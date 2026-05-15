Trump Gives Cringe, Drawn-Out Explanation of New Insult for Democrats
Don’t worry, it got way funnier after he explained it in detail.
From the visibly declining president that brought you incredibly stupid terms such as “Tpublicans” and “Panicans” comes a new nickname for Donald Trump’s critics:
“Dumocrats. Because they’re dumb, I—they’re dumb. It’s D-U-M. I got rid of the B. So you’re only changing one letter, right? E goes, the U comes,” Trump told Fox New’s Sean Hannity Thursday.
Just a reminder: this imbecile is who represents us on the world stage.
Is it any wonder he’s walked away from a two-day summit with China without securing any significant breakthroughs? Or in negotiations with Iran for that matter, in which Trump revealed Thursday he discards deals from the other side if he doesn’t like the first sentence?
Based on how Trump’s talking, it would be a wonder if he could read much further than that.
No worries though, we’ll just add it to the slush pile of unintelligible things Trump said this year—and pray for peace some other day.