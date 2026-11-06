Trump Runs Away as Reporter Reminds Him He’s a Big, Giant Loser

Miller, previously the White House deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser, is receiving the promotion after serving in both Trump administrations. He is well-known for his hardline, xenophobic, and racist views on immigration, which led to violent and deadly mass deportation policies in Trump’s second term.

Trump’s decision to elevate Miller suggests that he is unrepentant about much of the negative attention brought by ICE’s violence even after Republicans were dealt historic losses in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Earlier this week, Miller was the target of leaks from Republicans and Trump administration officials over how his deportation plans were going too far, with even one anecdote about First Lady Melania Trump complaining to the president about people she knew being deported. Wiles reportedly tried for months to steer Trump away from Miller’s approach, according to The New York Times.

Ultimately, though, Wiles is the one on her way out. She tendered her resignation Thursday night, as Trump has partly blamed her for the GOP’s devastating election losses, Wired journalist Hugo Lowell reported. Rumors that she would be made into a scapegoat for the elections had been floating around for weeks.