MAGA Defectors Convinced Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Was Staged
Some of Trump’s biggest former supporters are now questioning an assassination attempt on his life.
Right-wing commentators and conspiracy theorists have expressed doubts about the legitimacy of the attempted assassination at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday.
“Does anybody else just not care about the White House Correspondent’s Dinner shooting like at all,” said white nationalist and former Trump dinner guest Nick Fuentes.
“Was this just a coincidence or another staged incident? Hours before the chaos, Karoline Leavitt told America to watch tonight because Donald Trump would bring the heat, and there would be ‘shots fired.’ Then suddenly, real shots were fired near the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” Tucker Carlson posited on his show. “Shots fired? The Secret Service rushes in and they let Trump continue to sit there? And now they’re going to resume the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and Trump still plans to deliver a speech?”
“I’m not saying this was staged to boost Trump’s tanking approval numbers, but it certainly looks odd,” Carlson continued.
Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones didn’t seem convinced the shooting was staged, but he still lent some credence to the idea, acknowledging that a lot of people he “really, really, really” respected who were “dead on on every other issue” believed it was.
Former MAGA Representative Marjorie Taylor Green also raised questions regarding the alleged shooter’s manifesto.
“Why does every shooter have a manifesto? Most shooter’s manifestos remain classified so they don’t inspire more would be shooter’s,” she wrote. “Why did they release Cole Allen’s manifesto almost immediately?”
This cloud of doubt on the right surrounding the correspondents’ dinner comes just over a week after Wired reported that a notable section of Trump’s base, including Carlson, believe the 2024 assassination attempt on President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, was fake as well—suggesting eroding trust from those who were once his staunchest supporters.