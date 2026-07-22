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MAGA Flips Out Over Zohran Mamdani’s Call to Arrest Netanyahu

Republicans are furious after the New York City mayor called on the federal government to act on the ICC’s arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu.

Zohran Mamdani speaking into a microphone
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s call for the federal government to arrest Israeli Prime Minister and suspected war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu when he visits New York has caused the far right to lose their minds. 

Mamdani posted a video on social media Tuesday night laying out the International Criminal Court’s charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity against Netanyahu, noting that while the city couldn’t arrest him, the U.S. government should. That video set off MAGA politicians and the far right. 

“Would be easy to say NY Mayor is just an ignorant bigot, but he is not dumb. He’s an evil anti-Semite who deliberately lies about serious things like ‘genocide’ to stoke Jew hate. If anyone should be arrested, it’s the Mayor of NY for incitement. NYC should be ashamed,” U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee posted

“The same crowd that rushes to condemn Israel never has much to say about the terrorists who started the war, massacred civilians, raped women, kidnapped children, and still hide behind their own people. Mamdani wants the headline that comes from attacking Netanyahu, not the consistency that comes with confronting Hamas,” Senator Tim Scott complained, calling Mamdani’s words “ridiculous.” 

Representative Mike Lawler tried to label Mamdani hypocritical for only calling for Netanyahu’s arrest, while opposing the Trump administration’s arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. “Sadly, he has not called for the arrest of Putin, Xi, the Ayatollah, or any other enemy of America,” Lawler whined. But Mamdani has said he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin should be arrested, and the leaders of Iran and China don’t have arrest warrants from the ICC. 

Meanwhile, Islamophobic Representative Randy Fine simply responded with, “You are a Muslim terrorist.”  

Multiple international organizations have joined the ICC in calling Netanyahu and Israel’s massacre of Gaza a genocide, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.  

Even though Mamdani’s post was symbolic, it still drove conservatives nuts because they refuse to acknowledge Palestinians as human beings, let alone acknowledge the horrific crimes Israel has committed in Gaza since 2023. These people, along with President Trump, are blocking any sort of accountability for the destruction of Gaza and the murder of tens of thousands of innocent people. 

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Trump Tries to Claim That 18 Dead Soldiers Is a Good Thing, Actually

Donald Trump made a bizarre post on Truth Social about the casualty numbers for various U.S. conflicts.

Donald Trump purses his lips and makes a shrugging motion while sitting in the Oval Office.
Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is trying to use the number of U.S. service members he’s gotten killed to sell Americans on his war with Iran.

No sooner had the American death toll risen to 18 than the president started bragging that their deaths weren’t such a bad thing.

“Afghanistan War: 20 years, 2,000 DEAD. Iraq War: 9 years, 4,600 DEAD. Vietnam War: 19 years and 5 months, 58,220 DEAD. Korean War: 3 years and 1 month, 36,574 DEAD. Venezuela War: 1 day, 0 DEAD. Iran Military Conflict: 4 months, 18 DEAD,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday.

This isn’t the first time Trump has used the deaths of U.S. service members to hype himself up.

At the first dignified transfer in March, Trump sported a gaudy $55 gold-embroidered “USA” baseball cap. The second dignified transfer he skipped altogether. The third was used for content—against the wishes of the families of the deceased.

Following the collapse of Trump’s ceasefire deal, at least four U.S. service members have been killed, bringing the official death toll to 18. Roughly 500 U.S. service members have been injured, according to the Department of Defense.

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Trump Begs Judge to Give Back Money He Just Paid E. Jean Carroll

Donald Trump is refusing to just accept the L here.

E. Jean Carroll
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E. Jean Carroll

Donald Trump has made billions of dollars grifting the American public since returning to office, yet he’s still trying to find a way to weasel out of paying E. Jean Carroll.

The president cannot accept the reality that he lost: Trump’s legal team demanded that the former Elle columnist repay him the $5.6 million that he was court-mandated to give her, The Independent reported Tuesday.

The money was disbursed to Carroll from a court-controlled escrow account on July 9—three years after a nine-person jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll in the mid-1990s and defaming her in the early 2020s when she went public about the attack. Trump had done everything in his power to avoid paying Carroll her due, including attempting to take the case to the Supreme Court, although it ultimately refused to hear the case in June.

“But rather than accept the reality that he had lost, [Trump] has engaged in a series of maneuvers trying desperately to forestall payment,” Carroll’s lawyers wrote in a legal filing Monday night, noting that the payment should have been the end of the case.

“But Defendant now demands yet another unprecedented remedy,” Carroll’s attorneys continued. “The judgment here is final, the money has already been disbursed, and Carroll is entitled to keep it.”

