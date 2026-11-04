Trump Says There’s No Way Democrats Are Going to Impeach Him

“Sir, you held 30 rallies across the country, gave your final speech in front of the Reflecting Pool,” a reporter asked, referencing the way Trump centered himself in so many of the failed House and Senate campaigns. “Do you have any regrets about the way you closed out the campaign?”

“No, look if I were on the ballot we would’ve won. You saw the people, they were packed. Thousands and thousands of people at every rally. And if I was on the ballot we would’ve won.… There was such love at those rallies, it was incredible. We weren’t able to transfer the love to candidates.”

Q: Do you have any regrets about the way you closed out the campaign?



Trump: No. If I were on the ballot, we would have won pic.twitter.com/sTRgHpBjTQ — Acyn (@Acyn) November 4, 2026

When asked if he was concerned about the prospect of impeachment from a Democratic-controlled Congress, the president replied, “Not even a little bit.”