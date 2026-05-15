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Trump Gives Cringe, Drawn-Out Explanation of New Insult for Democrats

Don’t worry, it got way funnier after he explained it in detail.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking at a microphone
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

From the visibly declining president that brought you incredibly stupid terms such as “Tpublicans” and “Panicans” comes a new nickname for Donald Trump’s critics:

“Dumocrats. Because they’re dumb, I—they’re dumb. It’s D-U-M. I got rid of the B. So you’re only changing one letter, right? E goes, the U comes,” Trump told Fox New’s Sean Hannity Thursday.

Just a reminder: this imbecile is who represents us on the world stage.

Is it any wonder he’s walked away from a two-day summit with China without securing any significant breakthroughs? Or in negotiations with Iran for that matter, in which Trump revealed Thursday he discards deals from the other side if he doesn’t like the first sentence?

Based on how Trump’s talking, it would be a wonder if he could read much further than that.

No worries though, we’ll just add it to the slush pile of unintelligible things Trump said this year—and pray for peace some other day.

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Trump Even Pissed Off Sean Hannity With His Latest Iran Talks

The Fox News host got visibly frustrated when Donald Trump would’t say what Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to regarding Iran.

Chinese President Xi Jinping smiles while standing next to Donald Trump, who puts his hand on Xi's arm
Evan Vucci/AFP/Getty Images

Fox News’s Sean Hannity is tiring of Donald Trump’s non-answers.

In a new interview between the pair, aired Thursday evening, the longtime face of the conservative news behemoth appeared visibly frustrated and irritated that the president would not directly address the war in Iran.

“Do you think President Xi and China have the ability to influence the Iranians, considering they are one of their biggest customers?” asked Hannity.

“Yea probably but—um, look, he’s not coming in with guns, they’re not coming in shooting,” Trump said.

“I’m not asking—” Hannity interjected. “—Influenced.”

But Trump was keen to switch the topic, reorienting his answer towards the possibility of U.S. oil sales.

“He’s been very good. They get a lot of their oil—40 percent of their oil—from that location. So what has happened, and one thing that I think we’re going to make a deal on, is they’ve agreed they want to buy oil from the United States,” Trump said.

In another concerning exchange, Trump suggested that he was unlikely to get a clear answer out of Xi on Iran’s nuclear program.

“I don’t think China wants Iran to have a nuclear weapon, either,” Trump said. “I said, ‘They’re stone cold crazy. You don’t need them having a nuclear weapon.’”

“And what did he say?” asked Hannity.

“Well, he’s not going to respond too much, he’s a pretty cool guy. He’s not going to say, ‘Oh, that’s a good point,’” Trump said.

“Do you think he agreed?” pressed Hannity. “What was the impression?”

“I don’t think he wants them to have—no, he would like to see it end.”

Trump intends to amp up pressure on Iran until its leadership caves to his key demand: ending Tehran’s nuclear capabilities. But the reality of Iran’s progress on that front is still murky.

Prior to the war—which never obtained congressional approval—Trump ordered strikes on three of Iran’s nuclear sites, hitting Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan on June 22. At the time, the Trump administration claimed that the one-off air raid had set Iran’s program back by “years.”

Ex-National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, who sparked a maelstrom in Washington when he resigned over the issue in March, argued in his resignation letter that “Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

In the 11 weeks since the war began, the U.S. and Israel have killed thousands of Iranian civilians and obliterated Iranian civilian infrastructure. Fourteen U.S. soldiers have also died in the process, according to CENTCOM.

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Report: Kash Patel Was Desperate to Snorkel in a Graveyard

The FBI director went on a VIP snorkeling trip at Pearl Harbor last summer.

Kash Patel makes a silly face
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
FBI Director Kash Patel

Kash Patel can’t stop living the good life.

The FBI director reportedly went on a VIP snorkeling trip while on a visit to Hawaii last summer that the bureau stressed was not a vacation. Patel was officially in the state to tour the FBI’s Honolulu branch and meet with local law enforcement, or at least that’s what the bureau’s news releases said.

But the Associated Press obtained government emails showing that Patel took part in the snorkeling excursion, coordinated by the military, near the USS Arizona, which was sunk in the World War II attack on Pearl Harbor. That wasn’t mentioned in the bureau’s public releases, nor was Patel’s return to Hawaii for two days after initially visiting the state.

