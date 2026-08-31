Trump Takes to Posting AI Slop as Iran War Reignites
The president is posting AI slop about the Iran war as the two sides exchanged strikes for the first time in weeks.
As the U.S. military campaign against Iran stretches into its seventh month, President Donald Trump has taken decisive action to keep posting stupid slop generated by artificial intelligence. Trump took to Truth Social Sunday night to post an AI-generated video of Kharg Island being “blown to smithereens” by a U.S. missile strike.
Since the beginning of the war, the president has been musing about the possibility of taking over Kharg Island, a five-mile strip of land where Iran stores nearly all its oil prior to exporting it.
Trump’s renewed threat comes as U.S. Central Command announced a series of strikes against a different island—Larak Island, where the U.S. says it hit two Iranian rocket launchers. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announced that it had retaliated by targeting American forces in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.
By Monday morning, Trump was ready to declare victory over Iran—for the umpteenth time. “Iran is officially a Failed Nation. IT IS DEAD!” he wrote on Truth Social.
The strikes follow the Trump administration’s vows to end the now more than six-month-long war using a series of toothless economic sanctions.
This isn’t the first time that Trump has responded to a serious military escalation with self-aggrandizing AI slop. The president has made it clear that he’s much more interested in trolling than he is in actually leading the country.