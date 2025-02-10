Trump Is Planning One of His Most Corrupt Pardons Yet

“U.S. companies are harmed by FCPA overenforcement because they are prohibited from engaging in practices common among international competitors, creating an uneven playing field,” the fact sheet states. A White House official confirmed the fact sheet’s veracity to CNBC, telling the network the move is “a pause in enforcement to better understand how to streamline the FCPA to make sure it’s in line with economic interests and national security.”

The FCPA, passed in 1977, specifically prohibits any person or company tied to the United States from paying money or offering gifts to foreign officials to help their business. In 1998, the law was amended to include foreign businesses, as well as people who facilitated such bribes in the U.S. The DOJ said there were 24 cases related to alleged violations of the law in 2024, and 17 in 2023.

This new order is a continuation from Trump’s first term, when he considered getting rid of the FCPA and called it a “horrible law.” It’s quite clear why Trump would seek to get rid of or soften the law. During his first term, he often looked the other way on possible illegal bribes and let American oil and gas companies keep their under-the-table payments to dictators of countries like Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan secret, a practice that even Russian oil companies don’t engage in.