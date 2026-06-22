Trump Appointee Suggested Seizing Greenland to Help Out Red Lobster

Dans was appointed by Trump in December to serve as the chair of the U.S. Arctic Research Commission, a federal agency founded in 1984 to establish national policy as it relates to promoting scientific advancement in the globe’s Arctic regions. Dans had previously held the position during Trump’s first term as well.

In 2024, he founded American Daybreak, a nonprofit to promote U.S. business abroad that he still runs, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has leveraged both positions to venture to Greenland numerous times.

But the take that Dans offered The New Yorker regarding the potential foreign takeover was less than inspiring. In a predominantly off-the-record interview, Dans offered the potential commercial benefits to seafood franchises like Red Lobster as the primary boon to take over Greenland.