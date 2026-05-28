Trump Skips Visit to Soldiers Injured in Iran War at Walter Reed
The president made time to visit some soldiers at Walter Reed—but didn’t want to face the ones injured in the war he started.
President Trump visited soldiers Tuesday at Walter Reed Military Medical Center, but chose not to meet with 14 who were injured in the war in Iran.
CBS reports that Trump made time to meet service members while he was at the medical center for his six-month physical, but did not meet any of the ones who were recovering from the recent war, and the White House refused to discuss the matter.
“President Trump was honored to meet with our amazing service members and medical staff while at Walter Reed Medical Center,” a White House spokesperson said.
In a speech at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Trump mentioned the 13 soldiers who have died during the Iran war, calling them “wonderful souls” who “gave their lives” to ensure that Iran would not get a nuclear weapon. On Wednesday, he again said those 13 were “great people” and that losing them “is a terrible thing.”
“We want to lose very few, we want very few to be injured. We’re very careful, but war is war. War is dangerous,” Trump said.
When it comes to living, wounded soldiers, Trump doesn’t have a good track record. While trying to plan a big military parade in his first term, Trump said to his chief of staff, retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly, “Look, I don’t want any wounded guys in the parade. This doesn’t look good for me.”
In 2019, at a welcome ceremony for Gen. Mark Milley being named chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Trump was upset that an Army captain severely wounded in action in Afghanistan, Luis Avila, was brought to sing “God Bless America.” After Avila sang, Trump congratulated him, but afterward he told Milley, “Why do you bring people like that here? No one wants to see that, the wounded.”