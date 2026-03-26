Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Interrupts Cabinet Meeting to Ask About Statue of Himself

The president is easily flattered.

Donald Trump makes a puckering expression while wearing a blue suit and red tie.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Donald Trump reacts during his Cabinet meeting on March 26, in the White House.

President Trump cares more about getting a statue of himself built in Venezuela than he does about Americans getting cheaper gas prices.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum planted the absurd inkling in Trump’s easily flattered head during a Thursday Cabinet meeting at the White House.

“Back on Venezuela—[Energy Secretary] Chris [Wright] … had a chance to be there,” Burgum said. “I literally think they’re gonna put up a statue of President Trump … and it’s not a political statement, it’s—”

“I actually think that would be a great honor,” Trump interrupted.

“It’s like they view President Trump like Simon Buller,” Burgum continued, perhaps referring to Simón Bolívar, who led a massive chunk of South America into independence from Spain. “He’s the liberator of a country, and this is a country where they, you know they love American baseball, you look on the street, they’re wearing NBA jerseys.”

“Their production on oil production is climbing towards 50 percent increase just in the three months we’ve been here. That flows to American refineries on the Gulf Coast, lowering the price of gas in America, so it’s a—” Burgum continued before Trump cut in.

“Forget that. When are they gonna do the statue? To hell with the other thing,” Trump said as the room erupted in laughter. While it came off as a joke at the moment, a sitting president suggesting that the country whose president he kidnapped and jailed build a statue of him is tasteless in any context.

Trump’s dismissal of oil and gas prices—perhaps the most important issue to the average American—is emblematic of his entire second tenure as president. Chest pounding, bravado, and imperialism abroad while the Americans he promised to fight for flail at home.

Most Recent Post
Finn Hartnett/
/

Top Trump Official Asks What the Big Deal Is if ICE Goes to the Polls

The Trump administration seems serious about sending ICE agents to monitor election sites.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche points a finger while seated in a chair on the CPAC stage.
Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche at CPAC, on March 25

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche advocated for sending Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to polling places, in the clearest proof yet that the Trump administration plans to use the overfunded and undertrained police force to suppress the vote.

Blanche made the comments in a speech at the popular conservative conference CPAC on Thursday. “Why is there objection to sending ICE officers to polling places?” he said. “Illegals can’t vote. It doesn’t make any sense.”

Federal law prohibits government forces from patrolling poll sites unless “such force be necessary to repel armed enemies of the United States.” Nonetheless, top Trump officials have balked when asked if ICE would be deployed for the midterms.

In February, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called a question on the subject “silly” and “disingenuous” while declining to actually answer.

Other right-wing freaks—cough, Steve Bannon, cough—have been all in on the idea for some time. And as Trump’s polling numbers continue to nosedive, it would be surprising if he didn’t do everything he could for his party to remain in power. Earlier this year, the president remarked that Republicans should “nationalize the voting.”

Critics worry that the presence of ICE agents at polling stations could deter Americans from voting, even if all their documents are in order. The agency has already killed two American citizens in 2026, and detained over 170 in 2025.

The idea that noncitizens are consistently voting in American elections is a myth Trump has successfully convinced his base is true. Funnily enough, most high-profile attempts at voter fraud have come from his own supporters.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump’s Reckless War Is Throttling New Homes and New Jobs

As long as the war continues, ordinary Americans will have a tougher time.

Plywood and wood framing are visible on a home still under construction, with a "Cordova New Homes Coming Soon" sign visible in front of the house frame.
Frederic J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
A new house under construction in Alhambra, California, on March 19

President Donald Trump’s reckless war with Iran is literally costing Americans their future by driving up mortgage rates and sapping the already dismal job market.

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 6.38 percent this week, after steadily climbing for the past four weeks since Trump launched his military campaign in Iran, CNN Business reported Thursday. It was the largest single-week increase since Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs shocked the economy last April.

In February, mortgage rates slipped below 6 percent for the first time in three years, before the spiraling conflict in the Middle East rattled the global economy.

