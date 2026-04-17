Watch Trump Genuinely Forget Who Was President Last Year
Donald Trump, 79, accidentally insulted himself when discussing the 2025 economy.
Donald Trump had several gripes while speaking at his No Tax on Tips event in Las Vegas Thursday evening. Yet in an incredible mental lapse, one of Trump’s points of frustration was about who the president was in 2025.
“A year ago, our country was an embarrassment,” Trump said. “All over the world, they laughed at us. And they don’t laugh anymore, they are not laughing.”
It’s just the latest indication that something could be seriously wrong with the president’s brain. Over the first year and change of his second term, Trump’s speeches have become more disjointed and incoherent, and his behavior has grown increasingly erratic, sparking concerns across the country about his health and aptitude for the country’s biggest job.
Just last week, Trump attacked several of his longest allies, claimed via a social media post that he would completely annihilate Iranian civilization, and started beef with Pope Leo XIV, claiming that the Catholic pontiff was “weak on crime.”
This week, Trump forgot when Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, and that one of his most fervent GOP critics—North Carolina Republican Thom Tillis—is still in the Senate. Trump also opted to go to a UFC tournament instead of overseeing his administration’s peace talks with Iran, and DoorDashed McDonalds to the Oval Office in a PR stunt that even he retroactively admitted was “tacky.”
HIs behavior has elicited a cultural shift on the ideological left and right. A group of MAGA thoughtleaders—including Alex Jones, Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and Megyn Kelly—have denounced Trump’s recent behavior as it relates to the war in Iran, as well as his mass disavowment of his own political acolytes.
Liberal lawmakers, meanwhile, have invoked the 25th amendment, formally challenging Trump’s mental acuity. Fifty House Democrats filed legislation on Wednesday to create a commission that could shove Trump out of power and install Vice President JD Vance as his replacement.
Other Democrats have called for the president to have his brain tested by the end of the month. House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin last week demanded that Trump undergo another cognitive test by April 25, citing Trump’s escalating aggression toward Iran.