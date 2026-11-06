Trump Plans to Accuse Nonprofits of Having Terrorist Ties
Donald Trump has found a new way to target nonprofits he doesn’t like.
When in doubt, call them a terrorist. The White House is tapping into its standby strategy in its latest attempt to cripple nonprofits.
Donald Trump is weighing an executive order that would brand some nonprofits as having terrorist ties, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday. In doing so, the executive order would nix the organizations’ nonprofit status and fundamentally unravel their operations.
Sources familiar with the matter told the Journal that the executive order has been in the works for months and is not yet finished. It remains to be seen if Trump signs the effort or scraps it altogether.
It was not immediately clear which groups could be targeted, though the dangerous label could offer a much more immediate route for the administration to penalize its perceived political opponents than by pursuing potential legal violations through the IRS.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinted that such an effort was underway while speaking before the Ministerial on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism in mid-July.
“We are examining where tax-exempt status has been exploited, which charitable entities have become financial conduits for foreign-influence activity, and how those entrusted with stewardship of these organizations have instead enabled violence,” Bessent said at the time. “Where the evidence leads, we will not hesitate to follow.”
Nine organizations have already been identified as having terrorist ties, though those designations came from federal agencies such as the Treasury Department, as opposed to from the White House, according to the Journal.
But there have been numerous other occasions in which Trump and his allies have baselessly resorted to the “T-word” to advance their agenda. Earlier this year, officials across the Trump administration branded Minneapolis residents Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti as terrorists in order to brush their deaths at the hands of federal agents under the rug. And even in the most recent election cycle, Republicans resorted to slandering Representative Ilhan Omar and Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed as terrorists in futile attempts to discredit their authority and undermine their influence.