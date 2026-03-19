Trump Shrugs Off Surging Iran War Cost as Food and Gas Prices Rise

After waffling about how good U.S. anti-air equipment was at shooting Iranian missiles down, Trump said that the money was “a small price to pay to make sure that we stay tippy-top.”

Trump on $200 billion Pentagon request: It's a small price to pay to make sure that we stay tippy top. pic.twitter.com/1j8LGciLvM — Acyn (@Acyn) March 19, 2026

The Pentagon’s request may struggle to pass Congress, as even some Republicans are beginning to balk at the amount being spent on the unpopular war.

The first six days of the war cost taxpayers over $11.3 billion. In addition to this $200 billion request, Trump has petitioned Congress to increase the defense budget by $500 billion to $1.5 trillion in 2027, which would be by far the highest figure ever. (The Pentagon has yet to submit their official 2027 budget request.)