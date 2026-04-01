“He’s Gone”: Alex Jones Says Trump Is Done For
The once-loyal MAGA stooge is urging the Republican Party to move on.
Some of Donald Trump’s biggest supporters now believe he has no political future.
Alex Jones, the bankrupt host of InfoWars, claimed that Trump is “done” and too sick to remain in the Oval Office.
“When your ankles swell up three times the size they were before, that means heart failure,” Jones said on an episode of the Alex Jones Show Tuesday. “And he does look sick. He does babble and sound like the brain’s not doing too hot. And so, we just cut bait on Trump, and we just mobilize against the Democrats. And we mobilize against the neocons, we primary them, and we just fight even harder.”
Jones noted that there was a new conservative wave taking over the country that has involved a “Christian reawakening” that Trump has nothing to do with.
“Trump is just a minor figure in all of that now,” Jones said. “We need to be sad about Trump. This is not funny, this is not good, but he’s gone. And that’s it.”
Jones went on to compare Trump to his own grandfather, who Jones said was “not there” in the last year of his life due to dementia.
He also suggested that members of Trump’s Cabinet, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, were “freaked out” about Trump’s health but too loyal to speak out.
“We need to pray for other people to be awakened … because we’re in so much danger,” Jones said.
The 79-year-old president has repeatedly claimed that he is in pristine condition, brushing off public alarm over his deteriorating body, but several health scares over the last several months have sparked questions over his ability to remain in office.
The large bruises on his hands—often covered with ill-matched makeup—have become a near routine fixture on the president’s aging body as they shift from hand to hand. The White House has blamed the superficial injuries on handshaking and aspirin, though doctors have suggested that the bruises could be a warning sign of something more serious.
Other symptoms of Trump’s deteriorating condition have been more concerning, such as the sagging mouth and drooping expression he sported in September during 9/11 memorial ceremonies, causing some onlookers to suggest that the president could have suffered a stroke.
The next month, Trump spent hours at Walter Reed Medical Center. The White House refused to disclose the reason, but eventually Trump let slip that he had received MRI scans, the results of which he said came back “perfect.” At least one former White House physician questioned the timeline of Trump’s appointment, pointing out that his four-hour visit to the hospital was far longer than would be required by an MRI test. Trump later revealed he might not have gotten an MRI at all, but something “less than” that.
Trump has also appeared discombobulated and lethargic during critical meetings with world leaders. Over the course of the last year, Trump has fallen asleep roughly a dozen times during critical public appearances. It has happened during Cabinet meetings, in the middle of bombastic military parades, while meeting leaders of critical allies, and even during the Pope’s funeral.