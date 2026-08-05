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Trump Humiliated as His Candidate Loses to Someone Who Dropped Out

Turns out Trump isn’t the kingmaker he thinks he is.

Donald Trump aboard Air Force One.
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President Trump’s handpicked congressional candidate lost his primary to someone who dropped out weeks ago.

Amir Hassan, a veteran and self-proclaimed “America First Patriot,” was touted by Trump as the preferred GOP choice to represent Michigan’s 8th district in the House of Representatives.

“Amir Hassan has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Representative from Michigan’s 8th Congressional District,” Trump posted on Truth Social Monday. “Election Day is Tuesday, August 4th. GET OUT AND VOTE FOR AMIR—HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Voters didn’t agree, as Hassan lost handily to Thomas Smith by over 10,000 votes, securing just 33.2 percent to Smith’s 50.4 percent. Yet despite his name being on the ballot, Smith had dropped out of the race last month and ceased all campaigning, The Detroit News reported.

That makes this loss—and Trump’s endorsement—all the more embarrassing.

Hassan may have been doomed from the very start, as MAGA supporters widely criticized his endorsement on the basis of his being Muslim. Hassan identifies as a Christian, claims to have “zero tolerance for extremists who pervert Islam into something evil,” and has touted his belief that “Israel is our strongest ally in the Middle East.” None of that seemed to matter Tuesday night.

Maybe Hassan was a uniquely weak candidate, or maybe Michigan GOP voters saw an Arabic name on their ballots and ran for the hills. Either way, this loss reflects more poorly on Trump than anyone, and suggests that he is not the kingmaker he claims to be.

Smith will go on to face Democratic Representative Kristen McDonald Rivet, who ran uncontested in her primary. It’s unclear if he will take on the race, as he previously endorsed Al Lemmo, who secured just 16.4 percent of the vote.

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Max Miller Says Nude Photo of His Toddler Wasn’t That Inappropriate

The representative, accused of horrific abuse against his ex-wife and daughter, defended accidentally releasing the photo.

Representative Max Miller gestures with his thumb over his shoulder while speaking to reporters in the Capitol.
Representative Max Miller
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Representative Max Miller

Ohio Representative Max Miller crashed and burned while attempting to downplay releasing a nude image of his young daughter as part of his crusade to deny domestic abuse allegations.

During an interview on CNN Tuesday evening, Miller defended sharing a Dropbox folder over the weekend that contained a nude image of his two-year-old daughter that could qualify as child sexual abuse material.

Anchor Jake Tapper asked Miller to explain the “shockingly reckless behavior” as the lawmaker challenged horrific abuse allegations brought by his ex-wife, Emily Moreno.

“I wouldn’t say that it’s shockingly reckless,” Miller said, claiming that the photograph was already available to the public because it was part of an investigation by Child Protective Services.

“This is being taken very much out of context,” Miller said. “There is no genitalia of my daughter that was exposed. And this is once again a very salacious headline.”

“We called the court today, it’s not publicly available,” Tapper said, noting that Miller’s attorney, Aaron Minc, had publicly apologized for releasing the photo.

“I’m not defending it, it’s awful,” Miller said.

“You just defended it. You said it’s taken out of context,” Tapper said.

“‘Cus it is taken out of context, in terms of how the articles have been written about it. I didn’t do this. My attorney took full responsibility. I believe that it’s awful. There was never any intent to do that,” Miller said.

An analysis conducted by Politico’s Playbook of metadata of four documents in Miller’s Dropbox folder revealed that the authorship was “Office of Rep. Max Miller—Legal Counsel.” After Playbook asked if congressional resources were used to create them, Minc said he would alter the metadata, which now reads: “Minc Law LLC.” Minc also said the error may have been the result of AI use.

Phil Poe, Miller’s chief of staff, told Playbook that Miller had been the only one to handle the Dropbox documents, and insisted that Miller’s office doesn’t employ anyone with the title of “legal counsel.”

This news is the latest domino to fall for Miller. Republican Senator Bernie Moreno, Miller’s ex-father-in-law, finally came out against the lawmaker on Sunday, saying he needed “serious psychological help” and calling on him to step down from Congress and abandon his current reelection campaign. Moreno has since accused Miller of holding his daughter’s favorite stuffed animal hostage, and of putting Moreno’s family through “the seventh level of hell.”

On Monday night, Miller reportedly received a call from President Donald Trump—who has publicly said he feels “badly” for the Republican congressman—to tell him that “things aren’t looking good” for his campaign. Miller was dealt another blow that same night when his ex-girlfriend, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, filed a temporary restraining order against him.

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El-Sayed Wins Michigan Democratic Senate Primary in Blow to AIPAC

Abdul El-Sayed will be Michigan’s Democratic nominee for senator this November.

Abdul El-Sayed smiles.
Abdul El-Sayed
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Abdul El-Sayed

Abdul El-Sayed has won the Democratic nomination for the Senate in Michigan, narrowly defeating Representative Haley Stevens in a close contest.

Decision Desk called the race for El-Sayed Tuesday morning, projecting him as the winner with 48.52 percent of the vote to Stevens’s 47.47 percent.

