MAGA Freaks Out After Trump Ally Registers as Foreign Agent
It looks like Michael Flynn isn’t all that America First.
MAGA isn’t happy with Michael Flynn after discovering he’s a registered foreign agent.
Far-right blogger Scott McMahan posted a Foreign Agents Registration Act form Monday that was dated October 2025, and stated that Donald Trump’s former national security adviser was now making $100,000 per month from the Republic of Srpska. The confederated entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina is run by Milorad Dodik, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“$100,000 per month?” right-wing troll Phillip Buchanan, known as Catturd, wrote on X in response.
Sebastian Gorka, the pugnacious far-right influencer angling to be the next head of the National Counterterrorism Center, pointed out that Flynn may very well have broken the law.
“A reminder: When I joined the first Trump Administration, I was asked to sign two documents. In one I promised to not work as a lobbyist for a decade. In the second, I promised to never work for another government,” Gorka wrote in a post on X. “I was happy to do sign both. I presume GEN Flynn also signed similar documents.”
Flynn previously alleged he was wrongfully prosecuted for making false statements to federal agents as part of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election—even though he pleaded guilty to lying, twice.
If MAGA is upset that Flynn is working on behalf of a Russian ally, just wait until they realize all the ways Trump has stuck his neck out for Putin—and he’s doing it for free!