Trump Declares He’ll Pardon Elon Musk
Donald Trump mulled shielding Musk and some of his other allies.
President Donald Trump suggested Monday that he was open to pardoning Elon Musk.
During a pretaped interview on the New York Post’s Pod Force One, host Miranda Devine asked Trump about concerns that Democrats were plotting to arrest Musk, seize his factories, and nationalize SpaceX. (Of course, no Democratic lawmaker or candidate has actually called for any of that.)
“It won’t happen. It’s talk. But if it is talk, we’ll have to protect them,” Trump said.
Devine asked whether Trump would consider preemptively pardoning Musk and other allies who’d worked for his administration.
“Well, that’s what [Joe] Biden did. He gave everybody a pardon,” Trump said, referring to members of a committee who investigated the deadly January 6 riot.
“I would if I needed to, sure. I would not even think about it. I’d do it, I did it for J6,” he added.
If Democrats win back one or both chambers of Congress, they have signaled they plan to investigate Musk’s shady leadership of the defunct Department of Government Efficiency, his companies’ lucrative contracts with the federal government, and his alleged role in cutting Ukraine’s Starlink access, perhaps on behalf of his close friend Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Musk has used his proximity to Trump to boost his many businesses in foreign countries. In some cases, the administration even pressured foreign governments into approving his products. Musk was also the biggest individual winner when Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs, sending Tesla stock shooting up 23 percent. Just because their plan didn’t work perfectly—and Musk ended up losing twice as much as he cut in government spending—doesn’t mean it wasn’t still corrupt.