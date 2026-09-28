Trump Team Scrambles to Backpedal on Slip About Arms Sale to China

But hours later, the Trump administration aggressively attempted to cover its own tracks. Two U.S. officials denied any such plan while speaking with The Wall Street Journal. One source told the daily that the White House had no intentions of selling weapons to Beijing, while the other acknowledged that it’s already illegal to do so. That ban circles back to Taiwan, which relies on U.S. weapons to deter Chinese encroachment.

China has reaffirmed for years that Taiwan is an inalienable part of its territory, and that it intends to formally reunite with the island nation. More than 23 million people live in Taiwan, and its sovereignty is highly contested due to a complex history of colonization.

The U.S. has provided material defense support to Taiwan since 1979, when Congress passed the Taiwan Relations Act. The law binds the U.S. to resist anything that would jeopardize Taiwan’s national security.