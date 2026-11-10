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DOGE Goon Brings Back One of Its Worst Policies for Federal Workers

Some federal employees will once again be required to report on their own moves.

Elon Musk wearing a DOGE shirt
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy may be gone from the MAGA agenda, but their underlings from the Department of Government Efficiency are still wreaking havoc across the government.

Sam Corcos, a former DOGE staffer who was reassigned to the Technology Transformation Services office in the General Services Administration, or GSA, has resurrected one of Musk’s most unpopular mandates. On Friday, Corcos ordered more than 200 of his coworkers to provide daily reports about their job and responsibilities to him via email, The Washington Sun reported on Tuesday.

“The purpose of these updates is to help us better understand what everyone is working on, give TTS Front Office a clearer picture of progress across the organization, and identify any blockers,” Corcos wrote.

In order to comply with Corcos’s directive, some GSA employees must send in a summary of the work they completed that day, a plan for their work the next day, and any problems they need assistance to solve.

“Failure to comply may result in adverse action,” Corcos noted in his email.

But affected federal employees do not seem open to Corcos’s new rules, likening the initiative to Musk’s notoriously unsuccessful “five things” email requirement. One GSA employee told the Sun that the message is indicative of Corcos’s “basic distrust in and underestimation of federal workers.”

Another GSA staffer explained to the Sun that it didn’t feel like Corcos was genuinely interested in helping the agency surface problems but that it instead “feels like they’re trying to mess with our heads again.”

Weeks into President Donald Trump’s second term, Musk threatened thousands of federal employees with immediate termination if they failed to obey a similar self-report mandate, which required government workers to identify five things that they achieved in the previous week. The initiative was intended to radically size down the government, but it instead posed a major security threat and was shut down within days by the Office of Personnel Management.

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Trump Freaks Out on Live TV in Bizarre Post-Election Wipeout Rant

Donald Trump spiraled for nearly 10 minutes while calling in to C-SPAN.

Donald Trump holds out both hands while yelling at the podium in the White House press briefing room
Alex Brandon/PA Images/Getty Images

On Monday night, President Donald Trump had the bright idea to call C-SPAN and rant on the air.

The call began with an unidentified woman laughing in the background. Then viewers got to hear Trump rant about immigrant drug dealers and rapists, even after the interviewer pointed out that Trump had expressed sympathy for working immigrants who paid taxes in a 60 Minutes interview that aired the day before.

Trump incorrectly claimed that the U.S. government hadn’t put the same pressure on those kinds of immigrants, and then he abruptly pivoted to the U.S.’s takeover of Venezuela, talking about how great he believes it’s going. He mentioned how the U.S. has taken “hundreds of billions of dollars and millions and millions of barrels of oil” from the country.

The president continued to rant about having “won” Venezuela and then how he won Iran, going on about how the Middle Eastern country wants to make a deal with him but “won’t say that.” When asked how much longer the war would go, he didn’t answer the question, claiming that he’d taken out the country’s nuclear program and that the country was in shambles.

Why Trump picked C-SPAN is anyone’s guess, considering that his usual network of choice for phone calls is Fox News. But on Monday night, viewers of the public access cable channel got to hear Trump’s delusions continue even after a Democratic midterm landslide. We seem to be in for another two years of clear cognitive decline.

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Pete Hegseth Plays Major Victim Card in Weird Speech on Impeachment

Hegseth insisted that the effort to impeach him was really an attack on Donald Trump and U.S. service members.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth makes a weird face while speaking at a podium during a press conference
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed Tuesday that he was being threatened with impeachment for being too good at his job.

Speaking at a press conference at the Pentagon, Hegseth began by denying any wrongdoing and claiming that the United States had actually won victories in both Iran and Venezuela.

“For the first time in American history, a Cabinet secretary overseeing America’s military is being attacked, not for losing conflicts with our enemies, but for winning them. Condemned not for defeat but for military victory,” he said.

Of course, that’s not why he’s being impeached at all: Outgoing Republican Representative Thomas Massie’s 34-page impeachment resolution accuses Hegseth of committing a slew of impeachable offenses by illegally waging war against Iran, suppressing free speech, ignoring laws intended to minimize civilian casualties, and overseeing extrajudicial killings and the kidnapping of a foreign leader. Hegseth insisted that these were not only lawful operations, but victories.

Hegseth claimed that efforts to remove him were being championed by “one disgruntled and defeated congressman,” and that people in the media would never admit to the military’s successes because they “hate the president more than [they] love our country or our troops.”

Hegseth also argued that the impeachment efforts were targeting something bigger than just one delusional Defense secretary. “Make no mistake about what is happening. This is not about me,” he said.

“Put the secretary on trial today, and the men and women who carried out those orders tomorrow,” he added. “If they want to come for the warriors, they’re going to have to come through me.”

