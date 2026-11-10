Haley Stevens Spent First Day Back at Work Hiding on Republican Side

Stevens imploded her reputation and doomed her political prospects just days before the election, when she demanded that Dr. Abdul El-Sayed—the man who bested her in Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary—condemn an ad aired by one of his allies, and further apologize for his prior criticism of Israel.

Representative Debbie Dingell then waded into the mix, disinviting Stevens from a church event with El-Sayed and Representative James E. Clyburn, one of Stevens’s lower chamber mentors.

That’s when Stevens went berserk. Rather than attempt to make peace or let bygones be bygones, she did a complete 180 and endorsed Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers, aligning herself with the MAGA nominee in an apparent effort to undermine El-Sayed’s odds. Notably, she did so without telling anyone, as her staff were reportedly at the El-Sayed event waiting for her arrival.