Mortgage rates are tied to the 10-year Treasury yield as well as concerns about inflation. Last week, the yield on a 10-year Treasury note rose to 4.39 percent, its highest rate since July. Trump’s recent contradicting statements about a potential ceasefire in Iran have only driven yields higher to 4.44 percent on Monday, threatening home sales as spring arrives. Concerns about rising inflation have only deepened as the Strait of Hormuz remains shuttered. At the same time, foreclosure rates are also increasing in another troubling sign for homeowners.

Meanwhile, financial services firm Goldman Sachs has estimated that the global oil shock will cost the United States an estimated additional 10,000 jobs per month until the end of the year—and that’s if the war ends after six weeks. As energy prices surge, consumers are expected to cut back on discretionary purchases, like travel, hospitality, and retail, and put off long-term purchases like buying a house. Currently, there aren’t many signs that the war will resolve anytime soon. This prediction comes after the U.S. gained practically no jobs in 2025, and data from February revealed a shocking spike in unemployment.

Clearly, Trump’s war is already having dire economic consequences for average Americans, and those factors won’t be easily reversed.

Most Recent Post
Finn Hartnett/
/

Trump Admits He Told Top Official to Ignore the Courts

The president’s attack on the judicial system is getting even more blatant.

President Donald Trump at his Cabinet meeting
Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

An hour into his Thursday Cabinet meeting, Donald Trump made a remark that should infuriate every American who has been stuck paying high prices for foreign products.

Referring to Minnesota and California, Trump said: “I spoke with Russell Vought. I said, ‘Russell, don’t send them any money.’ He said, ‘But we have a court order that we have to.’ Can you believe it? … Justice Roberts doesn’t like when I say it, but the judges are really hurting this country.”

The “court order” mentioned by Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, refers to a ruling that the Trump administration must refund companies that were taxed for shipping foreign goods into the U.S.—plus interest.

The order was handed down by a judge with the Court of International Trade, and came after the Supreme Court ruled that the tariffs Trump imposed early in his second term were unconstitutional.

Trump has previously suggested the government would not refund the companies and instead try to litigate the decision. “We’ll end up being in court for the next five years,” he said.

The amount of taxpayer money the Trump administration owes these companies increases by $700 million every month. And when the companies aren’t getting their refunds, research shows they’re passing the tariff costs on to consumers.

Yet the Trump administration continues to stall, claiming it doesn’t have the technical capabilities to process the refunds and whining, as Trump did on Thursday, about the judges making it return what is owed.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Wants to Gut Another Room in the White House

How much of the “people’s house” is he going to destroy?

Jacqueline Kennedy in black-and-white walks into the White House Treaty Room with a picture of President Lincoln and three other people on the wall, as well as a table and sofa. A chandelier is hanging from the ceiling.
Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images
First lady Jacqueline Kennedy walks through the newly restored White House Treaty Room in 1967.

President Trump wants to turn the White House Treaty Room—traditionally reserved for ambassadors and foreign dignitaries—into a spare suite bedroom with a bathroom attached.

The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump floated his latest home improvement project on February 6 while giving a White House tour to a small group of people from the Committee for the Preservation of the White House and the Commission of Fine Arts. He wants the room used by presidents from Ulysses S. Grant to George W. Bush to be a one-bed, one-bath. It’s unclear why exactly the White House would need another guest room.

“President Trump is the builder-in-chief with an extraordinary eye for detail and design, and his bold vision will be imprinted upon the fabric of America and be felt by generations to come,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the Times. “His successes will continue to give the White House the glory it deserves.”

This would be the latest in the slew of White House renovation projects that Trump has unnecessarily undertaken. He turned the Rose Garden into a concrete patio and put tacky gold flourishings throughout the White House, including the Oval Office. And of course, he has already demolished the East Wing in preparation for his true pet project, a 90,000-square-foot grand ballroom. While Trump is quick to tout his prowess as a “builder,” it becomes more and more clear that he thinks the White House is just another one of his estates.

Most Recent Post
Marin Scotten/
/

Trump Funneling Money for His Board of Peace From State Department

Taxpayer dollars are being diverted to President Trump’s corrupt “Board of Peace.”

Jared Kushner and Secretary of State Marco Rubio clap as President Trump points and smiles at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace at the U.S. Institute of Peace on February 19, in Washington, D.C.

The State Department is reallocating $1.2 billion in foreign aid funding to President Donald Trump’s war criminal–filled Board of Peace, Semafor first reported Thursday.