Snorkeling and diving are usually prohibited around the sunken battleship, with rare exceptions. It’s essentially a military cemetery, as over 900 sailors and Marines died in the 1941 attack by Japan. Most dives either are done by Marine archaeologists or crews from the National Park Service to examine the wreck’s condition, or to inter the remains of survivors of the attack who wish to be laid to rest near their fellow shipmates.

Only a few dignitaries have been allowed to swim at the site since at least the Obama administration, but none of them were FBI chiefs, even though they have visited Pearl Harbor. Patel, yet again, appears to be using his job and access to a private FBI jet to get away with vacationing on the taxpayer’s dime.

Patel has used FBI resources to fly to see his girlfriend sing at a wrestling event and have agents protect her, as well as buy a new fleet of BMWs to ride around in. He went to Italy to party during the Olympics, and drinks so much on the job that he once passed out behind a locked door, requiring “breaching equipment” to get him out. And how many other FBI directors had their own personalized bourbon, and lashed out when it went missing?

Patel appears to think that he gets to party and carry out President Trump’s bidding, such as going after the president’s political enemies and purging agents who don’t toe the administration’s line, even when they are experts on Iran. The list of Patel’s transgressions is long, but he still has a job until his misdeeds outweigh his pro-Trump sycophancy.

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DHS Is Stepping Up Its Intimidation Campaign Against a Federal Judge

A lawyer for ICE instructed a DOJ attorney to withhold information from U.S. District Judge Melissa Dubose.

ICE agents march in a line in Minneapolis.
John Moore/Getty Images
ICE agents in Minneapolis earlier this year.

The Trump administration is targeting another federal judge who has ruled against the government, even telling its lawyers to withhold information.

The New York Times, citing an internal email, reports that a lawyer for ICE told Kevin M. Bolan, a Justice Department lawyer preparing to appear before U.S. District Judge Melissa DuBose in April, not to disclose an arrest warrant for murder in the Dominican Republic for Bryan Rafael Gomez, an immigrant she planned to release from federal custody.

“Please do not confirm or deny the existence” of the warrant, ICE lawyer Adam E. Mattei wrote to Bolan. “There has yet to be any use authorization for this information.”

After DuBose ordered Gomez’s release, though, the Department of Homeland Security attacked her in a news release as an “activist Biden Judge” for releasing a “violent criminal illegal alien.” DuBose didn’t take kindly to this, issuing an order earlier this month questioning why she was not told about “facts relevant” to the case and saying that the omission “threatens public safety and erodes trust in the rule of law.”

Bolan then apologized in a court filing, saying that ICE had told him to withhold the information for what he thought was a legitimate law enforcement reason. He added that his DOJ colleagues had asked the DHS to take their news release down to no avail. DuBose still referred Bolan for possible discipline, citing a “lack of candor.”

The general counsel for DHS, James Percival, then attacked DuBose in a column for the conservative website The Federalist Tuesday, calling DuBose an “activist” and saying she lacked “any plausible basis to review Mr. Gomez’s custody status.”

The whole thing is part of a pattern, led by President Trump, of government officials denigrating judges who go against the administration’s mass deportation agenda. DuBose, appointed by President Biden, is the first Black and LGBTQ judge to serve on Rhode Island’s federal bench, making her a big target for MAGA. On top of that, the government knowingly withheld information from her, further destroying whatever credibility this administration has left.

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Border Patrol Chief Quits After Report He Hired Foreign Sex Workers

Mike Banks reportedly traveled abroad to solicit sex workers multiple times over the course of a decade.

U.S. Border Patrol chief Mike Banks sits during an event
Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images
Mike Banks

The Trump administration’s immigration operation is experiencing another major shakeup.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Mike Banks suddenly resigned from his position Thursday following accusations of sexual impropriety. Banks oversaw Donald Trump’s second-term immigration crackdown. The longtime law enforcement professional told Fox News that his resignation was effective immediately.

“It’s just time, man,” Banks told Fox News congressional correspondent Bill Melugin. “I feel like I got this shit back on course, from the least secure, disastrous, chaotic border to the most secure border this country has ever seen. Time to pass the reins.”

