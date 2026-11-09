Two More Top Officials Quit After Republican Wipeout This Election

Attorney General Todd Blanche announced Shumate’s resignation in a post on X. “Under his leadership, the Division pursued important affirmative litigation to challenge sanctuary policies and delivered key wins in lawsuits against local policies that endangered federal law enforcement,” he wrote. “The Division also secured historic settlements to end illegal corporate DEI practices and shuttered dozens of clinics which were providing so-called ‘gender affirming care’ to minors. We are grateful for Brett’s service at DOJ and wish him continued success.”

Shumate is the fourth DOJ official to resign in a week, following Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon quitting on Thursday as well as Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Eisenberg and U.S. Attorney Jason Quiñones stepping down Friday.

Walters, who resigned the same day as White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, told The Daily Beast in a statement that “Serving President Trump has been the honor of a lifetime and I will always be thankful to Susie Wiles for the opportunity.” He was Wiles’s deputy for only six months, after previously working as executive director for President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance’s inaugural committee.