Hegseth’s feeble DARVO manipulation strategy crumbles under the slightest pressure. As valorous of a gesture as that may appear, the only person to blame for the crimes committed by U.S. service members is the guy who ordered them—and his boss.

Speaking of President Donald Trump, Hegseth compared his situation to the president’s previous two impeachments.

“Now they’re trying a third time,” Hegseth said. “This time against a member of his Cabinet. They will fail again. And if standing with President Trump puts me in that company, I’ll take that company every day of the week.”

If impeachment is a badge of honor to Hegseth, it’s no wonder he has such backwards ideas about victories and defeats.

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Statue Mocking Trump’s Draft Dodging Pops Up After Election Defeat

The statue appeared on the National Mall just in time for Veterans Day.

Photo of Donald Trump statue where he is seated and bends slightly to look at his bare foot.
The Foot Soldier on November 9, in Washington, D.C.
Andrew Leyden/Getty Images
The Foot Soldier on November 9, in Washington, D.C.

Another statue commemorating Donald Trump’s mediocrity has appeared in Washington, this time mocking the moment he evaded the Vietnam War draft with a timely diagnosis of bone spurs.

The bronze installment—erected by an anonymous artist collective on the National Mall—is titled The Foot Soldier, and depicts the president sitting on a pedestal as he rubs his bare foot.

“We honor the service and sacrifice of our commander in chief, Donald J. Trump,” reads a plaque just underneath the guerilla monument. “He’s a soldier in spirit, who marched to the front lines of dodging the draft, armed with a perfect diagnosis of bone spurs.”

“We salute a leader who knows you can’t spell sacrifice without ‘I,’ and a warrior who reminds us that sometimes when you’re called to stand up, it’s best to just sit down and rest your feet,” the plaque concludes, before inscribing a quote from America’s fastidious and battle-worn leader: “‘I can be very military.’ —President Donald J. Trump.”

Closeup of the statue with the following text: “We honor the service and sacrifice of our commander in chief, Donald J. Trump. He's a soldier in spirit, who marched to the front lines of dodging the draft, armed with a perfect diagnosis of bone spurs. We salute a leader who knows you can't spell sacrifice without ‘I,’ and a warrior who reminds us that sometimes when you're called to stand up, it's best to just sit down and rest your feet. 'I can be very military.' — President Donald J. Trump."
Andrew Leyden/Getty Images

It’s not the first time that Trump has been immortalized by his critics. Another bronze emulation of the president materialized on the National Mall just last year, portraying Trump in a gleeful handshake with his former “best friend,” child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The statue was named Why Can’t We Be Friends? and was accompanied by a similarly designed plaque that displayed four lines of poetry Trump wrote Epstein for the criminal financier’s fiftieth birthday.

That version was created by the incognito collective The Secret Handshake, and managed to stay on the mall for several months.

A golden incarnation of the president, titled King of the World, also popped up earlier this year, showcasing Trump embracing Epstein a la the famous scene from Titanic in which Jack holds Rose as she stretches out her arms at the bow of the ship.

“The tragic love story between Jack and Rose was built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches,” the statue’s plaque read at the time. “This monument honors the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, a friendship seemingly built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches.”

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Trump Obsesses Over Dana White After He Refuses to Join White House

Turns out it wasn’t a joke when Trump offered him the job for White House press secretary.

Donald Trump shakes hands with Dana White as he points in his face and talks to him. White bows his head.
President Donald Trump greets Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White as he arrives to speak during an event in Las Vegas on August 5.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
President Donald Trump greets Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White as he arrives to speak during an event in Las Vegas on August 5.

President Trump appears to be doubling down on trying to get Ultimate Fighting Championship President and CEO Dana White to be White House press secretary.

Trump posted multiple artificial intelligence–generated videos of White on Truth Social Monday afternoon, including one where music plays as White triumphantly assumes the role to cheering crowds and another where he berates a reporter in a crowded press room.

The posts contradict Trump’s claim Sunday that the job offer was just a joke.

“I will tell you, I was only kidding, but Dana loves the idea, and there’s only one Dana. He’s great,” Trump said to reporters in Palm Beach.

On Saturday, Trump wrote in a Truth Social post that he was offering the press secretary position to White. “I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris,” Trump wrote. “We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!”

The UFC magnate reportedly declined the offer, and on social media, many users speculated that Trump meant to pick conservative Dana W. White, a former Pentagon spokesperson. But she said there was no mix-up.

“To everyone texting me congratulations: thank you, but you have the wrong Dana White. I’ve stood at the podium and taken questions from the Pentagon press corps. I have never stood in an octagon. I’d like to keep it that way,” she wrote on LinkedIn.

Meanwhile, the UFC chief flew to Washington to meet with Trump in the White House on Monday, meaning that the idea could be gaining steam. Why he would take the job is unclear, although he has a positive relationship with Trump and staged a UFC fight on the White House lawn for Trump’s birthday earlier this year.

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