Another Big Job for Democrats: Make Jim Jordan Toxic Across America

Amid all this sewage, one other Republican has stood out. He can’t quite top Ramaswamy after that ad (which Ramaswamy’s now pulled, by the way, after ferocious blowback), but JD Vance has spread toxic waste across at least four different states, and he still has four days to go. The man who decided it was a good idea in 2024 to tell a massive and defamatory lie about the Haitian community of Springfield, Ohio—people who at the time, let us not forget, were the then Ohio senator’s own constituents—is back this year with more.

Let’s start in Ohio, and with his defense of the Ramaswamy ad. “I have to admit that I’m a little bit disgusted when I see Republicans across the country who are whining more about that advertisement than they are about what the congressional Democrats and other Democrats want to do to the United States of America,” the vice president said on October 21, two days after the existence of the ad became known. That was at a press conference. That same day, in a speech in Ohio, he added: “Politics is a tough business. And my message to my fellow elected Republicans is if you actually believe in the things you say you believe in, stop whining about an advertisement and go win the race in 13 days.”

The week before, Vance was in Michigan, where he called Abdul El-Sayed “a little bit of a psychopath,” adding: “Abdul El-Sayed, who maybe more than any Democrat running in the nation, has engaged in the kind of explicitly anti-white racial hatred that has become common on the Democratic Party.” And there’s more: “I realize that there’s something about Abdul El-Sayed that is very, very evil and on the rise in the United States of America today. And it’s people who see themselves not as citizens of a common nation fighting for every single person—whether they’re Jewish or Christian, whether they’re white or Black or brown—but see themselves as fighting for one group at the expense of others, and that is how, ladies and gentlemen, you destroy the United States of America.” You know—the way Vance fought for Springfield’s Haitians.