be Selling National Security Briefing Details to Fans

In a fundraising email, a Donald Trump–affiliated super PAC offered the highest bidders “unfiltered updates on the threats facing America.”

Donald Trump turns his head to the side while speaking
Heather Diehl/Getty Images

The president is leveraging his position as commander in chief for another moneymaking scheme.

An eyebrow-raising fundraising email was circulated Thursday by a Trump-affiliated super PAC, promising supporters a “National Security Briefing Membership” in exchange for their cash.

It was sent by the fundraising subsidiary of Donald Trump’s primary leadership PAC, Never Surrender, which emerged from the ashes of his 2024 campaign committee. The note, nonetheless, is phrased as though it were written by Trump himself, and links out to Trump’s merchandising website.

The email offered access to “private national security briefings” and “unfiltered updates on the threats facing America.”

“These final spots are reserved for my strongest supporters (YOU’RE ONE OF THEM!). This is no ordinary membership,” the message reads. “As a National Security Briefing Member, you’ll receive my private national security briefings, unfiltered updates on the threats facing America. The straight truth on border invasions, foreign adversaries, deep state sabotage, and every danger the fake news hides.

“You’ll get the inside scoop DIRECT from me, President Trump, the leader who’s rebuilt the greatest military in history and put America First like no one else,” it continued.

The bizarre and unprecedented offer comes as formal components of the Trump administration tamper with press access to official briefings regarding the Iran war, choking the flow of information to the public.

Yet it’s far from the first time that Trump has attempted to use his power and political prestige to milk money from his base. Trump’s long list of election-year hustles included launching a remarkably ugly sneaker and a limited-edition, $60 God Bless the USA Bible co-promoted by “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood, which was ultimately forced on Oklahoma public schools by its MAGA superintendent.

Trump also took the parent company of his social media platform Truth Social public and stamped his name on a new cryptocurrency platform headed by his two sons, Eric and Don Jr., which even the president’s allies criticized as a “huge mistake.”

The grift has continued into his presidency. This week, Trump’s meme coin advertised an opportunity for investors to actually meet him in person—though the billed April 25 gathering at Mar-a-Lago is not actually on the president’s schedule, according to a White House official who spoke with Politico. Instead, Trump is slated to attend the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner for the first time.

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Trump’s Lead Epstein Investigator Benefits From Limiting Probe

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton is accused of having a “personal interest” in limiting the investigation.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton gestures and speaks while sitting on stage during an event
Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg/Getty Images
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton.

Jay Clayton, Donald Trump’s pick to lead the District of Southern New York, has been tasked with investigating “people and institutions” tied to Jeffrey Esptein—but he himself has financial ties to the very Wall Street banks and firms under scrutiny, The Lever reported Thursday. 

Clayton holds between $1.5 million and $6 million worth of Apollo Global Management stock, according to public financial disclosures. He previously served as the group’s board chairman from 2021 until his Justice Department appointment in 2025. 

Leon Black, the billionaire former CEO of Apollo Global Management, was ousted from his role in 2021 after an internal review discovered he’d made $150 million in payments to Epstein for financial advice between 2012 and 2017. Black was later accused of raping a 16-year-old at Epstein’s mansion. He was ordered Thursday to be deposed as part of a lawsuit alleging Bank of America profited from Epstein’s alleged sex-trafficking. 

Clayton also holds between between $15,000 and $50,000 in JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America stock, as well as between $1,000 and $15,000 in Bank of New York Mellon and Citigroup stock—where Congress alleges $1.5 billion in “suspicious financial transactions tied to sex trafficking crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein” and his co-conspirators once flowed. 

Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden previously published a report finding that executives at JPMorgan Chase waited to disclose Epstein’s suspicious transactions to regulators in order “to continue working with Epstein,” even after he was terminated as a client over money laundering concerns. Citing newly unsealed emails, the report indicated this was done because of Epstein’s influence over Black. Wyden also pressed the Treasury Department to probe Citibank for “suspicious activities” related to Epstein. 

