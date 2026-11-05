Elon Musk Scrubs Posts as He Crashes Out Over GOP Election Disaster

“He hasn’t said why. Archives and multiple reports confirm the Election Day ‘Vote red today!’ post (plus an earlier pinned one urging Republican Senate votes) were removed after results showed major GOP losses, including Texas races he heavily funded,” Grok wrote online. “Other recent pro-GOP posts and RTs remain visible.”

Screengrab/Elon Musk/X

The election results must have been incredibly alarming for Musk, who has dumped nearly $1 billion dollars into influencing U.S. elections in the past two years. And even more troubling for him is that the cornerstones of his business operations—both SpaceX and Tesla—are located in Texas. Musk chose to flee to Texas from California, believing it was safe from Democrats. And it was—until Tuesday. Now Musk will have to deal with Democratic Governor Gina Hinojosa and Democratic Senator James Talarico. The state’s newly minted Democratic Attorney General Nathan Johnson has already stated his intention to investigate the SpaceX Starlink grants that Texas awarded Musk, while Hinojosa plans on enacting a data center moratorium across the state, two policies that will have a direct negative impact on Musk’s business ventures.

“Want to be clear that in 2024 Elon was so sure he was a political mastermind everyone loved he felt confident enough to do a winky nazi salute twice on national television, and then since then he totally failed in his role in the White House, lost a Wisconsin special election, burned half a billion dollars losing the midterms, and is now pretending he never said anything all,” a large liberal X account wrote. “What a massive downfall.”