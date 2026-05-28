Trump Team Pushes for $250 Bill With His Face on It
No living person has appeared on our currency since 1866, when it became illegal.
President Trump wants something else with his name and face on it: American currency.
U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach and his senior adviser Mike Brown, both political appointees, have been pushing staff at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing for prototypes of a $250 bill with Trump’s name and face on it, The Washington Post reports. U.S. law doesn’t allow for living people to be placed on bills, and employees were alarmed enough to anonymously speak to the Post.
Last August and September, Beach presented staff at the bureau with mock-up designs of the bill, with one of them featuring Trump’s face in the middle between the signatures of the president and Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.
The Post spoke to the designer, British painter Iain Alexander, who said Trump suggested changes such as adding the colors red, white, and blue, as well as a logo commemorating the country’s 250 anniversary in July.
“He likes to call me his favorite British artist,” Alexander told the publication. Alexander is a former competitive swimmer and DJ who calls himself a royal portrait artist of Queen Elizabeth II and other royal figures.
Putting pictures of living people on American currency has been illegal since 1866, and a bill to allow Trump’s face on a $250 bill was introduced last year but has stalled in Congress. The bureau’s printing director, Patricia Solimene, was reassigned from her position after she tried to explain the legal and procedural hurdles to producing the Trump money, saying it would take years.
“She had told them we’re not authorized to do this. We can’t progress any further, and all the stakeholders have not even met to discuss the next steps,” an employee anonymously told the Post. “Currency often takes six to eight years to produce a new bill, particularly one of such high value.”
On April 27, Solimene said she was reassigned, telling employees the next day that she was leaving with a “heavy heart” and that it was “not my choice.” She said she “never sacrificed the values or character of myself or the organization and always prioritized the U.S. Currency Program and the value each employee brings to the mission.” Brown was named the bureau’s acting director soon afterward.
Trump’s second term in office has been a vanity project, as he has plastered his face and name on federal buildings and the U.S. passport. He has also sought to build a massive ballroom at the White House, a gigantic arch in Washington, D.C., and a golf course near the Potomac. He’s even trying to name an entire class of battleships after himself. Will he get his own money too?