“It’s time to enjoy the family and life,” Banks added.

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott thanked Banks for his service “during one of the most challenging periods for border security.”

But Banks’s sudden departure comes at a curious time, as reports circulate about his penchant for sex workers. Border Patrol employees told the Washington Examiner last month that Banks was “known among colleagues for taking regular trips abroad to engage in sex with prostitutes.”

Banks even “bragged” about his deviant habits with colleagues while in his previous role in Border Patrol, and allegedly paid for sex with prostitutes while travelling across Colombia and Thailand over the course of a decade. CBP reportedly investigated his behavior twice, including last year, but the probe was squashed by former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Despite Trump having made immigration a key priority for his second term, federal immigration agencies have seen a tremendous leadership shakeup since he returned to office, rattling every component of the country’s immigration system.

So far, the restructuring has ousted Noem and former Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino, who was sidelined by the administration after federal agents shot and killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis early this year.

And more resignations are on the way: acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons is expected to step down from his position in the coming weeks. He will be replaced by David Venturella, a private prison executive.

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Here’s Who Funded Trump Secretary’s Family Reality TV Show

Sean Duffy went on an all-expenses-paid vacation over the course of seven months—and kept collecting a taxpayer-funded paycheck too.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy frowns and speaks
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s glamorous road trip across the U.S. was paid for by corporate titans.

The former Fox News host claimed that over the course of seven months, he filmed an upcoming reality television show with his wife and their nine children, called The Great American Roadtrip. His wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, referred to their time on the road as “really wholesome, good family stuff.” 

But Duffy—a multimillionaire with a taxpayer-funded salary—did not pay for the extravagant trip himself. Instead, the money came from a supposedly independent nonprofit, a 501(c)4 called Great American Road Trip Inc. 

In a statement to The New Republic, Duffy’s office described GART as an “independent” entity. 

GART was established around August 2025 by Tori Barnes, reported Forbes Thursday. Barnes, according to her LinkedIn profile, spent nearly two decades working as a lobbyist for General Motors before moving to the U.S. Travel Association.

A Department of Transportation memo dated March 6 described GART as a “multi-platform storytelling initiative” that was launched by Duffy and the Transportation Department as part of a “series of initiatives in partnership with Freedom250 to further contribute to this historic year.” Freedom250 is the Trump administration’s effort commemorating the U.S.’s 250th birthday.

Behind the nonprofit’s funding is a medley of industry giants, including aircraft manufacturer Boeing, carmaker Toyota, and gas giant Shell, all proudly displayed on the nonprofit’s website. Other funders were Google, the cruise company Royal Caribbean Group, United Airlines, Chase Travel, and the U.S. Travel Association, among other companies that rely on the regulatory systems of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Politico reported Tuesday that sponsorships ranged in price from $100,000 to $1 million.

The reality-TV series was launched in partnership with Fox News, and is set to be released on YouTube in the lead-up to America’s 250th birthday. Not all 50 states will get airtime. Duffy’s multimonth trip hit just eight states: Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Texas, Arizona, Montana, Massachusetts, as well as Washington, D.C.

In a promotional interview on Fox News last week, Duffy confessed that the trek was his idea.

“I wanted to lean in to America’s 250th birthday,” Duffy said, reminding the panel that he and  Campos-Duffy met on a road trip for MTV’s Real World spinoff, Road Rules: All Stars in 1998. 

“And so over the course of seven months we just kind of found these moments where I might be able to do some work, take the kids with me, do a road trip—and our motto is to love America is to see America,” Duffy continued, “and there’s so much to see in this beautiful country.”

Campos-Duffy later clarified that the straight-to-streaming family vacation emerged out of a prompt from Donald Trump, who urged his Cabinet to find ways to celebrate America ahead of the 250th anniversary.

The adventure has since received enormous backlash, which Duffy has attributed to the “the radical, miserable left.”

In an extensive statement shared with TNR, DOT spokesperson Nathaniel Sizemore affirmed that “no taxpayer dollars were spent on Secretary Duffy’s family,” and that “the Secretary and his family do not receive any salary or production royalties” from the show.

“Further, celebrating America’s 250th Anniversary is part of Secretary Duffy’s official duties, and The Great American Road Trip is one aspect in support of those responsibilities,” Sizemore wrote.

