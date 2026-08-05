Trump Humiliated as His Candidate Loses to Someone Who Dropped Out
Turns out Trump isn’t the kingmaker he thinks he is.
President Trump’s handpicked congressional candidate lost his primary to someone who dropped out weeks ago.
Amir Hassan, a veteran and self-proclaimed “America First Patriot,” was touted by Trump as the preferred GOP choice to represent Michigan’s 8th district in the House of Representatives.
“Amir Hassan has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Representative from Michigan’s 8th Congressional District,” Trump posted on Truth Social Monday. “Election Day is Tuesday, August 4th. GET OUT AND VOTE FOR AMIR—HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”
Voters didn’t agree, as Hassan lost handily to Thomas Smith by over 10,000 votes, securing just 33.2 percent to Smith’s 50.4 percent. Yet despite his name being on the ballot, Smith had dropped out of the race last month and ceased all campaigning, The Detroit News reported.
That makes this loss—and Trump’s endorsement—all the more embarrassing.
Hassan may have been doomed from the very start, as MAGA supporters widely criticized his endorsement on the basis of his being Muslim. Hassan identifies as a Christian, claims to have “zero tolerance for extremists who pervert Islam into something evil,” and has touted his belief that “Israel is our strongest ally in the Middle East.” None of that seemed to matter Tuesday night.
Maybe Hassan was a uniquely weak candidate, or maybe Michigan GOP voters saw an Arabic name on their ballots and ran for the hills. Either way, this loss reflects more poorly on Trump than anyone, and suggests that he is not the kingmaker he claims to be.
Smith will go on to face Democratic Representative Kristen McDonald Rivet, who ran uncontested in her primary. It’s unclear if he will take on the race, as he previously endorsed Al Lemmo, who secured just 16.4 percent of the vote.