Her team added that each of the president’s attacks has a “domino effect” that subjects the writer to “ongoing and prolific harassment” from people who take Trump’s word as gospel, “including a multitude of death threats and other threats of physical injury.”

The sum is just the tip of the iceberg for how much Trump owes Carroll, however. After the 2023 civil case, Trump tried and failed to sue Carroll for defamation, insisting, despite the jury’s determination, that he had not sexually abused her. A federal judge eventually ruled that Trump—not Carroll—was the liable party, as he had defamed the advice columnist by denying the sexual abuse on the basis that she wasn’t his “type,” and by accusing her of inventing the sexual assault allegations against him for the benefit of her book.

A jury awarded Carroll $83.3 million in that case, though Carroll has not yet seen a dime from that decision.

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Justice Department Secretly Investigating Republican Congressman

Representative Cory Mills appears to be under investigation.

Representative Cory Mills walks down the steps of the Capitol
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
Representative Cory Mills in 2024

After months of scandal, Republican Representative Cory Mills is finally under investigation.

MS NOW, citing two anonymous sources, reports that the Department of Justice has launched a criminal probe into the Florida man, who is accused of sexual misconduct, campaign finance violations, financial disclosure violations, accepting inappropriate gifts, and multiple ethics violations.

A third source told MS NOW that the FBI has spoken to at least one person about Mills’s finances and the allegations against him, which are numerous. Mills told the outlet by phone, “This is the first I’m hearing about it.”

“The [Federal Election Commission] dismissed all the campaign stuff,” Mills said, referring to allegations he misused campaign funds. He said that he thought the investigation must be about “all the things stemming from the Ethics investigation.” The House Ethics Committee launched an investigation into Mills last November, and was still gathering evidence about Mills’s misconduct as of May this year.

Mills allegedly harassed his ex-girlfriend, former Miss United States Lindsey Langston, and threatened to release revenge porn of her after she dumped him last year upon learning of his affair. Mills also allegedly assaulted the second woman he was dating, who reported him to police.

Mills didn’t face any criminal consequences in the latter case, as the interim District of Columbia U.S. attorney at the time, Ed Martin, refused to sign the Metropolitan Police Department’s arrest warrant. Later reports found that Mills tried to get out of being arrested by threatening to call then–Attorney General Pam Bondi. Also in 2025, news reports revealed that Mills was caught with sex workers in 2021 in the East European country Georgia while en route to Afghanistan.

Mills has ignored calls to step down, and Republicans in Congress have decided not to pursue expelling him from the House. Mills is still running for reelection, and it remains to be seen if he’ll face any consequences in Florida’s August 18 primary, or the November general election.

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Pete Hegseth Gives Suspiciously Low Estimate of Total Cost of Iran War

Donald Trump’s war is projected to cost much, much more.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing
Alex WROBLEWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth just lowballed the Iran war to the tune of about $62.5 billion.

Hegseth, alongside officials including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, appeared before the Senate Appropriations Committee Tuesday to update lawmakers on the state of the war and to request nearly $88 billion more for “urgent needs” in the war effort.

About 15 minutes into Hegseth’s testimony, Illinois Senator Dick Durbin asked if he had a new estimate for how much the war in Iran has cost so far.

“Senator, the estimate we have as of today is $37.5 billion,” the defense secretary replied.

In reality, both U.S. intelligence officials and independent analysts are putting the total cost of the war upward of $100 billion. That’s at least $62.5 billion more than Hegseth claimed.

“It’s my understanding that this whole supplemental funding request is $87.6 billion,” Durbin continued. “We are told the Department of Defense still has $75 billion in un-obligated funding from last year’s reconciliation package. Is that true?”

Hegseth stammered about his predecessor, Lloyd Austin, and replied that he couldn’t offer “specific numbers” as to where that extra $75 billion in defense spending had gone.

At the start of the month, Popular Information’s Stephen Semler published an independent review of U.S. expenses in the war so far, including $28 billion in mobilization, administrative, and immediate combat costs; $46.7 billion on missiles, interceptors, and bombs; $20.3 billion on damaged or destroyed military assets; $2.9 billion on Israel’s bombs and interceptors; and an additional $4.8 billion on war costs to nonmilitary U.S. agencies. Put that together, and you have a whopping $102.7 billion—not counting repairs and replacements for the 42 U.S. aircrafts that have been lost, damaged, or destroyed.

Hegseth’s testimony came only days after the U.S. military announced the deaths of at least three more American service members in the war, bringing the official death toll to 17. (A fourth service member is still missing.) The secretary is calling the request for more funding part of his national defense strategy, “peace through strength.”

The Trump administration’s war in Iran is wildly unpopular, and Republicans know it. Maybe Hegseth thinks lowballing the price tag will distract the American people with a discount rate.

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