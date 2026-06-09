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Trump Attorney Sued for $120 Million in Foreign Spying Case

Ted Kittila has found himself at the center of a lawsuit over surveillance software.

Trump salutes
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One of President Trump’s lawyers is being sued for millions of dollars over his role in an international spying scandal.

Ted Kittila, who used to work for Trump’s social media venture Truth Social, was sued in federal court for $120 million for alleged fraud, civil conspiracy, and extortion on behalf of agents of the Kurdistan Regional Government in Iraq, The Daily Beast reports.

According to court documents, the regional government was seeking to acquire surveillance software in the U.S. A Kurdish spy said that he was seeking to buy $11 million of surveillance equipment from a spyware contractor, Ben Jamil. But the spy alleged Jamil couldn’t prove the system worked, so he asked for his $360,000 deposit back, which Jamil refused. Then, the spy hired Kittila to sue Jamil.

Jamil in turn sued the spy for $460 million in a separate action, and is seeking $120 million from everyone involved, including Kittila. He claims that Kittila and the others are using a criminal contempt motion, rare in a civil case, designed to stop him from discussing the case outside of court. He thinks that Kittila sought the order to spare the KRG and himself from embarrassment over the scandal.

“If he’s a prominent and important lawyer, connected to important people, why would he want to have the world know?” Kittila told The Daily Beast

Kittila has ties to Trump beyond Truth Social. He worked with Republican operatives to investigate the Biden family, and was employed by the Republican National Committee to sue the Delaware State Election Commissioner for access to voter rolls. For nearly three years, Kittila also worked for the KRG, which has been accused of human rights abuses including violence against political opponents and journalists.

Kittila’s work on the spyware case came at the same time he helped Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee investigate President Biden and his son Hunter for the latter’s business deals, which allegedly involved foreign influence peddling. Now, it seems that his own foreign business dealings are in the spotlight.

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Trump Attorney Begs for Evidence of Election Fraud in California

Bill Essayli, the top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles appointed by President Trump, is desperately trying to crowdsource proof of voter fraud after Republicans’ defeat.

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli speaking
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U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli

First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli—who oversees 500 attorneys—went on The Glenn Beck Program on Monday to beg listeners to help him find evidence of election fraud.

“Tell me what credible allegations exist that warrant a formal federal investigation [in California]?” Beck asked Essayli.

“Number one, election fraud is not a theory. It is a real thing. Election fraud happens every year,” Essayli replied. “California is a fraudster’s paradise.... Almost anybody can register to vote in the state of California. You don’t have to have a Social Security number, and you don’t need a driver’s license number.... Then California has done universal vote-by-mail, which means if you’re on the voter rolls, you’re gonna get one mailed to you whether you want it or not.”

“They put millions of ballots out into the mail. into the ether. The voter rolls are dirty.... Dead people, people who’ve moved, convicted felons, are also receiving ballots,” he continued, before criticizing “ballot harvesting,” a basic ballot collection method practiced by both Democrats and Republicans in California. “I expect people will be charged.... We have set up a tipline. I’ve set up a dedicated email.... We are looking for any sort of widescale conspiracy if you will.” He then told Beck that election fraud charges would be coming in “one to two months.”

“If anyone knows anything … if you’ve witnessed anything … if you saw someone collecting ballots in a suspicious way, or doing something odd with ballots, we wanna know about that.”

Essayli railed against voter registration methods designed to increase access and participation, presented zero actual evidence of voter fraud, and then invited an infamously fanatical MAGA public to deputize themselves and go after the fraud that only exists because their guy lost in L.A.’s mayoral race. This election fraud script is the Trump administration’s favorite play. It’ll only come up more as midterms approach, as Trump and Vice President JD Vance have already spread baseless claims of election fraud in California.

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Johnson Says California Election Fraud Is Real—There’s Just No Proof

Apparently it’s more of a vibes-based thing for Mike Johnson.

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks to reporters in the Capitol
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Asked whether he thought the Los Angeles mayoral election was rigged, House Speaker Mike Johnson did what he does best: steer away from facts and embrace nebulous speculation.

“I’m not saying it’s rigged, I’m saying it stinks to high heaven, and everybody knows that,” Johnson said to a gaggle of reporters Monday evening. “Let’s remove the appearance of impropriety—what a concept. Let’s have votes on an election the day of the election.”

CNN correspondent Manu Raju asked Johnson what evidence there was to support his vague complaints. Unsurprisingly, the Louisiana politician couldn’t provide a whiff of it.

“Look, some of these efforts are so diabolical and so far upstream it’s impossible to prove,” Johnson said. “But I think everybody knows instinctively something is wrong here.”

