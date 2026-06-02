Top Republican Is “Begging” Trump to Stop His Vanity Projects

Still, the South Dakota Republican told Punchbowl News Monday afternoon that additional assurances that the fund was dead would be “helpful” toward rallying Republicans to pass the $72 billion budget reconciliation bill.

“Confining the bill to its original intent, which was a very narrowly focused reconciliation bill that just addresses the funding for [ICE and CBP], is the clearest path to ultimately getting a bill on the president’s desk,” Thune said.

Punchbowl reported that Thune was “practically begging” the Trump administration to shutter plans for the fund entirely, believing it is the only way to prevent Republicans from defecting on the vote and siding with Democratic-led amendments. Consequently, Thune also said that a $1.5 billion fund for a wide range of projects at the DOJ would be dropped from the budget bill.