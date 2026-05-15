Democrat Announces Retirement After Tennessee GOP Steals His Seat
State Republicans aggressively redrew voting districts to eliminate the lone Democratic seat.
A Tennessee lawmaker is retiring because his district will no longer exist after this year.
Democratic Representative Steve Cohen announced Friday that he will not be representing Tennessee’s 9th congressional district after his term expires due to the state legislature’s recent decision to carve up the predominantly Black and Democratic voting base.
In future, the area will consist of several rural voting areas that are expected to lean Republican.
“This is by far the most difficult moment I’ve had as an elected official,” Cohen said during a press conference at his office.
Currently, Tennessee’s 9th district covers most of Memphis and its inner suburbs. The new map creates three alternative districts in the area, none of which include Memphis proper.
The progressive lawmaker told reporters that he has considered running in one of the other districts.
Cohen was first elected to the House in 2006 and has consistently won re-election ever since. He is the first Jewish person to represent Tennessee, a detail that has sparked criticism from some of his electoral challengers, who have argued that the majority-Black district should be represented by a person of color.
Tennessee state Representative Justin Pearson was aiming to challenge Cohen for his seat before the state passed its new map.
“I have an opponent who’s verbally facile, and can jump around and dance, and things like that, and if somebody thinks that’s who they wanted, that’s who they can have, because I can’t,” Cohen said Friday of Pearson. “I don’t dance anymore, jump around, but I think I was gonna win that race.”
Tennessee passed its maps last week, offering Republicans all nine seats in the House while eliminating the state’s lone Democratic district. Pearson will continue to run in the newly redrawn 9th district.