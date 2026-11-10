Haley Stevens Spent First Day Back at Work Hiding on Republican Side
Following her staggering betrayal of the Democratic Party, Stevens spent the first day of the lame-duck session holed up in the Republican cloakroom.
Representative Haley Stevens apparently can’t face her caucus anymore.
The Michigan Democrat was caught hiding in the Republican cloakroom during Congress’s first day back in session, seemingly unable to confront her liberal colleagues after her recent public meltdown, The Washington Sun reported Monday night.
Stevens imploded her reputation and doomed her political prospects just days before the election, when she demanded that Dr. Abdul El-Sayed—the man who bested her in Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary—condemn an ad aired by one of his allies, and further apologize for his prior criticism of Israel.
Representative Debbie Dingell then waded into the mix, disinviting Stevens from a church event with El-Sayed and Representative James E. Clyburn, one of Stevens’s lower chamber mentors.
That’s when Stevens went berserk. Rather than attempt to make peace or let bygones be bygones, she did a complete 180 and endorsed Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers, aligning herself with the MAGA nominee in an apparent effort to undermine El-Sayed’s odds. Notably, she did so without telling anyone, as her staff were reportedly at the El-Sayed event waiting for her arrival.
But her public tantrum did little to turn Michigan voters away from El-Sayed’s campaign, and by the middle of Election Night, it was clear that he had won the state’s Senate seat.
Stevens, meanwhile, now has to face the consequences of her actions. More than half of Stevens’s staff have already resigned, while Democratic leaders have condemned her duplicity. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called it a “despicable betrayal,” while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries slammed it as a “terrible decision” that could result in Stevens’s expulsion from the Democratic House caucus.
But not every Democrat is in agreement that Stevens’s time in the Democratic Party is over.
“We have three more weeks or two more weeks of being in Congress, so I don’t think we should start making judgments about anybody in the caucus at this point,” said outgoing California Representative Nancy Pelosi. “I was disappointed, I conveyed that to her. I want to be helpful to her in terms of how she deals with this, but I’m not supporting kicking her out.”
Yet despite her sudden affinity for the opposing party, Stevens is still keen to cling to her political identity.
“I am a Democrat who has voted with my caucus 96 percent of the time this term and I don’t expect that to change,” Stevens told the Detroit Free Press Tuesday. (Well, it will change in that after January 2, 2027, she won’t have a vote with the caucus anymore.)