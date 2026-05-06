DOJ Sues Colorado Over Gun Law Implemented After Mass Shooting
The law bans high-capacity ammunition magazines.
The Justice Department sued the state of Colorado Wednesday over a gun control law that has been on the books for more than a decade.
The state passed the law, House Bill 13-1224, in 2013, months after a gunman opened fire on a movie theater in Aurora, killing 12 people and injuring 70 others. The law formally banned the sale, transfer, and possession of magazines carrying more than 15 rounds of ammunition within state lines.
It’s the second such attack this week by the Trump administration on Colorado’s various attempts to curb gun violence. On Tuesday, the DOJ took aim at the city of Denver for a 1989 city law that banned assault weapons.
The nation’s premier law office has argued that both laws violate the Second Amendment right to bear arms.
This is a developing story.