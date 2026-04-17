Watch Trump Genuinely Forget Who Was President Last Year

Trump: A year ago, our country was an embarrassment. All over the world, they laughed at us. pic.twitter.com/voIgUfku6R — Acyn (@Acyn) April 17, 2026

It’s just the latest indication that something could be seriously wrong with the president’s brain. Over the first year and change of his second term, Trump’s speeches have become more disjointed and incoherent, and his behavior has grown increasingly erratic, sparking concerns across the country about his health and aptitude for the country’s biggest job.



Just last week, Trump attacked several of his longest allies, claimed via a social media post that he would completely annihilate Iranian civilization, and started beef with Pope Leo XIV, claiming that the Catholic pontiff was “weak on crime.”

This week, Trump forgot when Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, and that one of his most fervent GOP critics—North Carolina Republican Thom Tillis—is still in the Senate. Trump also opted to go to a UFC tournament instead of overseeing his administration’s peace talks with Iran, and DoorDashed McDonalds to the Oval Office in a PR stunt that even he retroactively admitted was “tacky.”