The incumbent mayor of Los Angeles, Democrat Karen Bass, advanced to the general election with 34.3 percent of the vote on Monday. A progressive Democrat, Nithya Raman, beat Republican Spencer Pratt for second place, with 28.5 to 25.8 percent. Raman will now take on Bass in the general election, in a leftist vs. moderate clash similar to last year’s New York City mayoral race.

The battle between Raman and Pratt is what Johnson was moaning about. Pratt, a former reality TV personality, led early on Monday before Raman took the lead as more mail-in ballots were processed.

Pratt offered some typically Trumpian fearmongering by alleging that the homeless were illegally voting for Raman. The president himself also claimed, again without evidence, that the vote was “crooked.” Even longtime Republican legislators like House Majority Leader Steve Scalise are baselessly insinuating voter fraud.

It is strange that Republicans are unable to accept that they lost a mayoral race in one of the bluest cities in the country. Then again, this is the party whose leader attempted to stage a coup after losing a presidential election, who kicked off a mid-decade gerrymandering war in order to consolidate power, and whose disciples have literally tampered with voting machines in order to hijack elections. With the GOP desperate to cling to power, and lacking the morality to accept defeat, the midterms should be a ball.

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Trump Ruins Knicks Game for Everyone—Then Falls Asleep in Middle of It

Donald Trump forced foot traffic and the official Knicks watch party to close—and then didn’t even watch the game.

Donald Trump appears to doze in his seat at the Knicks NBA final game
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President Donald Trump shut down Midtown Manhattan Monday so he could take a nap at the NBA Finals.

After getting loudly booed by attendees at Madison Square Garden, Trump was spotted snoozing in his box seats next to Knicks owner James Dolan and his granddaughter Kai Trump.

It seems that a tense Game 3 between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs wasn’t enough to pique the president’s interest. It’s not particularly surprising, considering that Trump has repeatedly been seen dozing off during press conferences, bill signings, and Cabinet meetings, among other apparent instances of cognitive decline.

Trump’s nap came amid his highly disruptive trip to Midtown at the taxpayer’s expense and New Yorkers’ apparent dismay.

Authorities closed 10 blocks around Madison Square Garden to traffic and pedestrians ahead of Trump’s arrival. The Secret Service and TSA, along with the NYPD, heightened security protocols at MSG. Attendees were forced to arrive hours early, and without any bags. And perhaps worst of all, the New York Knicks were forced to cancel their rambunctious watch party outside the stadium.

Clearly the vibes were off: The Knicks lost by four points, ending a 13-game winning streak.

Read more about Trump’s game attendance:
Trump Makes Pathetic Claim About His Reception at Knicks Game
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How One Indian Billionaire Bought Off Trump by Investing in His Son

A new report reveals how Anant Ambani won favors from the Trump administration.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant Ambani show their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, November 20, 2024.
Milind Shelte/ The India Today Group/Getty Images
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant Ambani show their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, November 20, 2024.

An Indian billionaire paid millions of dollars to Donald Trump Jr. and later won major concessions from the Trump administration.

Anant Ambani, 30, is a member of the richest family in India, and his family’s energy business was in the White House’s crosshairs as part of President Trump’s tariffs against India. But when Trump Jr. visited India in November, he met with Ambani and everything changed.

Ambani wined and dined Trump Jr., taking him to the family’s private zoo and performing a Gujarati folk dance together. Only four months later, a Texas start-up aiming to build the first major oil refinery in 50 years in the U.S. announced it had received a nine-figure investment from the Ambanis’s company, Reliance Energy. The deal was facilitated by Trump Jr., who secretly bought a stake in the new venture, ProPublica reports.

Prior to Trump Jr.’s involvement, the Texas company had failed several times to raise money, missing deadlines and rebranding again and again. Its founder had been repeatedly sued for fraud and had a history of bankruptcy. But with Trump Jr.’s help, America First Refining not only secured funding from Ambani but has also met with investors from foreign countries such as Saudi Arabia.

One foreign government official told ProPublica that the company’s team said they were backed by the Trump family, and that an investment would open doors in the White House. That appears to be accurate, with President Trump gleefully posting about America First Refining’s oil refinery project in March.

Reliance Energy also paid the Trump Organization $10 million as a “development fee” in 2024, although no project has ever been announced. Ivanka Trump was a guest at Anant Ambani’s lavish wedding that year, and Anant’s father, Mukhesh Ambani (worth close to $90 billion), attended Trump’s second inauguration.

In February, the Ambanis’ efforts paid off for all of India, with the country striking a trade deal with the United States. Reliance, meanwhile, got a license to buy Venezuelan oil. After the Iran war, India got an early sanctions waiver to buy Russian crude oil.

All of this goes to show that in Trump’s second term, it’s impossible to tell when Trump’s personal business ends and U.S. policy begins. It’s increasingly apparent that cutting deals with and paying money to the Trump family means that you’ll get benefits from the federal government.

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