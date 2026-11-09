Trump Finally Emerges From Election Loss Stupor to Cry Fraud
Everyone mark your bingo cards.
President Donald Trump emerged Monday with muddled accusations of election fraud, nearly a week after saying he would accept the sweeping Republican losses in the midterm elections.
“Does anybody really believe that this ‘Election’ was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong???” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Some early voting ‘dumps’ were so large that it was impossible to win, no matter how many people went to vote.”
“It’s all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter!” he added.
It was not immediately clear what polls Trump was referring to. Trump’s own personal pollster Tony Fabrizio had been warning since last year that Republicans would take a major hit in the midterms. In July, Fabrizio found that Republicans were lagging three percentage points on a generic ballot. Among 65 percent of highly motivated voters, a Republican would lag by seven percentage points.
Vice President JD Vance also disputed polls that showed a Democratic blowout, following his party’s disastrous midterm results. “There was a genuine sense of optimism on our team: our people were showing up,” he wrote on X last week.
It’s possible that Trump’s expectations were simply being manipulated by his sycophantic staff. A White House source told the Daily Mail that former White House chief of staff Susie Wiles had been promising a win right up to the end, telling people as recently as September that Republicans would sweep in the midterm elections. Trump announced last week that Stephen Miller would replace Wiles as top aide.
Trump’s latest missive represents a shift in the president’s outlook on the election results. On election night, Trump told The New York Times that he was “absolutely willing” to accept the election results and was looking forward to working with Democrats. Now he seems to be reverting back to his old tricks by making broad, unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.
This story has been updated.