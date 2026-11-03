Pete Hegseth Is Destined to Be Trump’s Midterm Fall Guy

Hegseth is loathed also by the military. As The New Republic’s Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling reported November 2, a survey by the veterans’ group Common Defense Civic Engagement found that 53 percent of active-duty service members want him gone, and 45 percent said Hegseth’s policies have caused them to consider leaving sooner than otherwise. In August, The Washington Post’s Alex Horton and Tara Copp reported that “the heads of the Army, Navy and Air Force and the four-star commanders overseeing U.S. operations throughout Europe, Asia and Latin America” warned Hegseth that long-term operations in Iran were unsustainable. Hegseth’s response to such criticism has been to push out roughly two dozen generals and admirals, according to The Atlantic’s Youssef. These, Max Boot of The Washington Post wrote in a “Hegseth must go” column November 2, have been Hegseth’s “most dangerous and destabilizing actions.”

Another reason for Trump to unload Hegseth after the midterm elections is that, as I’ve noted previously, Hegseth’s reported attempt to make a blood-money investment in defense stocks prior to the Iran war is the lowest-hanging investigative fruit the Democrats possess against any Trump Cabinet member. According to the Financial Times, Hegseth’s broker at Morgan Stanley approached BlackRock about making a “multimillion-dollar investment.” BlackRock, immediately anticipating a legal inquiry down the road, flagged the communication internally. That means there’s a paper trail that can be subpoenaed and, in all likelihood, cooperative witnesses at BlackRock, who will not wish to have investigative guns turned on themselves for being uncooperative. Hegseth has denied the FT report, but BlackRock has absolutely no reason to protect him.

An added benefit to such an investigation would be the opportunity to get a peek at Hegseth’s personal finances, which give every impression, from a distance, of being scarily chaotic. Despite making millions at Fox News, the twice-divorced Hegseth pays a $19,000-per-month mortgage on a $3.2 million house in Tennessee that he clearly can’t afford. The outrageous size of the mortgage strongly suggests Hegseth was mysteriously illiquid when he made the purchase in 2022. That, in turn, might explain why he tried to make a multimillion-dollar score on the Iran war. (Hegseth’s net worth, per Forbes, is a comparatively modest $3 million.)