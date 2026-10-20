How to Report Trump for Fraud on His New “Anti-Fraud” Website
Donald Trump, who has become billions richer since winning the 2024 election, says he wants to crack down on government fraud.
President Trump is offering up to $30,000 to anyone who calls in a tip pertaining to government fraud—all while turning a blind eye to the fraud being committed by his administration.
Trump made the announcement about the Justice Department’s new $25 million anti-fraud program on Tuesday afternoon alongside Vice President JD Vance, White House adviser Stephen Miller, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and right-wing provocateur Nick Shirley.
Trump explained the new program while handing a $10,000 check to Shirley, a 24-year-old YouTuber who gained notoriety for a shoddy investigation into Somali daycare centers in Minnesota that led to an increase in racist attacks on that community, culminating in the recent raid on the home of Somali American Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar.
The website seeking tips is Fraud.gov.
“If anybody turns anybody in [for fraud of] a billion dollars, $5 billion, $100 billion, you get a 1 percent commission,” Trump promised during the announcement. “The kind of money that’s been stolen is trillions from this country, by crooked politicians that made things, and set things up.… I can name all of them.
“All of those people that are willing to do the right thing and turn people in … they’re gonna become rich. When you get 1 percent of a billion dollars, 1 percent of a hundred billion dollars, it’s gonna be a tremendous amount of money,” he continued. “It’s the largest commission ever paid, probably for anything anywhere—because the numbers you’re talking about are in the trillions.”
Given the administration’s poor track record at tackling corruption, here are some tips you can submit to the website:
Just a week ago, U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle was forced to resign after reports that she allegedly threatened a host country official and offered pay-to-play access to Trump administration officials in return for $100,000.
Meanwhile, Trump himself is estimated to have gotten $2.7 billion richer since being elected in 2024. The Trump family’s crypto firm World Liberty Financial Fund made a $500 million deal with the United Arab Emirates, after which the country suddenly obtained U.S. AI chip technology. Trump sued the IRS after his tax returns were leaked during his own first term—and he then settled his lawsuit with the establishment of a $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund to reward his allies.
A broker representing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was caught trying to invest in defense companies right before the administration started bombing Iran in February. Trump has rewarded countless donors with appointments and favors, used taxpayer funds to broadcast his own propaganda commercials, and has had his FBI and Justice Department drop bribery probes and disband offices looking into corruption, even in the middle of massive cases.