Officials took $1 billion from international disaster assistance, $200 million from peacekeeping operations, and $50 million from international organizations, in order to finance the president’s slush fund posing as a peace plan for Gaza. In reality, the Board of Peace has not transferred any money to Gaza (despite saying it will), nor has it disclosed how it will spend any of its funding to promote international peace. The whole thing is seemingly a farce to carry out Jared Kushner’s master plan to turn Gaza into a strip of luxury hotels.

Trump previously announced the U.S. would give $10 billion in total to the board, which he assured taxpayers is “a very small number when you look at that compared to the cost of war.” Countries seeking permanent members on the Board of Peace are required to pay $1 billion for their spot.

On Thursday, Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto introduced a bill that would take $1 billion of the Board of Peace’s funding and redirect it to the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, amid skyrocketing gas prices from Trump’s war in Iran.

“Instead of giving President Trump a $1 billion blank check to fund a ‘Board of Peace’ that has offered no transparency about how it is investing its money, let’s focus on helping American families afford their monthly power bill,” Cortez Masto said in a statement.

Like many of Trump’s insane foreign policy stunts, the apparent transfer of funds was done without congressional approval. In a properly functioning government, the president actually wouldn’t be allowed to take billions of dollars in the midst of a partial government shutdown to fund an experimental pet project.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Is Trash-Talking JD Vance for Not Being So Gung-Ho on Iran War

How long can the vice president keep his distance from the conflict?

Donald Trump and JD Vance are both seated at a table with the presidential seal mounted to the front of the table. Trump is speaking, while Vance looks on to Trump's right. A glass of water is visible between Vance and Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Donald Trump speaks as JD Vance looks on in the East Room of the White House on January 9.

Donald Trump isn’t too happy with Vice President JD Vance’s attempts to distance himself from the president’s reckless war in Iran.

Trump has been making “snide, annoyed comments” about Vance’s and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s apparent lack of enthusiasm for his wildly unpopular military campaign in the Middle East, two anonymous sources told Zeteo.

Those who heard Trump’s remarks about Vance were reportedly surprised to hear him talk that way, as the two have been generally simpatico since Trump entered the White House.

Vance has appeared desperate to create daylight between himself and the conflict after some leakers claimed he was skeptical about the president’s war, in an apparent effort to salvage his electability for 2028. And Gabbard refused to back up the White House’s claim that Iran presented an “imminent threat” when she appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee earlier this month. Both figures have previously expressed a distaste for American intervention in the Middle East.

Now Vance may be headed to Islamabad this weekend to help negotiate the end to the war he supposedly never wanted to start. If those talks go ahead, they will likely fail, and Vance won’t be able to hide from his involvement.

The White House insisted that the president’s relationship with Vance was “as warm as ever.”

“President Trump’s Peace through Strength foreign policy is a tried-and-true approach that keeps America safe and deters global threats,” White House spokesman Davis Ingle told Zeteo. “DNI Gabbard is an important member of the President’s team and her work continues to serve him and this country well.”

Most Recent Post
Marin Scotten/
/

Trump Gets Fact-Check to His Face as He Explains Why He Voted by Mail

The president lied about his whereabouts leading up to Florida’s special election.

President Donald Trump at his Cabinet meeting
Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Donald Trump was humiliated in a Cabinet meeting Thursday while trying to defend voting by mail in Florida’s special election earlier this week.

When asked by a reporter why he voted by mail—a process he previously referred to as “mail-in cheating” just days earlier—Trump had no coherent response.

“Because of the fact that I’m president of the United States, I did a mail-in ballot for elections that took place in Florida because I felt I should be here, instead of being in the beautiful sunshine,” he responded, claiming he was in Washington, D.C., leading up to the election and could not have voted in person.

That’s not true. The president was at his Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month, as the reporter pointed out.

“But you were in Palm Beach, sir, the last few weekends—could you have gone in person?” she responded, swiftly dismantling any justification Trump claimed to have for voting by mail.

The president has long blasted mail-in voting as a form of mass voter fraud and a threat to democracy. Last week, he rejected his own party’s bid to end the partial government shutdown, calling on the Senate to pass the SAVE Act before making a deal. The Jim Crow–era voter suppression law would make it significantly harder to vote by mail.

