JD Vance Kicks Off New Conspiracy to Sow Doubt About Election

“Now, I saw a story, just in the last couple of days, that there are illegal communities of illegal immigrant Somalis who are coordinating to flood the polls and drown out your vote,” Vance said. “Well, I happen to believe that we want American elections to belong to American citizens. Send a message by voting for Vivek for governor!”

Vance: I saw a story that there are illegal communities of illegal immigrant Somalis who are coordinating to flood the polls and drown out your vote. We want American elections to belong to American citizens. Send a message by voting for Vivek for governor. https://t.co/PsTT7ScDQI — Acyn (@Acyn) November 2, 2026

There is no evidence to support Vance’s claim, and it’s unclear what “story” he is supposedly referring to.



If you’re feeling a sense of déjà vu, that’s because this isn’t the first time the vice president has indulged in this kind of grotesque gossip. While campaigning with President Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Vance spread false rumors that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating their neighbors’ cats and dogs. Later, he admitted that he had absolutely no evidence to support his claims. “If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people then that’s what I’m going to do,” he said at the time.