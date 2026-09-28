Trump Team Scrambles to Backpedal on Slip About Arms Sale to China
U.S. Ambassador David Perdue casually let slip that Donald Trump had offered to sell weapons to China.
Selling weapons to China is suddenly off the table. It’s unclear how it got on the table in the first place.
U.S. Ambassador David Perdue told Fox News Sunday that “President Trump continues to say: Hey, we sell arms to other people around the world,” and that “he actually asked [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping] would he like to buy some at one point.”
But hours later, the Trump administration aggressively attempted to cover its own tracks. Two U.S. officials denied any such plan while speaking with The Wall Street Journal. One source told the daily that the White House had no intentions of selling weapons to Beijing, while the other acknowledged that it’s already illegal to do so. That ban circles back to Taiwan, which relies on U.S. weapons to deter Chinese encroachment.
China has reaffirmed for years that Taiwan is an inalienable part of its territory, and that it intends to formally reunite with the island nation. More than 23 million people live in Taiwan, and its sovereignty is highly contested due to a complex history of colonization.
The U.S. has provided material defense support to Taiwan since 1979, when Congress passed the Taiwan Relations Act. The law binds the U.S. to resist anything that would jeopardize Taiwan’s national security.
The White House rattled Beijing when it made an $11 billion arms sale to the island in December, with a separate $14 billion package expected down the line. Donald Trump has since held off on advancing that larger sale, despite urging from Senate Republicans ahead of Xi’s visit last week.
“It is difficult to imagine how the United States might credibly project influence deterrence in the Indo-Pacific if the price of keeping up diplomatic appearances is denying our partners key deterrent capabilities,” Senators Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski, John Cornyn, and Thom Tillis wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ahead of the state visit.
Trump has not commented on the abeyance since. However, Xi made his position regarding U.S. involvement in the region abundantly clear. On Thursday, Xi told Trump that he hoped America would take the “correct position” of opposing Taiwan’s independence.
Taiwanese Deputy Foreign Minister Francois Wu commented on the summit on Saturday, telling reporters in Taipei that maintaining military sales and providing Taiwan the support to defend itself was an “important U.S. interest” due to the island’s dominating semiconductor industry, reported Reuters.