Sizemore’s note also specified that Duffy’s trip occurred over 24 days between September and May, a span of nine months—not seven, as the secretary himself claimed.

The four-page note also included pre-written verbiage about whether the nonprofit’s donors presented a “conflict of interest.”

“There is a formal agreement between USDOT and the non-profit that expressly states the non-profit will not receive ‘any favorable consideration for any future federal financial assistance,’ action, contract, or other financial award,” Sizemore wrote, adding that Duffy’s participation in the project was “approved by USDOT ethics attorneys.”

This story has been updated.

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Trump’s Lawsuit Against The Wall Street Journal Isn’t Going Well

A U.S. district judge ruled that the president can’t use the discovery process in his ridiculous lawsuit against the newspaper.

Donald Trump holds his right fist up while exiting Air Force One
Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

President Trump’s attempt to sue The Wall Street Journal for defamation has hit a snag.

U.S. District Judge Darrin Gayles ruled Wednesday that Trump can’t seek discovery based on actual malice from the publication in his lawsuit, calling it “improper” and saying the court couldn’t allow Trump to use the legal process “to help him properly plead his claims.”

“Thus, allowing President Trump to conduct discovery on actual malice, where his initial attempt at pleading a defamation claim fell short, is exactly the type of ‘expensive yet groundless litigation’ the Eleventh Circuit has cautioned against,” Gayles wrote in his ruling.

Trump sued the Journal in July 2025, claiming that the newspaper’s reporting that Trump submitted a letter and explicit drawing to a birthday album for Jeffrey Epstein was defamatory, denying the report’s accuracy. In April, Gayles dismissed the lawsuit, saying that Trump didn’t make a plausible allegation that the newspaper acted with “actual malice,” but allowed Trump the ability to file an amended complaint, which he did.

But now, Trump can’t use the discovery process to gather evidence that the Journal defamed him, although Gayles did leave the door open for him to file another amended complaint. It doesn’t seem likely that he’d succeed a third time, as the House Oversight Committee included the birthday book, complete with the drawing from Trump, in a September release of Epstein materials from his estate in September.

Earlier this week, Trump’s Justice Department subpoenaed the Journal’s reporters over leaks from the Department of Defense related to the Iran war, which its publisher, Dow Jones, said “represent an attack on constitutionally protected news gathering.” The president’s continued attacks on the Journal, as well as any other news outlet that criticizes him, not only violate the freedom of the press but are meritless.

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MTG Locks Horns With MAGA Influencer as Trump’s Base Fractures

Marjorie Taylor Green tore into her former friend Benny Johnson.

Former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks into a microphone during a House subcommittee hearing
Al Drago/Getty Images

The MAGA movement is splitting at the seams.

Two of the faction’s biggest names—ex-Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and podcaster Benny Johnson—traded blows online Wednesday, airing one another’s rumored dirty laundry after Johnson attacked Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie.

Johnson had torn into Massie, a longtime critic of the president, over recent allegations that the Kentucky Republican paid hush-money to a former girlfriend, Cynthia West. West claimed that Massie offered to pay her up to $5,000 to drop a wrongful termination complaint against one of his allies, Representative Victoria Spartz. Massie is up for reelection in November, with his local primary scheduled to take place next week. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Johnson dove into the accusation, deriding Massie as a “pig” who has been “squealing” about Donald Trump. Johnson also compared Massie’s fresh scandal to that of Eric Swalwell, whose campaign for California governor imploded last month after he was accused of sexual misconduct and rape by multiple women.

The unforgiving coverage—and inappropriate comparison—did not sit right with Greene. Responding to a clip of Johnson’s show, Greene said: “This is a clinic on how to call out the lies of social media influencers that get paid to spew propaganda.”

Greene added that Johnson had not given her the “courtesy” of asking “if any of these lies were true,” and that she had previously thought of Johnson as a friend.

Johnson hit back at Greene, apparently unmoved by the appeal to their former alliance.

“I know everyone has become very fragile and overly-emotional lately so let me explain this calmly and slowly: I cover trending news topics on my show,” Johnson wrote. “I’m entitled to my opinions on these matters. I serve my audience. That’s my job. And unlike you, I won’t run away from my job when things get tough.”

Greene went back to settle the score.

