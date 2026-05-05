How Trump Plans to Profit Off Renaming of Palm Beach Airport

Trump is the first and only president with an airport named after him who has trademarked his own name in this manner.

While Trump’s companies have claimed that the trademark is only for legal protections, and that Trump won’t directly profit, the agreement signed by Trump—and reviewed by The Miami Herald—would leave loopholes for the president’s companies to sell “President Donald J. Trump Airport” branded merchandise off site, and even gives the president control over biographical information included at the airport.

The agreement also allows Trump to create the list of “approved retailers” from which airport stores have to buy the Trump-branded items. If the county or any retail businesses want to sell DJT Airport merch, they have to buy those products “exclusively and directly from such entities designated by Licensor.” The licensor is DTTM—which Trump Jr. is the president of.