According to the Palm Beach County’s Supervisor of Elections website, Trump also voted by mail in 2020.

Following the lie about his whereabouts, Trump rambled aimlessly to defend himself in trademark style.

“We have exceptions for mail-in ballots, you do know that, right?” he said, fumbling his words as he pointed to exceptions like military service, illness, disability, and “being away.” Not one of those applied to him.

Most Recent Post
Finn Hartnett/
/

Trump Reveals “Very Big Present” From Iran That Changed His Mind

“I hope I haven’t screwed up your negotiations,” Trump joked afterward.

President Donald Trump splays his hands out while speaking at a Cabinet meeting.
Jim WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump is pretty bad at keeping secrets.

The president said on Tuesday that Iran had given the U.S. “a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money,” but wouldn’t say what the present (read: bribe) was at the time. Two days later, the president was unable to keep silent any longer, and excitedly revealed the gift to a crew of reporters at a Cabinet meeting.

“Steve, can I reveal the present?” Trump asked U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff.

“You can do anything you want, sir,” Witkoff replied meekly.

“[Iran] said … ‘We are going to let you have eight boats of oil.’ Eight boats. Eight big boats of oil,” Trump said.

The president described not being sure whether Iran was serious, then switching on Fox News and seeing “eight boats that are going right up the middle of Hormuz Strait.… They were Pakistani-flagged. I said, ‘Well, I guess we’re dealing with the right people.’ And actually, they then apologized for something they said, and they said, ‘We’re gonna send two more boats.’”

If this bizarre story is true—Iran previously said it hasn’t been negotiating with the U.S. at all—Pakistan, which has been trying to mediate between the two countries, might not be happy that Trump has made its tactics public.

“I hope I haven’t screwed up your negotiations,” Trump joked to Witkoff.

While eight free oil tankers are nice, the global oil market has been crashing for nearly a month due to Trump’s ridiculous decision to go to war, so it’s not like the vessels are going to reduce gas prices for regular Americans. And despite Trump’s posturing, the conflict doesn’t look to be ending anytime soon.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Embattled Democrat Sought Trump Pardon at Christmas Party

She faces federal charges and a House Ethics Committee investigation.

Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, wearing a green blazer and a shamrock broach, stands outside of the Capitol doors holding a folder.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick leaves the Capitol on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Democratic Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick—who is accused of stealing $5 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to use for her 2021 campaign—allegedly asked President Trump for a presidential pardon at the White House Christmas party last December.

The allegations against the Florida congresswoman will be the topic of a House Ethics Committee meeting on Thursday, and Republican Representative Greg Steube, also from Florida, has filed a resolution to expel her from the House of Representatives after the committee completes its investigation.

That Christmas pardon request, reported anonymously to The Hill, raises legitimate questions regarding the allegations against Cherfilus-McCormick, who has framed them as a targeted attack on her by the Trump administration. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has publicly supported her, stating that she “is entitled to the presumption of innocence like every other American.” If she is truly innocent, why would she ask Trump for a pardon?

While some Democrats are allowing the hearing to play out, others are already squeamish about the contradictions of the allegations against Cherfilus-McCormick and their own anti-corruption agenda.

“How do you maintain your integrity and objectivity—you’re sitting as a judge now—so how do you maintain that credibility if you’re going to treat Democrats better than Republicans?” Democratic Representative Stephen Lynch told The Hill. “That’s tough to explain.”

Cherfilus-McCormick, her brother, and two others were indicted last November for allegedly stealing $5 million in FEMA disaster relief funds that were paid to her family’s business and her campaign, and were used to purchase a diamond ring for herself.

“My opponent is seeking pardons from Donald Trump while our district can’t afford to pay their rent,” said Elijah Manley, Cherfilus-McCormick’s Democratic primary opponent, on X Thursday. “It’s time to resign.”

Cherfilus-McCormick pleaded not guilty in February.

“While I am limited in what I can address due to an ongoing federal matter, I have cooperated fully within those constraints,” she said in a statement this week. “I welcome the opportunity to set the record straight and challenge these inaccuracies, when I am legally able to do so.”

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington