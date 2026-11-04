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Trump Says There’s No Way Democrats Are Going to Impeach Him

It’s time for Democrats to prove him wrong.

Donald Trump speaks into a handheld mic while raising his other hand
Donald Trump speaks about the White House ballroom the day after a blue wave election.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump speaks about the White House ballroom the day after a blue wave election.

President Trump couldn’t seem to care less about Republicans losing control of the House and Senate to Democrats on Tuesday night.

The president offered brief remarks on the GOP carnage following a baffling ceremony at the construction site of his controversial White House ballroom.

“Sir, you held 30 rallies across the country, gave your final speech in front of the Reflecting Pool,” a reporter asked, referencing the way Trump centered himself in so many of the failed House and Senate campaigns. “Do you have any regrets about the way you closed out the campaign?”

“No, look if I were on the ballot we would’ve won. You saw the people, they were packed. Thousands and thousands of people at every rally. And if I was on the ballot we would’ve won.… There was such love at those rallies, it was incredible. We weren’t able to transfer the love to candidates.”

When asked if he was concerned about the prospect of impeachment from a Democratic-controlled Congress, the president replied, “Not even a little bit.”

“I think it would destroy the Democrat Party if they did that. It’s impeachment for no reason. What, for having a successful country? Our country is more successful now than at any time in its history.”

“Watch the beam go up,” he suddenly declared, before pointing to a large piece of metal being hoisted into the air over the construction site.

The president also said he would’ve “done nothing different” regarding the Iran war—despite acknowledging it lost Republicans the election, as Vice President JD Vance noted. He also said that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s job was safe for the moment, even as other reports reveal Trump has been considering firing him and blaming him for the Iran war.

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Trump Prepares to Dump Pete Hegseth Over Midterms Destruction

Donald Trump has settled on his scapegoat for the sweeping election losses.

Donald Trump speaks to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as they sit next to each other at a conference table
Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Donald Trump may soon give Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth the axe after Republicans lost massively in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

CBS News reports that the president has been asking advisers if Hegseth should keep his job due to the Iran war going so poorly, a fact that swayed many voters. NBC’s exit polls showed that 74 percent of voters saw the Iran war as a crucial or major factor in how they voted. Hegseth was already in the hot seat before the midterms, with many in Congress calling for his impeachment, including outgoing Republican Representative Thomas Massie.

Hegseth was reportedly hoping Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn would be elected the state’s governor so that she could appoint him to fill the seat. That way, he could have a graceful exit and avoid the mess of being impeached or fired. Blackburn did win her race, but Hegseth would still face competition from other hopefuls such as Republican Representative Tim Burchett, who campaigned for Blackburn.

If Hegseth goes, one of CBS’s sources said that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis could be a possible replacement, and could get a speedy confirmation by the lame-duck Republican Senate before the end of the year.

Trump hasn’t made his decision yet, however, and some of CBS’s sources in the White House think that he might direct blame at other military leaders, such as Admiral Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command, or Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine. White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement that Hegseth had Trump’s full confidence, praising military efforts in Venezuela and the Iran war while also touting Hegseth’s attacks on “DEI and woke ideology.”

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Trump gave Hegseth a vote of confidence, saying outside of the White House, “I think he’s doing a very good job.”

When asked if he wanted Hegseth to fill Blackburn’s Senate seat, Trump said, “I actually think he’d be very popular if he did that, but I haven’t heard that at all.”

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Republicans Tried to Steal House Seats. It Backfired Big Time.

Republicans dummymandered themselves into some major midterm losses.

Democratic voters celebrate in South Carolina
Democratic voters celebrate.
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
Democratic voters celebrate.

Republicans tried to upend Democratic election odds by redrawing congressional districts across the country, but even that wasn’t enough to dam the blue wave.

Despite making new maps to boost Republican candidates in Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Alabama, and Utah, voters in those states by and large still chose Democrats to represent them.

For more than a year, local legislators in the Lone Star State were explicitly pushed by Donald Trump and his allies to forgo tradition and create a new congressional map for the 2026 election. State Republicans complied, carving up five historically Democratic districts into supposedly MAGA-friendly inventions.

But the plan backfired spectacularly. Republicans lost four of the five supposedly GOP-friendly seats they had created, as well as another two of their own.

Alabama voters also rejected the state GOP’s gerrymandering efforts, opting to send Democratic Representative Shomari Figures back to Congress.

Earlier this year, Governor Ron DeSantis redrew 20 of Florida’s 28 U.S. House districts. At the time, four newly created districts were expected to turn red. But they didn’t, and Florida Democrats remain poised to retain their targeted seats. Representatives Jared Moskowitz, Kathy Castor, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz were able to fend off Republican challengers, while first-time candidate Pia Dandiya outcompeted Republican nominee Casey Askar. The results for Florida’s 9th congressional district have not yet been called, though Democratic Representative Darren Soto has a slight lead.

Democrat Ben McAdams turned the tide in Utah’s redrawn first congressional district, besting Republican nominee Riley Owen by a margin of 47 points.

Ohio voters not only stuck to their Democratic incumbents despite similar redistricting efforts, but the liberal party also gained two more House seats (with potentially a third on the way, according to the Ohio Capital Journal). Democrats won big in Ohio’s gubernatorial and Senate races too, electing Dr. Amy Acton and Sherrod Brown, respectively.

