Trump Lunges at Female Reporter Asking About Those Supposed $5K Checks

After making jabs at the “fake news media” for always taking his sarcastic remarks and claiming that he actually wants a medal, Trump quipped “I’m only kidding” before adding, “Actually, I’m not kidding, I would like to.... I can think of no other thing.”

Trump: We're privileged to have with us 15 of the 16 living recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor. I want for myself a Congressional Medal of Honor, and I've studied it and I will give it to myself, I have no problem, but I'm not allowed to. Can you believe it? The one… pic.twitter.com/oVG3FcJLPP — Acyn (@Acyn) September 10, 2026

It’s a crass statement to make to recipients of the highest honor in the U.S. military, given to troops “who distinguish themselves through conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty.” Trump has never served in the military, dodging the Vietnam draft with a mysterious medical exemption for bone spurs. He later remarked that avoiding STDs while dating around was like “being in Vietnam.”

But the president has never seen a trophy or award that he didn’t want, regardless of whether or not he deserved it. At a 2016 rally in Virginia, he accepted a (possibly fake) Purple Heart, given to soldiers wounded in combat, from a veteran. “I always wanted to get the Purple Heart,” he said while showing off the medal to the crowd. “This was much easier.”