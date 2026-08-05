Trump Humiliated as His Candidate Loses to Someone Who Dropped Out

“Amir Hassan has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Representative from Michigan’s 8th Congressional District,” Trump posted on Truth Social Monday. “Election Day is Tuesday, August 4th. GET OUT AND VOTE FOR AMIR—HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Voters didn’t agree, as Hassan lost handily to Thomas Smith by over 10,000 votes, securing just 33.2 percent to Smith’s 50.4 percent. Yet despite his name being on the ballot, Smith had dropped out of the race last month and ceased all campaigning, The Detroit News reported.

That makes this loss—and Trump’s endorsement—all the more embarrassing.