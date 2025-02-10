Trump Is Planning One of His Most Corrupt Pardons Yet
Donald Trump reportedly wants to pardon his buddy Rod Blagojevich.
Donald Trump is planning to pardon yet another convicted felon with a history of corruption, former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, a source told The Associated Press.
In 2011, Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years in prison on 18 felony counts, over charges that included attempts to sell former President Barack Obama’s Senate seat in 2008 and to shake down the CEO of a children’s hospital.
The Democrat turned MAGA politician served eight years before Trump commuted his sentence during his first term in 2020.
The two men’s history together runs deeper than politics: Blajogevich, commonly known as “Blago,” appeared on Trump’s reality TV show, Celebrity Apprentice, in 2010, two years after he was first arrested on corruption charges.
When Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts in the New York hush-money case, “Blago” defended his fellow convict. “I love Trump more today than ever! When you’ve lived through it yourself you recognize when they do it to someone else,” he wrote on social media in May.
If pardoned, Blagojevich will join some 1,500 insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and were pardoned by Trump in one of his first executive orders as president, the more notorious of whom include former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers.
Politico reported Friday that Trump is considering nominating Blajogevich to be the U.S. ambassador to Serbia, a pick that would add to his already fraudulent Cabinet.