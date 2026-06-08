Trump Administration Steps in to Help Ally Violate Environmental Laws
The Trump administration has intervened to squash a criminal investigation into coal companies owned by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.
ProPublica reports that the federal government was looking into violations of the Clean Water Act from Southern Coal and other affiliated mining operations controlled by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and his family. In the past, the companies have been sued numerous times by state and federal authorities for failing to follow environmental laws, and racked up numerous pollution violations. The Trump administration doesn’t see the value.
The investigation was an effort spanning multiple federal agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Justice’s Environmental Crimes Section, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Virginia. Initially, prosecutors thought they had the backing of Robert Tracci, President Trump’s top official in the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Such a criminal probe was a rare occurrence, as there are only a dozen Clean Water Act criminal cases prosecuted each year by the DOJ. Rarer still is the fact that such an investigation was killed so early. As prosecutors fought the companies for records through subpoenas in court, the Office of the Deputy Attorney General, headed by now-Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, shut down the investigation.
“They were told ‘pencils down,’” an unnamed source told ProPublica. A former federal prosecutor, Rick Mountcastle, told the publication that he had “never heard of that happening before.”
“There shouldn’t be some sort of untouchables list of people who are immune from enforcement,” said Mountcastle, who spent 24 years as a federal prosecutor in the Western District of Virginia. Justice is a Republican elected to the Senate in 2024, winning the seat with the help of Trump’s endorsement.
It’s no secret that Trump doesn’t care about environmental laws, and he has long praised coal as an energy source, ignoring its widespread negative impact on clear air, water, and public health. Protecting a political ally like Justice from any consequences from the unsafe effects of a sprawling coal operation is entirely expected by this president.