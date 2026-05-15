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Democrat Announces Retirement After Tennessee GOP Steals His Seat

State Republicans aggressively redrew voting districts to eliminate the lone Democratic seat.

Representative Steve Cohen speaks at a podium in front of the Capitol
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A Tennessee lawmaker is retiring because his district will no longer exist after this year.

Democratic Representative Steve Cohen announced Friday that he will not be representing Tennessee’s 9th congressional district after his term expires due to the state legislature’s recent decision to carve up the predominantly Black and Democratic voting base.

In future, the area will consist of several rural voting areas that are expected to lean Republican.

“This is by far the most difficult moment I’ve had as an elected official,” Cohen said during a press conference at his office.

Currently, Tennessee’s 9th district covers most of Memphis and its inner suburbs. The new map creates three alternative districts in the area, none of which include Memphis proper.

The progressive lawmaker told reporters that he has considered running in one of the other districts.

Cohen was first elected to the House in 2006 and has consistently won re-election ever since. He is the first Jewish person to represent Tennessee, a detail that has sparked criticism from some of his electoral challengers, who have argued that the majority-Black district should be represented by a person of color.

Tennessee state Representative Justin Pearson was aiming to challenge Cohen for his seat before the state passed its new map.

“I have an opponent who’s verbally facile, and can jump around and dance, and things like that, and if somebody thinks that’s who they wanted, that’s who they can have, because I can’t,” Cohen said Friday of Pearson. “I don’t dance anymore, jump around, but I think I was gonna win that race.”

Tennessee passed its maps last week, offering Republicans all nine seats in the House while eliminating the state’s lone Democratic district. Pearson will continue to run in the newly redrawn 9th district.

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Trump Has Made Bank Off Stocks From Companies With Federal Contracts

Donald Trump has bought and sold millions of dollars in stock from tech companies and government contractors.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking to reporters outside the White House
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s blatant corruption just got even more outrageous.

A recent financial disclosure revealed that the president bought and sold millions of dollars worth of stocks in tech companies and government contractors, including Palantir and Nvidia, NOTUS reported Friday.

On February 10, Donald Trump purchased between $1 million and $5 million worth of stock in Nvidia, a massive AI chip maker. A week later, Nvidia announced a major computer processing power deal with Meta. Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s CEO, has spent more than a year cozying up to Trump.

Trump previously purchased between $500,000 and $1 million worth of Nvidia stock on January 6, after clearing the sale of Nvidia’s H200 chips, the company’s second-most powerful AI chip, to China. A week later, the Commerce Department officially approved the sale. This week, after Huang traveled with Trump to China, the Commerce Department cleared 10 Chinese firms to buy Nvidia’s chips—making way for Trump to make millions more.

Also on January 6, Trump purchased between $50,000 and $100,000 worth of stock in AMD, another AI semiconductor company, which was authorized to sell their chips to Chinese customers a week later. Trump purchased at least $740,000 in AMD stock last quarter, according to NOTUS.

In the first quarter of 2026, Trump also purchased at least $260,000 worth of stock in Palantir, a private weapons manufacturer with hefty government contracts and ties to the president.

In January, Trump bought between $65,000 to $150,000 of Palantir stock, and sold between $1.1 million and roughly $5.3 million of it in February. That same month, Palantir won a billion-dollar purchasing agreement with the Department of Homeland Security to use the company’s software to aid Trump’s sweeping deportation efforts.

In March, Trump purchased between $200,000 and $500,000 in Palantir stock. Last month, Trump made a public call for people to buy stock in Palantir—including the stock’s ticker symbol in his social media post—in an obvious effort at market manipulation. A few weeks later, Palantir landed yet another major federal contract.

Trump’s May 14 financial disclosure showed that the president has shifted away from his prior strategy of investing mostly in corporate and municipal bonds, and had made more than 3,600 individual stock and other financial trades during the first three months of 2026.

In a statement to NOTUS, the White House said that Trump and his family were not responsible for their investments, or notified of their trades.

For Trump to get rich off of companies he regulates is insanely corrupt, but not necessarily surprising from the president who runs several schemes to get rich from the Oval Office. That said, Americans should not stand for it, nor for any lawmakers who sit idly by and watch it happen.

