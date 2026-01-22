Trump Targets Funding of 13 Blue States That Didn’t Vote for Him
Specifically, Donald Trump is looking at states that have sanctuary cities.
The White House has called for a review of federal funding to more than a dozen Democrat-led states.
The Office of Management and Budget issued a data request Tuesday seeking information on funding to 13 blue states as well as Washington, D.C., in an attempt to “facilitate efforts to reduce the improper and fraudulent use of those funds,” according to a copy of the memo obtained by CNN.
The memo specifies that the info pull is simply a “data-gathering exercise” and “does not involve withholding funds.” But the initiative is eerily reminiscent of other recent attempts to punish the home states of sanctuary cities that have not supported Donald Trump’s political aspirations or immigration agenda.
The affected states are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington state.
“We are moving forward with taking fraud seriously,” an OMB spokesperson told The Washington Post.
Earlier this month, the Department of Health and Human Services cut off $10 billion in funding for social services such as childcare and aid for poor families in five blue states—California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and New York—over unsupported claims that the funds had been subject to fraud. Those funds were ordered to resume after a judge issued a temporary restraining order just two days later.
HHS also attacked millions in federal childcare credits for Minnesotans after 23-year-old right-wing YouTuber Nick Shirley alleged there was a sprawling fraud scheme taking federal funds from Minnesota-based, Somali-owned day care facilities. Shirley’s report was riddled with problems, however—in no small part due to the fact that the results were skewed by which day cares granted him and another lone white man unannounced admittance to their premises. (Viewed another way, what well-reputed day care would willingly shuttle complete strangers into a facility full of children?)
The Trump administration, in turn, embraced the report, using it as leverage to usher a scourge of ICE agents upon Minneapolis, where their violent presence has only caused more problems, such as the killing of a 37-year-old mother, Renee Nicole Good. The video also offered fodder for a fresh wave of racism against the city’s Somali community, which the president has utilized to clamp down on immigration from East Africa.
Trump has long scorned sanctuary cities, ruing the fact that they have opposed ICE and his federal deportation mandates in favor of their local immigrant communities. Though he has tried several times to cut funding to such cities, the efforts have been routinely blocked by the nations’ courts.
But last week, the president decided he’d try again.
“Starting February 1, we’re not making any payments to sanctuary cities or states having sanctuary cities, because they do everything possible to protect criminals at the expense of American citizens,” Trump said while delivering a speech in Detroit. “And it breeds fraud and crime and all of the other problems that come with it.”