Clayton was also tasked with spearheading the work of redacting victims’ identifying information from the trove of documents published by the Department of Justice—an entirely separate debacle that has seen images of public officials redacted while publishing 40 nude pictures of women (possibly underage), among a plethora of other errors.  

“Jay Clayton has a very personal interest in seeing the Epstein story as a cabined-off story involving a mysterious ‘who could have ever known it’ villain, rather than the story of interconnected immoral elites it appears to be to impartial people,” said Jeff Hauser, executive director of the Revolving Door Project, a government watchdog.

“That’s a really paralyzing bias to bring to the role of prosecutor,” Hauser said. “We should want professional skeptics to serve our prosecutors, not the credulous.”

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Europe Outraged as Trump Delivers Russia a Big Win Amid Iran War

President Trump’s decision to lift sanctions on Russia has shocked key U.S. allies.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on a red carpet, as a plane is in the backgorund.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on August 15, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska.

European leaders are incensed after President Trump temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian oil to remedy oil costs after his war on Iran sent prices per barrel skyrocketing.

“We think that’s wrong,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said. “There is currently a price problem, but not a supply problem. And in that regard, I would like to know what other factors led the U.S. government to make this decision.… We want to ensure that Russia does not exploit the war in Iran to weaken Ukraine.… Nor will we allow Moscow to test NATO on its eastern flank and up here in the north.”

“In no case should an increase in the price of oil lead us to change our position with regard to Russia,” said French President Emmanuel Macron. “That is the position of the G7, and of course that of France and Europe.”

Many see Trump’s decision as another example of his extreme deference to Russian President Vladimir Putin, allowing Russia to profit when oil gets pricey while claiming to want to end its invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the move “not very logical.”

“The lifting of sanctions means that [Russia] will receive more money and there will be more drone attacks” in the Middle East, Zelenskiy said. “Russia will get money for its war machine, and there are a lot of drones that are built on Russian soil to destabilize the Middle East.… Russia is receiving new resources because of the destabilization. Ukraine must receive what has been promised.”

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GDP Growth Shrank Dramatically Under Trump—While Inflation Rose

Donald Trump’s economy continues to weaken.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking at a podium
Heather Diehl/Getty Images

U.S. economic growth at the end of 2025 was half as strong as previously estimated.

Between October and December, America’s gross domestic product grew just 0.7 percent, revised down from 1.4 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis Friday. 

This new number represented downward revisions in exports, consumer spending, government spending, and investment. The biggest revision was in exports, which dropped to -3.3 from the initial estimate of -0.9 percent. The biggest contributing factor to the fourth-quarter economic slowdown was the government shutdown.  

On the whole, real GDP increased 2.1 percent in 2025, which is still considered normal. If GDP growth is beneath 2 percent annually, that can typically be considered a recession. 

Meanwhile, core personal consumption expenditure, or PCE, inflation rose 3.1 percent on a 12-month basis. (That doesn’t include volatile food and energy costs.) Orders for durable goods did not see an expected increase of 1.3 percent, rising only 0.4 percent.

This significantly weaker economic growth has set the stage for Donald Trump’s increasingly expensive war in Iran. The president’s illegal military campaign there has triggered disruptions in global trade and sent prices at the gas pump surging. 

“The big downward revision in GDP is a gut check going into this energy crunch, increasing the risk of stagflation,” David Russell, global head of market strategy at TradeStation, wrote in an analyst note Friday. “The soft January durable goods data also suggests the economy entered this crisis weaker than hoped. This creates challenges for investors with PCE inflation still running well above the Fed’s target.”

Consumer spending remained relatively stable amid the backdrop of a labor market that has only gotten worse. In Q4, the U.S. job market shed 116,00 jobs—only slightly more than the 92,000 jobs it lost in February alone. 