“You are a LYING scumbag @bennyjohnson and just to be clear we are definitely not friends,” she wrote. “All you cover and elevate are trending LIES. And get paid to do it. Literally the most repulsive level of MAGA.”

The former Georgia lawmaker then suggested that she had heard various rumors about Johnson’s misconduct, including “allegations about young men at conservative conferences,” allegations that he was “paid by Russia and Israel,” and allegations that Johnson “rips off people’s content and articles” and pretends that they’re his own.

“More drama and crash outs. Got it,” replied Johnson, referring to the aforementioned charges as “evidence free slander.”

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Federal Judge Blasts “Untrustworthy” DOJ Over Gender-Affirming Care

The Department of Justice, “under oath, misrepresented salient facts,” according to Rhode Island Judge Mary McElroy.

Attorney General Todd Blanche stands behind a lectern looking shifty
Alex Wroblewski/AFP/Getty Images
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche

A federal judge sharply rebuked the Justice Department Wednesday, calling out a subpoena to a Rhode Island children’s hospital for having “under oath, misrepresented salient facts.”

Judge Mary McElroy of the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island said that Rhode ‌Island Hospital didn’t have to comply with the government’s subpoena for the medical records of minors treated for gender dysphoria with drugs such as puberty blockers, among other documents. Previously, a judge in Texas had ordered the subpoena at the government’s request.

“DOJ has proven unworthy of this trust at every point in this case. It has misrepresented and withheld information to both this Court and the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas,” McElroy said in her ruling, and accused the government of forum shopping, or choosing a friendly district court to get a favorable ruling.

“It did so in an obvious effort to shield its recent investigative tactics—previously rejected by every other court to review them—from this Court’s review, in favor of a distant forum that DOJ deems friendly to its political positions,” McElroy’s ruling said.

The Trump administration is targeting transgender and gender-affirming care around the country, and has tried to subpoena other medical providers to get the same information, with mixed results. As a result, the DOJ has moved some of its legal efforts to Texas. In this case, another judge intervened to shoot it down, but what will happen next time?

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Trump Secretary Keeps Bringing Up Biden When Asked What He’s Achieved

HUD Secretary Scott Turner couldn’t provide a single example of what he has done in the year-plus since he took office.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner speaks while sitting in a Senate committee hearing
Annabelle Gordon/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner crashed and burned Thursday when trying to defend the Trump’s administration’s massive budget cuts to his department.

Appearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee, Turner repeatedly rehashed his issues with former President Joe Biden’s administration, which he claimed accomplished less with a larger budget—rather than provide any evidence of his own work. Lawmakers were fed up.

“What is your record? You’ve had this job for well over a year! I just want to know did you get the number down? Do we have 700,000 homeless still, or is it one million, or one million point five?” New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand asked.

Gillibrand demanded the results of the federal government’s Point-in-Time Count, a yearly report on how many people in the United States are experiencing homelessness. The report is typically released every December. As of mid-May, the Point-in-Time Count for 2025 has not been released.

“I just don’t want to hear what you don’t like about the Biden administration! You’re in charge, you have a vision, let’s see it, let’s see the results!” Gillibrand said.

“I thank God that I’m in charge so we can do stuff different, because the plays that were ran before I got here, they failed,” the former professional football player said. Turner added: “You said I have been here a little bit over a year, but you all had, during the Biden administration, four years—”

“Stop talking about Biden!” Gillibrand interrupted. “Talk about your record!”

Turner proceeded to blame the delayed report on things that had nothing to do with Biden at all, including the 43-day government shutdown that “helps us to not be able to work,” and the “constant litigation” his department was facing.

Gillibrand pressed him to explain how the litigation slowed down his department’s work. Turner replied: “Irregardless of all of that, during the Biden administration, record funding—”

“Oh my God! If you talk about—it’s like, it’s like two children saying I didn’t do it, my brother did it!” Gillibrand said, clearly frustrated.

Washington Senator Patty Murray also pointed out that complaining about Biden had become Turner’s “go-to answer” for every single question. She pressed Turner to explain how he planned to help more people experiencing homelessness by gutting $10 billion from the department’s budget.

Turner replied: “Here’s what I’ll say, in the previous years before we got here, housing affordability was not at an all time high.”

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