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Trump’s Hantavirus Official Is a Penis Implant Specialist

Dr. Brian Christine has very little actual experience in public health.

Brian Christine speaks into a microphone at a podium
Dylan Widger/Getty Images

Before Dr. Brian Christine was tapped to lead America’s public hantavirus response, he was an Alabama-based urologist who specialized in penile implants, CNN reported Friday.

Christine currently serves as the assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and as such is one of the top public health officials running the country’s infectious disease policy. Earlier this week, he told reporters in Nebraska that the agency’s response to the dangerous outbreak would be “grounded in science” and “grounded in transparency.”

Yet Christine’s resume seems far and away from that of a typical U.S. health official. While he has some public health experience under his belt, having served as a four-star admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, he has also espoused dangerous far-right beliefs and spread wellness conspiracy theories.

He rebuked coronavirus mandates and spread conspiracy theories about treatment plans that sowed doubt and division over the government’s public health response at the time. He has claimed that the pandemic was a part of a wider government plot to control people, and he skirted questions from the U.S. Senate as to whether or not he would recommend the Covid vaccine to his patients.

The 62-year-old admiral also hosted a YouTube series titled “Erection Connection,” a professional show for other urologists discussing erectile dysfunction.

More than 40 people in the U.S. are currently being monitored in connection to a hantavirus outbreak aboard a Rotterdam-bound cruise ship last month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday that there are currently no cases in the U.S. and that risk to the general public remains low. Nine cases have been confirmed in connection with the ship.

A Dutch couple were identified by the WHO as the first passengers infected with the virus. It is believed that they were exposed to the virus while birdwatching at an Argentinian landfill. Both the husband and wife died as a result.

Read more about the hantaviru:
The Hantavirus Is Also a Climate Warning
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Trump Sets Crazy Condition for Settling $10 Billion IRS Lawsuit

The president will drop his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS in exchange for the creation of a $1.7 billion “weaponization” fund that will give taxpayer money to his supporters—including January 6th insurrectionists.

President Donald Trump stands outside the White House
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump is dropping his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS regarding the 2019 leaking of his tax returns, and is instead having them create a $1.7 billion “weaponization” fund to dole out taxpayer money to his supporters who feel they were wrongfully targeted by the Biden administration—like the January 6th insurrectionists.

“The IRS wrongly allowed a rogue, politically-motivated employee to leak private and confidential information about President Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization to the New York Times, ProPublica and other left-wing news outlets, which was then illegally released to millions of people,” an attorney for the president wrote. “President Trump continues to hold those who wrong America and Americans accountable.”

This lawsuit is at best a brazen last-gasp money grab that even Trump himself has even acknowledged, stating candidly that it “sort of looks bad.”

“It’s interesting because I’m the one that makes a decision, right, and, you know, that decision would have to go across my desk,” Trump said late last year. “It’s awfully strange to make a decision where I’m paying myself.”

While dropping the lawsuit does prevent Trump from using the IRS to pay himself, it still leaves plenty of wiggle room for the president to personally enrich himself, as his super PAC could apply for the weaponization fund just as J6ers or any other far-right wing group can. Trump can also pick, choose, and fire the members of this weaponization committee without cause, forming it in his own image with little to no oversight.

“An insane level of corruption—even for Trump,” Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote Thursday on X. “A $1.7 BILLION slush fund for Trump’s hand-picked stooges to hand money to January 6th insurrectionists and his political allies. Here’s the President’s priority as Americans sell their plasma to afford gas and groceries.”

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Trump Gives Cringe, Drawn-Out Explanation of New Insult for Democrats

Don’t worry, it got way funnier after he explained it in detail.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking at a microphone
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

From the visibly declining president that brought you incredibly stupid terms such as “Tpublicans” and “Panicans” comes a new nickname for Donald Trump’s critics:

“Dumocrats. Because they’re dumb, I—they’re dumb. It’s D-U-M. I got rid of the B. So you’re only changing one letter, right? E goes, the U comes,” Trump told Fox New’s Sean Hannity Thursday.

Just a reminder: this imbecile is who represents us on the world stage.

