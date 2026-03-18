Tulsi Gabbard Reveals How Little Intel Trump Is Getting on Iran

“And it’s because of that longstanding assessment that the IC has continued to report that the Department of War took the preemptive planning measures that it did,” Gabbard replied.

“They’ve stated that they did not plan for the Strait of Hormuz, the president said, ‘Who knew that was gonna happen?’”

King: The president says nobody knew. My question is did you tell him?



Ratcliffe: The president gets briefings constantly about intelligence. The comments you talked about, I had not heard.



Gabbard: Because of that longstanding assessment that the IC has continued to report… pic.twitter.com/AGcI9kweoY — Acyn (@Acyn) March 18, 2026

King was likely referring to Trump’s repeated comments over the last week that he was surprised by Iran’s retaliation. On Monday, Trump again claimed that“nobody expected Iran’s attacks on Qatar, the UAE, and other Gulf states. “Nobody. No no no no. The greatest experts—nobody thought they were going to hit,” Trump said. And on Sunday, CNN reported that the Pentagon had severely underestimated the negative impacts of a blockade on the strait, even as preparing for that same event had been “a bedrock principle of US national security policy for decades.” This massive oversight would indeed point to discrepancies in Gabbard and Ratcliffe’s vague answers. If the president was receiving regular and thorough intel briefings, why has the Iranian blockade of the strait been such a shock?