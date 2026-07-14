Mike Johnson Gets Passive Aggressive About Fatal ICE Shooting

In an August 8 email, a State Department official emailed a colleague a list of purported “Current Viable Abortifacients” at the warehouse, but nothing he listed is considered an abortifacient by the Food and Drug Administration. “Everything else has practically been destroyed,” the official wrote—and by “has practically been destroyed,” he apparently meant “had spoiled due to improper storage.”

After The New York Times reported that none of the products in the stockpile were abortifacients—in fact, USAID could not legally purchase such substances—State Department official Brendan Hanrahan sent out an email asking if anything in the stockpile could be used to “induce an abortion if taken by a woman once she is already pregnant.” This prompted a “series of emails among diplomats” seeking more information, including one in which the aforementioned embassy official revealed the staff’s complete ignorance of the stockpile’s contents.

These revelations had to be wrenched from the government by the Center for Reproductive Rights, which sued the government over its failure to respond to a Freedom of Information Act Request about the wasted contraceptives.