Is it any wonder he’s walked away from a two-day summit with China without securing any significant breakthroughs? Or in negotiations with Iran for that matter, in which Trump revealed Thursday he discards deals from the other side if he doesn’t like the first sentence?

Based on how Trump’s talking, it would be a wonder if he could read much further than that.

No worries though, we’ll just add it to the slush pile of unintelligible things Trump said this year—and pray for peace some other day.

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Watch Sean Hannity Get Pissed at Trump Over Iran Talks in China

The Fox News host got visibly frustrated when Donald Trump wouldn’t say what Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to regarding Iran.

Chinese President Xi Jinping smiles while standing next to Donald Trump, who puts his hand on Xi's arm
Evan Vucci/AFP/Getty Images

Fox News’s Sean Hannity is tiring of Donald Trump’s non-answers.

In a new interview between the pair, aired Thursday evening, the longtime face of the conservative news behemoth appeared visibly frustrated and irritated that the president would not directly address the war in Iran.

“Do you think President Xi and China have the ability to influence the Iranians, considering they are one of their biggest customers?” asked Hannity.

“Yea probably but—um, look, he’s not coming in with guns, they’re not coming in shooting,” Trump said.

“I’m not asking—” Hannity interjected. “—Influenced.”

But Trump was keen to switch the topic, reorienting his answer towards the possibility of U.S. oil sales.

“He’s been very good. They get a lot of their oil—40 percent of their oil—from that location. So what has happened, and one thing that I think we’re going to make a deal on, is they’ve agreed they want to buy oil from the United States,” Trump said.

In another concerning exchange, Trump suggested that he was unlikely to get a clear answer out of Xi on Iran’s nuclear program.

“I don’t think China wants Iran to have a nuclear weapon, either,” Trump said. “I said, ‘They’re stone cold crazy. You don’t need them having a nuclear weapon.’”

“And what did he say?” asked Hannity.

“Well, he’s not going to respond too much, he’s a pretty cool guy. He’s not going to say, ‘Oh, that’s a good point,’” Trump said.

“Do you think he agreed?” pressed Hannity. “What was the impression?”

“I don’t think he wants them to have—no, he would like to see it end.”

Trump intends to amp up pressure on Iran until its leadership caves to his key demand: ending Tehran’s nuclear capabilities. But the reality of Iran’s progress on that front is still murky.

Prior to the war—which never obtained congressional approval—Trump ordered strikes on three of Iran’s nuclear sites, hitting Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan on June 22. At the time, the Trump administration claimed that the one-off air raid had set Iran’s program back by “years.”

Ex-National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, who sparked a maelstrom in Washington when he resigned over the issue in March, argued in his resignation letter that “Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

In the 11 weeks since the war began, the U.S. and Israel have killed thousands of Iranian civilians and obliterated Iranian civilian infrastructure. Fourteen U.S. soldiers have also died in the process, according to CENTCOM.

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Report: Kash Patel Was Desperate to Snorkel in a Graveyard

The FBI director went on a VIP snorkeling trip at Pearl Harbor last summer.

Kash Patel makes a silly face
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
FBI Director Kash Patel

Kash Patel can’t stop living the good life.

The FBI director reportedly went on a VIP snorkeling trip while on a visit to Hawaii last summer that the bureau stressed was not a vacation. Patel was officially in the state to tour the FBI’s Honolulu branch and meet with local law enforcement, or at least that’s what the bureau’s news releases said.

But the Associated Press obtained government emails showing that Patel took part in the snorkeling excursion, coordinated by the military, near the USS Arizona, which was sunk in the World War II attack on Pearl Harbor. That wasn’t mentioned in the bureau’s public releases, nor was Patel’s return to Hawaii for two days after initially visiting the state.

Snorkeling and diving are usually prohibited around the sunken battleship, with rare exceptions. It’s essentially a military cemetery, as over 900 sailors and Marines died in the 1941 attack by Japan. Most dives either are done by Marine archaeologists or crews from the National Park Service to examine the wreck’s condition, or to inter the remains of survivors of the attack who wish to be laid to rest near their fellow shipmates.

Only a few dignitaries have been allowed to swim at the site since at least the Obama administration, but none of them were FBI chiefs, even though they have visited Pearl Harbor. Patel, yet again, appears to be using his job and access to a private FBI jet to get away with vacationing on the taxpayer’s dime.

