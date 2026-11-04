Trump Says There’s No Way Democrats Are Going to Impeach Him
It’s time for Democrats to prove him wrong.
President Trump couldn’t seem to care less about Republicans losing control of the House and Senate to Democrats on Tuesday night.
The president offered brief remarks on the GOP carnage following a baffling ceremony at the construction site of his controversial White House ballroom.
“Sir, you held 30 rallies across the country, gave your final speech in front of the Reflecting Pool,” a reporter asked, referencing the way Trump centered himself in so many of the failed House and Senate campaigns. “Do you have any regrets about the way you closed out the campaign?”
“No, look if I were on the ballot we would’ve won. You saw the people, they were packed. Thousands and thousands of people at every rally. And if I was on the ballot we would’ve won.… There was such love at those rallies, it was incredible. We weren’t able to transfer the love to candidates.”
When asked if he was concerned about the prospect of impeachment from a Democratic-controlled Congress, the president replied, “Not even a little bit.”
“I think it would destroy the Democrat Party if they did that. It’s impeachment for no reason. What, for having a successful country? Our country is more successful now than at any time in its history.”
“Watch the beam go up,” he suddenly declared, before pointing to a large piece of metal being hoisted into the air over the construction site.
The president also said he would’ve “done nothing different” regarding the Iran war—despite acknowledging it lost Republicans the election, as Vice President JD Vance noted. He also said that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s job was safe for the moment, even as other reports reveal Trump has been considering firing him and blaming him for the Iran war.