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Hegseth Bans Reporter Who Covered Pentagon Outrage Over Iran Comment

The Atlantic’s Nancy Youssef said she and all print photographers were blocked from a press briefing.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks at a microphone during a press briefing
Octavio JONES/AFP/Getty Images

Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon is once again cracking down on the journalists who cover it.

The Atlantic’s Nancy Youssef disclosed Friday that she had been barred from the day’s press briefing, along with a cadre of photographers. The revelation came days after Hegseth’s aides reportedly expressed their dissatisfaction with photographs that had been taken of the secretary since the war with Iran began.

“I, along with print photographers, have been denied entry to cover today’s Pentagon briefing,” Youssef wrote on X. “All other media were allowed in.”

Photographers were also barred from the March 4 and March 10 briefings. Pentagon spokesperson Kingsley Wilson claimed the sudden ban was an attempt to use the room “effectively,” adding that journalists could instead use photographs released by the Defense Department’s own staff.

It was not clear if the ban was permanent, or specifically related to the Iran war briefings.

It’s possible that Youssef was singled out alongside the photographers because she reported on Hegseth’s aides’ reaction to his comment about dead U.S. troops at the start of the war. During a press briefing on March 4, Hegseth claimed that the press was only reporting on the deaths of American soldiers in order to “make the president look bad.”

Youssef, who was present for the briefing, later told her colleague that Hegseth’s comment “sent a stunned silence through the briefing room.” Some members of Hegseth’s staff appeared to flinch at what he was saying, she said, while others ducked their heads.

Youssef said that one person quietly but audibly remarked: “That was one of the most insulting things I have ever heard.”

Hegseth—a former Fox News anchor—has had nothing short of a contentious relationship with the press since he was tapped to run the Pentagon.

Late last year, the defense secretary crafted new rules that required credentialed Pentagon reporters to pledge that they would not report on anything from the department that had not been approved for official release. The new policy, announced in October, forced journalists to choose between reporting government-sponsored propaganda or having their press credentials revoked.

Dozens of journalists walked away from their desks at the Pentagon as a result, refusing to capitulate to Hegseth’s new standard. In turn, Pentagon officials offered those newly vacated spots to conservative outlets ideologically aligned with the Trump administration, including One America News, The Federalist, and LindellTV, a new outlet formed by Mike Lindell, the My Pillow CEO who practically bankrupted himself by broadcasting conspiracies about the 2020 presidential election.

The New York Times sued the department over the restrictions in December, claiming that they “violate the Constitution’s guarantees of due process, freedom of speech and freedom of the press.” In court, Times attorney Theodore Boutrous argued that the public was being “deprived of vital war-based information” in the process.

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Hegseth Goes Off on CNN—and Cheers Planned David Ellison Takeover

The defense secretary made a stunning confession about the planned right-wing takeover of CNN.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth makes a weird face while speaking in a Pentagon briefing.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a Pentagon briefing on March 2. Newer photos aren’t up yet since he banned Getty press photographers after that briefing.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth took some pot shots at the media Friday during a press conference and openly salivated over the coming right-wing takeover of CNN.

Hegseth railed against what he described as biased and intentionally misleading graphics and headlines on news reports such as “Mideast War Intensifies,” arguing that such a TV banner should read ‘“Iran Increasingly Desperate’ because they are. They know it, and so do you, if it can be admitted.”

“Or more fake news from CNN: reports that the Trump administration underestimated the Iran war’s impact on the Strait of Hormuz. Patently ridiculous, of course. For decades, Iran has threatened shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” Hegseth ranted. “This is always what they do, hold the strait hostage. CNN doesn’t think we thought of that. It’s a fundamentally unserious report. The sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better.”

Hegseth is referring to Trump supporter and billionaire David Ellison’s successful takeover bid for CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, a move that portends a shift to the right for the news network. It’s an open admission that the Trump administration, through its wealthy allies and supporters, is trying to take over the media for more favorable coverage and avenues for propaganda.

To drive the point home, Hegseth criticized another “fake headline that I saw yesterday: War Widening.”

