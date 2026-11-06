Trump Runs Away as Reporter Reminds Him He’s a Big, Giant Loser
“How does it feel to lose?” asked one reporter.
President Donald Trump scurried away from reporters Friday who asked about his new loser status.
Trump had an awkward interaction with reporters outside the White House after they asked him to explain his decision to replace chief of staff Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller.
“I wanted to make a change,” Trump said. The president had previously dismissed reporting that he was planning to oust his “ice maiden”—but that was before Republicans suffered staggering losses in the midterm elections this week.
“We gotta make moves, sometimes in life you gotta make moves,” Trump said.
“We’ve beaten Iran. We are doing very well with Iran, we are talking to Iran, we have been. We haven’t lost a soldier in seven months, or six months,” Trump said.
In July, just four months ago, Trump attended a funeral for four U.S. service members who were killed in Iranian attacks in the Middle East, amid reports accusing the Trump administration of hiding casualty numbers. As of October, 23 soldiers had died as a result of Trump’s disastrous military campaign.
Trump quickly departed from the press gaggle, as one reporter shouted after him, “How does it feel to lose?” The president continued to flee and did not respond.