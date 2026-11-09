Two More Top Officials Quit After Republican Wipeout This Election
Nearly one week after the election, there is a flood of resignations across the Trump administration.
The Trump administration is hemorrhaging officials following Republicans’ crushing defeat in the midterm elections and Stephen Miller’s ascension to White House chief of staff.
Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate resigned Monday, and White House deputy chief of staff Richard Walters handed in his resignation letter on Friday. That follows at least five other resignations of top officials in the Justice Department and the White House last week.
Attorney General Todd Blanche announced Shumate’s resignation in a post on X. “Under his leadership, the Division pursued important affirmative litigation to challenge sanctuary policies and delivered key wins in lawsuits against local policies that endangered federal law enforcement,” he wrote. “The Division also secured historic settlements to end illegal corporate DEI practices and shuttered dozens of clinics which were providing so-called ‘gender affirming care’ to minors. We are grateful for Brett’s service at DOJ and wish him continued success.”
Shumate is the fourth DOJ official to resign in a week, following Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon quitting on Thursday as well as Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Eisenberg and U.S. Attorney Jason Quiñones stepping down Friday.
Walters, who resigned the same day as White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, told The Daily Beast in a statement that “Serving President Trump has been the honor of a lifetime and I will always be thankful to Susie Wiles for the opportunity.” He was Wiles’s deputy for only six months, after previously working as executive director for President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance’s inaugural committee.
“Stephen [Miller] is building an incredible and capable team to implement the President’s agenda and I look forward to being part of it from the outside,” Walters added.
Miller told Fox News in a statement that “While he will be leaving us, Richard will continue to help from the outside as we continue to work with all of our strength to deliver for President Trump and his courageous fight to Save America.”
Despite these conciliatory statements, it’s obvious that people are fleeing the Trump administration due to the rise of one its most reviled officials in Miller—and the likelihood of being hauled before a Democratic Congress as part of a wide-ranging investigation. The DOJ in particular is going to be in Democrats’ crosshairs, and nobody wants to spend the next two years having to lawyer up and avoid subpoenas.