“Here’s a real headline for you, for an actual patriotic press: How about ‘Iran Shrinking, Going Underground’? See, Iran’s leaders are hiding in bunkers and moving into civilian areas. The only thing that is widening is our advantage,” Hegseth said.

The term “patriotic press” alludes to a news media that serves the interests of the Trump administration and U.S. government as opposed to the truth and the public interest. Hegseth and his bosses want a pliant media serving their interests under their control, as evidenced by the fact that they’ve shut out publications that refuse to bend the knee or produce fawning coverage.

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Trump’s Inner Circle Is Divided Over Iran War

Donald Trump’s advisers can’t make up their minds over how long to let the war drag on.

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sit next to each other on a couch in the Oval Office
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance appears desperate to create daylight between himself and Donald Trump’s disastrous war in Iran, as the president’s inner circle starts to split over the conflict.

Two senior administration officials who spoke with Politico Friday painted an image of a reluctant vice president who stood by his position against U.S. intervention while sitting courtside to Trump’s military onslaught in Iran.

Vance was “skeptical” of the military campaign and “worried about success,” a senior Trump official said over text message. The vice president “just opposes” the war, they added.

Vance’s role “is to provide the president and the administration, you know, all points of views of what could happen from many different angles and, you know, he does that,” said a second senior Trump official. “But once the decision has been made, he’s fully on board.”

Previous reporting on Vance’s position on the war did not include his supposed skepticism. During a meeting in the Situation Room on February 18, Vance said that if the U.S. did launch a military campaign in Iran, it should “go big and go fast,” people familiar with his remarks told The New York Times.

Several journalists called bullshit on Vance’s sudden change of heart. “Why isn’t he advocating a change in policy rather than leaking to POLITICO about his internal monologue from 2 weeks ago?” wrote The Bulwark’s Tim Miller on X.

Matthew Yglesias suggested on X that “this kind of leaking suggests a White House team that knows things aren’t going to get better soon.”

It’s worth noting that Vance isn’t exactly known for standing by his word. But he is gearing up for a presidential run to succeed Trump in 2028—so an off-ramp to supporting the president’s unpopular war is probably looking pretty good right now.

Vance isn’t alone in looking for an exit: America’s wildly expensive aerial bombing campaign has caused some genuine fractures within the Trump administration, Reuters reported Friday.

Officials from the Treasury Department and the National Economic Council are among those who cautioned Trump that rising gasoline prices could hurt approval for the war at home, an adviser and two others close to decisions told Reuters. Chief of staff Susie Wiles and deputy chief James Blair have also stressed the political fallout of higher gas prices, and urged Trump to say the war is nearly finished.

Trump seems to have taken this to heart as he continues to confusedly claim the war is “won” but that the U.S. must stick around to “finish the job.” On Thursday, he insisted that rising gas prices are actually good, surely a winning political message.

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Pete Hegseth Admits They’re Using AI in Iran War

The defense secretary had quite the interesting Pentagon briefing on Iran.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
Octavio JONES/AFP/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth admitted that the U.S. military is using “every tool of AI” in the war on Iran.

“Every tool of AI, of cyber, of space, EW, counter-UAS, you name it—we’re employing it. Blinding, confusing, and deceiving our enemy. Because we know who the good guys are here. And the American people do too. And that makes my job simple,” Hegseth said at a Friday news briefing. “I serve God, the troops, the country, the Constitution, and the president of the United States. And answer only to those, all in service of victory on the battlefield.”

Hegseth touches on all the hits—good guys versus bad guys; we’re doing this for Jesus Christ and George Washington—while weaving in the implementation of the pernicious AI technology that the government is paying for. Was it AI that bombed a school full of children?

This commitment to using “every tool of AI” also comes just a day after Palantir CEO and government contract–holder Alex Karp declared that his technology would hurt “humanities-trained—largely Democratic—voters,” and help “vocationally trained … often male, working-class voters.”

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