Patel has used FBI resources to fly to see his girlfriend sing at a wrestling event and have agents protect her, as well as buy a new fleet of BMWs to ride around in. He went to Italy to party during the Olympics, and drinks so much on the job that he once passed out behind a locked door, requiring “breaching equipment” to get him out. And how many other FBI directors had their own personalized bourbon, and lashed out when it went missing?

Patel appears to think that he gets to party and carry out President Trump’s bidding, such as going after the president’s political enemies and purging agents who don’t toe the administration’s line, even when they are experts on Iran. The list of Patel’s transgressions is long, but he still has a job until his misdeeds outweigh his pro-Trump sycophancy.

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DHS Is Stepping Up Its Intimidation Campaign Against a Federal Judge

A lawyer for ICE instructed a DOJ attorney to withhold information from U.S. District Judge Melissa Dubose.

ICE agents march in a line in Minneapolis.
John Moore/Getty Images
ICE agents in Minneapolis earlier this year.

The Trump administration is targeting another federal judge who has ruled against the government, even telling its lawyers to withhold information.

The New York Times, citing an internal email, reports that a lawyer for ICE told Kevin M. Bolan, a Justice Department lawyer preparing to appear before U.S. District Judge Melissa DuBose in April, not to disclose an arrest warrant for murder in the Dominican Republic for Bryan Rafael Gomez, an immigrant she planned to release from federal custody.

“Please do not confirm or deny the existence” of the warrant, ICE lawyer Adam E. Mattei wrote to Bolan. “There has yet to be any use authorization for this information.”

After DuBose ordered Gomez’s release, though, the Department of Homeland Security attacked her in a news release as an “activist Biden Judge” for releasing a “violent criminal illegal alien.” DuBose didn’t take kindly to this, issuing an order earlier this month questioning why she was not told about “facts relevant” to the case and saying that the omission “threatens public safety and erodes trust in the rule of law.”

Bolan then apologized in a court filing, saying that ICE had told him to withhold the information for what he thought was a legitimate law enforcement reason. He added that his DOJ colleagues had asked the DHS to take their news release down to no avail. DuBose still referred Bolan for possible discipline, citing a “lack of candor.”

The general counsel for DHS, James Percival, then attacked DuBose in a column for the conservative website The Federalist Tuesday, calling DuBose an “activist” and saying she lacked “any plausible basis to review Mr. Gomez’s custody status.”

The whole thing is part of a pattern, led by President Trump, of government officials denigrating judges who go against the administration’s mass deportation agenda. DuBose, appointed by President Biden, is the first Black and LGBTQ judge to serve on Rhode Island’s federal bench, making her a big target for MAGA. On top of that, the government knowingly withheld information from her, further destroying whatever credibility this administration has left.

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Border Patrol Chief Quits After Report He Hired Foreign Sex Workers

Mike Banks reportedly traveled abroad to solicit sex workers multiple times over the course of a decade.

U.S. Border Patrol chief Mike Banks sits during an event
Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images
Mike Banks

The Trump administration’s immigration operation is experiencing another major shakeup.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Mike Banks suddenly resigned from his position Thursday following accusations of sexual impropriety. Banks oversaw Donald Trump’s second-term immigration crackdown. The longtime law enforcement professional told Fox News that his resignation was effective immediately.

“It’s just time, man,” Banks told Fox News congressional correspondent Bill Melugin. “I feel like I got this shit back on course, from the least secure, disastrous, chaotic border to the most secure border this country has ever seen. Time to pass the reins.”

“It’s time to enjoy the family and life,” Banks added.

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott thanked Banks for his service “during one of the most challenging periods for border security.”

But Banks’s sudden departure comes at a curious time, as reports circulate about his penchant for sex workers. Border Patrol employees told the Washington Examiner last month that Banks was “known among colleagues for taking regular trips abroad to engage in sex with prostitutes.”

Banks even “bragged” about his deviant habits with colleagues while in his previous role in Border Patrol, and allegedly paid for sex with prostitutes while travelling across Colombia and Thailand over the course of a decade. CBP reportedly investigated his behavior twice, including last year, but the probe was squashed by former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Despite Trump having made immigration a key priority for his second term, federal immigration agencies have seen a tremendous leadership shakeup since he returned to office, rattling every component of the country’s immigration system.

