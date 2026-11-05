Hegseth Expands National Guard in D.C. Amid Arrest Over “Finger Gun”

Soldiers with the National Guard still aren’t allowed to pursue suspects or make arrests, and the vehicles Hegseth is allowing were used in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. The memo states that the boats will be conducting “perimeter security” for police targeting suspected gang leaders and drug traffickers in Anacostia, the southeastern corner of the city, but won’t be surveilling U.S. citizens. Federal officers “must always be on board” the boats “to help arrest a criminal suspect,” according to the memo.

On Wednesday, D.C. police charged a man with “threats in a menacing manner” and assault on a police officer for allegedly pretending to shoot at National Guard troops by making a “finger gun” gesture. Those kinds of headlines are what make the National Guard’s presence in the city unpopular, and beefing up their vehicles will only make them further seem like an occupying army to D.C. residents.

While the memo was drafted before the finger-gun charges and Republicans’ historic defeat in the midterm elections, this kind of move would seem to be a direct challenge to the new Democratic-controlled Congress, as well as Washington’s Mayor-elect Janeese Lewis George, who is on record as opposing the deployment of the National Guard in the district. This move could hasten an impeachment vote against Hegseth and set up a showdown between George, backed by Congress, and President Trump.