El-Sayed, an epidemiologist and the former Wayne County health director, edged out Stevens despite her receiving heavy financial backing from groups aligned with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. El-Sayed now moves on to the general election, where he’ll face Republican Representative Mike Rogers in November and have a shot at becoming the first Muslim U.S. senator. 

Stevens received $62 million in advertising from outside groups, with $31.9 million of that coming from the United Democracy Project, AIPAC’s super PAC. It wasn’t enough to help her in the end, and El-Sayed called out the massive spending in their final debate last week, pointing out that Stevens had just voted for a pro-Israel resolution. 

“That is the pro quo that comes with the quid,” El-Sayed said in the beginning of the debate. “It really comes down to how you are funded.”

On the campaign trail, El-Sayed emphasized a message of supporting affordability and opposing inequality (issues that he has written about for The New Republic), touting his support for Medicare for All and even offering a comprehensive AI regulation plan.  Down the stretch, Stevens was accused of Islamophobia for some of her campaign ads, including those paid for by the United Democracy Project, and insinuating that El-Sayed was an antisemite.

President Trump went further on Wednesday, posting on Truth Social that El-Sayed’s win was “Great News for the Republican Party” and calling him a “Communist loser who hates Jews and Israel.” 

Trump Truth Social screenshot Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Great news for the Republican Party. El-Sayed, a Communist loser who hates Jews and Israel, is the projected winner in his race with the Socialist. As usual, the Polls were way off on this one. She was not expected to do nearly as well as she did. Now, the Dumocrats crazy policies will only get worse!

This story has been updated.

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MAGA Representative Accused of Sexual Harassment Ends Midterm Campaign

The House Ethics Committee had recommended Representative Chuck Edwards be censured for his behavior toward female staffers.

Representative Chuck Edwards walks in the Capitol.
Representative Chuck Edwards
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Representative Chuck Edwards

North Carolina Representative Chuck Edwards has called it quits on his reelection race.

“After much prayer and reflection, I’ve decided to withdraw from my reelection campaign,” Edwards wrote on X early Wednesday morning. “I will complete my current term.”

The congressman’s sudden exit came after the House Ethics Committee recommended that he be censured for “persistent unprofessional and inappropriate conduct towards two young female staffers.”

In a 25-page report published Monday, the committee listed out numerous occasions on which the married Republican had seemingly violated House rules relating to sexual harassment and hostile workplaces, revealing in detail how he made the women in his employ feel uncomfortable or unsafe.

The list included “intimate” and expensive dinners, casino dates, strip club visits, expensive gifts, massages, and an insistence on personally handling the women’s yardwork or Christmas tree decorating—which Edwards skipped House votes to make time for.

Edwards even wrote and performed poetry for one of his female staffers, hired a singer to perform Ed Sheeran’s “Hills of Aberfeldy” at one of their birthday parties, planned full-day excursions with them, and wrote personal notes expressing his “effusive affection.”

The committee report also noted that many messages were missing from Edwards’s phone, including a photograph that depicted 30 different types of ice cream that he had delivered to one of his staffers’ houses, and her subsequent response that “this seems a bit excessive.”

The report found no evidence that Edwards had engaged in sexual activity or “explicitly propositioned” the women, but found plentiful evidence that he had repeatedly made his staff feel scared and uncomfortable with his behavior.

Yet Edwards’s exit from the race comes months after the legal deadline to do so (the deadline to withdraw was back in December). As a result, his name will most likely remain on the ballot come November, and any votes he receives will still be counted toward him, as explained by the state Board of Elections.

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Judges Rip Trump Apart 75 Times for Violating First Amendment

Trump’s second term has been marked by judge after judge ruling against him on free speech.

Donald Trump yelling and turning red
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Despite campaigning to bring back free speech, President Trump has been a serial violator of the First Amendment to the Constitution, according to a new report. 

A Reuters investigation found 75 rulings from federal judges that Trump infringed on constitutional freedoms such as religion, freedom, and the press. Many had to do with the Trump administration’s attacks on pro-Palestine advocacy, and the rulings came from judges appointed by both Democratic and Republican presidents. In September, for example, a Reagan-appointed federal judge found that the administration illegally revoked visas and deported foreign faculty and students over their stance on Palestine and Israel.

“The President’s palpable misunderstanding that the government simply cannot seek retribution for speech he disdains poses a great threat to Americans’ freedom of speech,” U.S. District Judge William Young wrote in his ruling.

Other judicial rebukes had to do with Trump’s attacks on law firms, his termination of grants for universities that seemingly go against his ideological agenda, and use of excessive force against protesters. 

Trump has attacked federal judges who rule against him, leveling insults and accusing them of being “activists.” While most of the president’s legal losses came from judges appointed by Democratic presidents, 10 of them came from Republican appointees. Many of the lawsuits filed against Trump came from media outlets or organizations that ideologically oppose Trump, Reuters found.  

Oftentimes, the lawsuits challenged Trump’s executive orders, which have sought to take revenge against his enemies or target ideological viewpoints that the president opposes. Trump has attacked everything from diversity, equity and ⁠inclusion to gender ideology with executive orders, with only federal courts standing in the way, thanks to an unwilling Republican-controlled Congress. All of this goes to show that Trump may be the most anti–free speech president ever.

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