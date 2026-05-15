Trump Sets Crazy Condition for Settling $10 Billion IRS Lawsuit
The president will drop his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS in exchange for the creation of a $1.7 billion “weaponization” fund that will give taxpayer money to his supporters—including January 6th insurrectionists.
Trump is dropping his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS regarding the 2019 leaking of his tax returns, and is instead having them create a $1.7 billion “weaponization” fund to dole out taxpayer money to his supporters who feel they were wrongfully targeted by the Biden administration—like the January 6th insurrectionists.
“The IRS wrongly allowed a rogue, politically-motivated employee to leak private and confidential information about President Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization to the New York Times, ProPublica and other left-wing news outlets, which was then illegally released to millions of people,” an attorney for the president wrote. “President Trump continues to hold those who wrong America and Americans accountable.”
This lawsuit is at best a brazen last-gasp money grab that even Trump himself has even acknowledged, stating candidly that it “sort of looks bad.”
“It’s interesting because I’m the one that makes a decision, right, and, you know, that decision would have to go across my desk,” Trump said late last year. “It’s awfully strange to make a decision where I’m paying myself.”
While dropping the lawsuit does prevent Trump from using the IRS to pay himself, it still leaves plenty of wiggle room for the president to personally enrich himself, as his super PAC could apply for the weaponization fund just as J6ers or any other far-right wing group can. Trump can also pick, choose, and fire the members of this weaponization committee without cause, forming it in his own image with little to no oversight.
“An insane level of corruption—even for Trump,” Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote Thursday on X. “A $1.7 BILLION slush fund for Trump’s hand-picked stooges to hand money to January 6th insurrectionists and his political allies. Here’s the President’s priority as Americans sell their plasma to afford gas and groceries.”