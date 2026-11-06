Two Top Justice Department Officials Jump Ship on the Same Day
Top Trump officials are fleeing after Republicans’ complete wipeout this election.
On the heels of assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon’s departure Thursday, two more leading officials from the Department of Justice are resigning.
Politico reports that John Eisenberg, the assistant attorney general in charge of national security, and Jason Quiñones, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, are both leaving the DOJ. Eisenberg oversaw cases relating to espionage, leak investigations, and terrorism, and was also involved in the prosecution of former Trump national security adviser (turned Trump critic) John Bolton earlier this year for illegally retaining classified materials.
Quiñones oversaw an investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan over his statements to Congress about Russian interference in the 2016 election. Quiñones was also overseeing the prosecution of former Cuban President Raúl Castro. In a statement, Attorney General Todd Blanche said, “We are grateful for Jason’s leadership in combating violent crime, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and transnational crime.”
“Jason has served the Department multiple times over his distinguished career, and we thank him for his service to this country,” Blanche said.
This is a developing story.