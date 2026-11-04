Trump Prepares to Dump Pete Hegseth Over Midterms Destruction
Donald Trump has settled on his scapegoat for the sweeping election losses.
President Donald Trump may soon give Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth the axe after Republicans lost massively in Tuesday’s midterm elections.
CBS News reports that the president has been asking advisers if Hegseth should keep his job due to the Iran war going so poorly, a fact that swayed many voters. NBC’s exit polls showed that 74 percent of voters saw the Iran war as a crucial or major factor in how they voted. Hegseth was already in the hot seat before the midterms, with many in Congress calling for his impeachment, including outgoing Republican Representative Thomas Massie.
Hegseth was reportedly hoping Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn would be elected the state’s governor so that she could appoint him to fill the seat. That way, he could have a graceful exit and avoid the mess of being impeached or fired. Blackburn did win her race, but Hegseth would still face competition from other hopefuls such as Republican Representative Tim Burchett, who campaigned for Blackburn.
If Hegseth goes, one of CBS’s sources said that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis could be a possible replacement, and could get a speedy confirmation by the lame-duck Republican Senate before the end of the year.
Trump hasn’t made his decision yet, however, and some of CBS’s sources in the White House think that he might direct blame at other military leaders, such as Admiral Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command, or Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine. White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement that Hegseth had Trump’s full confidence, praising military efforts in Venezuela and the Iran war while also touting Hegseth’s attacks on “DEI and woke ideology.”
Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Trump gave Hegseth a vote of confidence, saying outside of the White House, “I think he’s doing a very good job.”
When asked if he wanted Hegseth to fill Blackburn’s Senate seat, Trump said, “I actually think he’d be very popular if he did that, but I haven’t heard that at all.”