How Trump Plans to Profit Off Renaming of Palm Beach Airport
President Donald Trump has made a deal with Palm Beach Airport that will make him even richer.
President Trump has trademarked the name “Donald J. Trump International Airport”—and could soon generate millions of dollars for his family.
Palm Beach County commissioners will vote on Tuesday whether or not to use taxpayer dollars to rename Florida’s Palm Beach International Airport to the “President Donald J. Trump International Airport.” If they approve the name change, a trademark deal between the county and DTTM Operations LLC, the company run by Donald Trump Jr., will force the airport to run all airport-branded merchandise by the Trump family for approval.
Trump is the first and only president with an airport named after him who has trademarked his own name in this manner.
While Trump’s companies have claimed that the trademark is only for legal protections, and that Trump won’t directly profit, the agreement signed by Trump—and reviewed by The Miami Herald—would leave loopholes for the president’s companies to sell “President Donald J. Trump Airport” branded merchandise off site, and even gives the president control over biographical information included at the airport.
The agreement also allows Trump to create the list of “approved retailers” from which airport stores have to buy the Trump-branded items. If the county or any retail businesses want to sell DJT Airport merch, they have to buy those products “exclusively and directly from such entities designated by Licensor.” The licensor is DTTM—which Trump Jr. is the president of.
“Normally a license agreement says that the goods have to be of a certain quality. It doesn’t say that you have to purchase them from a retailer that we’re approving them from,” trademark lawyer Josh Gerben told the Herald. “It’s not just a non-partisan individual that’s going to be able to write marketing materials or talk about Donald Trump. It’s going to be him and his organizations getting to control the messaging here.”
Doubts about the ethics of the deal were raised months ago, with Palm Beach lawmakers stating over email that the airport renaming would confer “a commercial benefit upon the president and his companies.” Even still, the deal may very well be approved on Tuesday, giving perhaps the most blatantly corrupt president yet another free pass.