So far, the restructuring has ousted Noem and former Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino, who was sidelined by the administration after federal agents shot and killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis early this year.

And more resignations are on the way: acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons is expected to step down from his position in the coming weeks. He will be replaced by David Venturella, a private prison executive.

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Here’s Who Funded Trump Secretary’s Family Reality TV Show

Sean Duffy went on an all-expenses-paid vacation over the course of seven months—and kept collecting a taxpayer-funded paycheck too.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy frowns and speaks
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s glamorous road trip across the U.S. was paid for by corporate titans.

The former Fox News host claimed that over the course of seven months, he filmed an upcoming reality television show with his wife and their nine children, called The Great American Roadtrip. His wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, referred to their time on the road as “really wholesome, good family stuff.” 

But Duffy—a multimillionaire with a taxpayer-funded salary—did not pay for the extravagant trip himself. Instead, the money came from a supposedly independent nonprofit, a 501(c)4 called Great American Road Trip Inc. 

In a statement to The New Republic, Duffy’s office described GART as an “independent” entity. 

GART was established around August 2025 by Tori Barnes, reported Forbes Thursday. Barnes, according to her LinkedIn profile, spent nearly two decades working as a lobbyist for General Motors before moving to the U.S. Travel Association.

A Department of Transportation memo dated March 6 described GART as a “multi-platform storytelling initiative” that was launched by Duffy and the Transportation Department as part of a “series of initiatives in partnership with Freedom250 to further contribute to this historic year.” Freedom250 is the Trump administration’s effort commemorating the U.S.’s 250th birthday.

Behind the nonprofit’s funding is a medley of industry giants, including aircraft manufacturer Boeing, carmaker Toyota, and gas giant Shell, all proudly displayed on the nonprofit’s website. Other funders were Google, the cruise company Royal Caribbean Group, United Airlines, Chase Travel, and the U.S. Travel Association, among other companies that rely on the regulatory systems of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Politico reported Tuesday that sponsorships ranged in price from $100,000 to $1 million.

The reality-TV series was launched in partnership with Fox News, and is set to be released on YouTube in the lead-up to America’s 250th birthday. Not all 50 states will get airtime. Duffy’s multimonth trip hit just eight states: Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Texas, Arizona, Montana, Massachusetts, as well as Washington, D.C.

In a promotional interview on Fox News last week, Duffy confessed that the trek was his idea.

“I wanted to lean in to America’s 250th birthday,” Duffy said, reminding the panel that he and  Campos-Duffy met on a road trip for MTV’s Real World spinoff, Road Rules: All Stars in 1998. 

“And so over the course of seven months we just kind of found these moments where I might be able to do some work, take the kids with me, do a road trip—and our motto is to love America is to see America,” Duffy continued, “and there’s so much to see in this beautiful country.”

Campos-Duffy later clarified that the straight-to-streaming family vacation emerged out of a prompt from Donald Trump, who urged his Cabinet to find ways to celebrate America ahead of the 250th anniversary.

The adventure has since received enormous backlash, which Duffy has attributed to the “the radical, miserable left.”

In an extensive statement shared with TNR, DOT spokesperson Nathaniel Sizemore affirmed that “no taxpayer dollars were spent on Secretary Duffy’s family,” and that “the Secretary and his family do not receive any salary or production royalties” from the show.

“Further, celebrating America’s 250th Anniversary is part of Secretary Duffy’s official duties, and The Great American Road Trip is one aspect in support of those responsibilities,” Sizemore wrote.

Sizemore’s note also specified that Duffy’s trip occurred over 24 days between September and May, a span of nine months—not seven, as the secretary himself claimed.

The four-page note also included pre-written verbiage about whether the nonprofit’s donors presented a “conflict of interest.”

“There is a formal agreement between USDOT and the non-profit that expressly states the non-profit will not receive ‘any favorable consideration for any future federal financial assistance,’ action, contract, or other financial award,” Sizemore wrote, adding that Duffy’s participation in the project was “approved by USDOT ethics attorneys.”

This story has been updated.

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