Trump Hosts Bizarre Show-and-Tell With Photos of Reflecting Pool
On the eve of the midterm elections, Donald Trump talked all about his meaningless renovations in Washington, D.C.
Instead of making a sober and succinct pitch to voters on the final day before a consequential midterm election, President Trump decided to spend most of his speech rambling about Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovations.
“Today I’m thrilled to announce the official opening of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool,” he said Monday afternoon, before making a joke that he planned on changing the name to the “Trump Reflecting Pool.”
“The pool is now better and more beautiful than it’s ever been before. And we went through a lot with vandalism. The vandalism was unprecedented,” Trump continued, again pushing the spurious claim that leftist criminals—not his own poor design decisions—were responsible for the “American flag blue” paint at the bottom of the pool peeling off.
Trump then turned to the show-and-tell portion of his speech, pulling out a series of pictures of algae, graffiti, and other issues with the renovations and analyzing them live, as if he had just seen the photos for the first time.
“These are the pipes.… You know it’s been there since 1922, I guess. It’s in bad shape.… [There were] tremendous algae problems. You have that picture with the algae?” he asked an aide. “Yeah, lemme see that. This was a picture taken just before they closed it down. And this picture, this was in the Biden era.… They just spend money after money after money. It’s not an easy thing. The algae’s brutal, it forms easily, and we have it.… That’s not grass, that’s algae.”
“I can’t believe he is actually making his closing argument speech about the reflecting pool renovations,” liberal podcaster and former Obama staffer Tommy Vietor wrote. “This is a bad resistance lib joke come to life.”
While the president eventually did get to more pressing issues, the first 15 minutes of his speech were spent talking about something the vast majority of Americans have no reason to care about at all. People across the country are reeling from Trump’s litany of broken promises, with this new forever war on Iran and the spiking cost of living. That’s nothing to say of other failures, like the DOJ’s botched release of the Epstein files. There’s more than one reason his approval rating is incredibly low, and it sure looks like it’s about to haunt Republicans on Tuesday.