Democrats enjoyed a landslide victory in North Carolina, despite voting under a new map that should have easily handed an additional House seat to Republicans by massively reconfiguring congressional districts 1 and 3. At the time of publication, just four out of 14 races have been called by the Associated Press, though Democratic Representative Don Davis was leading by more than 4 percent with 99 percent of the district votes counted.

Voters outright rejected a new congressional map in Missouri, where Republican leadership had prematurely decided to rely on a redistricted map during its primary election in August, effectively stripping many Missourans of the opportunity to elect their congressional nominees. The courts ultimately ordered Missouri to use the state’s original 2020 congressional map for Tuesday’s election. After the votes were tabulated, Democrats had gained an additional House seat.

Meanwhile, in Louisiana, the top two performers in the state’s 6th House district are headed to a December runoff race. They include Democrat Chauna Banks and Republican Blake Miguez.

But it wasn’t a unanimous Democratic victory. Tennessee’s decision to carve up Memphis into three separate congressional districts effectively thwarted the city’s historically Democratic vote. At the time of publication, Republicans were projected to win in three of four House races in Tennessee, while Democratic nominee Victoria Broderick peeled ahead by just fractions of a percentage point in Tennessee’s 4th congressional district.

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Trump Brags About Ballroom After Republican Annihilation in Election

Republicans were just obliterated this election. Donald Trump doesn’t care.

President Donald Trump signs a large piece of steel, which includes other signatures as well.
President Donald Trump signs the last piece of steel to be used in construction of the White House ballroom during an event on November 4, one day after Republicans lost Congress in the midterm election.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
President Donald Trump signs the last piece of steel to be used in construction of the White House ballroom during an event on November 4, one day after Republicans lost Congress in the midterm election.

President Trump’s first public speech after a disastrous, resounding midterm election defeat was about the White House ballroom, as he offered the American people deranged ramblings about the only thing he actually seems to care about.

“I doubt there’s a ballroom in the country [with] a 50-foot ceiling,” Trump said outside the construction site of his ballroom on Wednesday, just barely more than 12 hours after Democrats took control of both the House and the Senate in a resounding rejection of his administration’s policies and ideology.

You’d think a president would offer words of encouragement to his party or righteous anger in such a desperate moment. Instead, Trump went full lame-duck mode. “There has never been anything built like this, and it’s for the country, and it’s free, we got it free of charge, thank you very much.… When it’s completed it’ll be the best anywhere in the world.”

The president appeared with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

“Why does Trump spend time on the White House? Well, first of all, it’s very little time. Second of all, I like it. It’s good. For me it’s relaxing.… I love construction,” Trump continued. “That’s what I do, I like beautiful things.”

Trump went on to speak about the ballroom’s kitchen, staircase, roof, and marble veining.

It’s incredible that Trump—who seemed particularly calm at the event—can simply act like nothing happened, after his own unpopular decisions in office resulted in a midterm sweep that could cripple the Republican Party for the next decade. His own vice president, JD Vance, admitted that their war on Iran, the cost of living, inflation, and the administration’s close relationship with Israel lost them the election. But rather than address any of that, the president would prefer to talk about buttresses.

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JD Vance Throws Trump Under the Bus for Republicans’ Election Wipeout

Vance is doing his best to break from Trump after Republicans’ devastating losses this election.

Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office of the White House as JD Vance stands next to him
ANNABELLE GORDON/AFP/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance is desperate to save himself from the blue wave—even if that means letting President Donald Trump drown.

Just hours after Democrats seized control of Congress and swept state elections across the country, Vance promptly threw the president under the bus.

“The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night,” Vance wrote in a lengthy post on X Wednesday, blaming the Iran war without mentioning Trump by name.

“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest,” he wrote. “But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.”

In the early days of Trump’s military onslaught, Vance had expressed some reluctance about the president’s war plans. But that quickly gave way to the spineless sycophantism we’ve come to expect from the vice president.

In his post on Wednesday, Vance claimed that Republicans’ main problem is that many people who supported Trump in the 2024 presidential election had flipped to support Democratic candidates.

Vance claimed that a pollster—”one of the smartest people I know in politics”—found that voters would return to supporting the GOP if they ended the war in the Middle East, focused on the cost of living and inflation, “put America First,” and changed the U.S. relationship with Israel.

Trump’s eight-month-long “six week war” in Iran has proven to be a major political liability. His military campaign has resulted in the deaths of 22 U.S. service members, and hundreds more injured. Trump’s war is responsible for the deaths of thousands of Iranian civilians, including 120 schoolchildren. The president also oversaw the destruction of multiple U.S bases in the Middle East, a series of deadly military morale issues, and the depletion of the U.S. weapons stockpile, leaving the country more vulnerable to foreign threats.

The war effort has already cost American taxpayers an estimated $47.1 billion. That’s enough to pay for one year of Medicare coverage for 5.84 million people, based on previous figures from the Center for American Progress. That doesn’t include the skyrocketing price of gas and consumer goods thanks to the war.

In the words of Dwight D. Eisenhower: “Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed.” It seems that Vance is finally catching on to just how damaging this war has been.

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