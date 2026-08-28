Trump Casually Threatens to Take Over Two More Countries
The Trump administration is destroying U.S. relations with just about every ally.
President Trump has his sights on taking over two Pacific island countries: Micronesia and the Marshall Islands.
The president posted a picture to his Truth Social account Thursday night labeled “U.S. Territories,” showing the flags of the Federated States of Micronesia and the Marshall Islands along with multiple U.S. territories. The image also included a map of the Strait of Hormuz, labeled “new.”
The Marshall Islands were occupied and administered by the U.S. during World War II, and Congress granted the islands their independence in 1979. Micronesia also was occupied by the U.S. during the war, gaining its independence in 1990. Both have a Compact of Free Association with the U.S., which means they get financial assistance and access to certain U.S. government programs, such as the U.S. Postal Service and National Weather Service.
Why Trump is claiming them along with the Strait of Hormuz (which the U.S. doesn’t actually control) isn’t clear. Perhaps the president doesn’t understand the CFA arrangement, which also allows the U.S. military to operate in the territories, and thinks that means that they are part of the U.S. And for some reason, his picture didn’t include Palau, another country in the Pacific Ocean that is also part of the CFA with the U.S.
In Trump’s second term, his administration has hurt relations with Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, and Palau, failing to adequately staff U.S. government positions dealing with the countries, such as the Joint Economic Management and Financial Accountability Committee as well as the Joint Economic Management Committee.
Why is Trump claiming these island countries now, especially considering that he hasn’t achieved his dream of taking over Greenland? The CFA ensures a close relationship just short of total U.S. control anyway. Trump’s pointless, braggadocious post isn’t likely to improve relations with the Marshall Islands or Micronesia. Even with the CFA, the Trump administration’s neglect could push them closer into the orbit of a big power in the region: China.