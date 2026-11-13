Another Big Job for Democrats: Make Jim Jordan Toxic Across America
The Republicans’ new House minority leader is scandal-scarred, utterly without substance, and a sworn enemy of democracy.
Earlier this week, I wrote a piece taking aim at the ridiculous “affordability vs. accountability” debate among Democrats, arguing that they obviously have to do both—and more. Such is the nature of our continuing crisis that, even after these amazing midterms, the Democrats will need to do four, five, six things at once.
For example, they must not train their investigative sights only on the Trump administration. They need to go after bad corporate actors whose misdeeds have nothing to do with Donald Trump: banks and companies imposing junk fees, private equity buying up everything that isn’t nailed down (volunteer fire departments?), health care and farming monopolies, the
Nerd Reich tech companies, businesses that are using algorithms to rip people off and laughing about it. Life isn’t unaffordable only because of Trump’s war. It’s unaffordable because too many corporations are nickel-and-diming people to death, because they know they can get away with it. Elizabeth Warren
gets this, and I hope other Democrats do.
So that’s a third thing. Here’s a fourth: Hakeem Jeffries (assuming he’s the House speaker, which we should assume for now) ought to identify several House members from safe districts who know how to attack and assign them one task and one task only: Make the name Jim Jordan a toxic one across this great land.
Jordan is now the House Republicans’ leader, having won election to the post this week, and he’s one of the most thoroughly odious figures in—well, certainly in Congress today. Is it too much to say in recent American political history?
As we shall see, I think not. The House GOP caucus is a true Murderers’ Row of crypto-fascists who hate every good thing this country stands for. But for wall-to-wall awfulness, it’s hard to top Jordan. It stands to reason that the Republicans decided that he is the man to lead them, because he embodies everything that’s appalling about them.
Specifically, he embodies three traits that have always surrounded corrupt and decadent political movements. The first and plainest is that he hates democracy. We know this because he was up to his eyeballs in the January 6 insurrection. He
attended meetings at the White House in late 2020 with administration figures like Mark Meadows and Stephen Miller, devoted to discussions of how to challenge the election results. On January 5, he
forwarded to Meadows a text message from a right-wing lawyer describing how Vice President Mike Pence could refuse to certify certain electoral votes.
There’s surely more, but we don’t know a lot of it, and we may never know. Jordan initially cooperated with the House January 6 committee chaired by Democrat Bennie Thompson, then he stopped. The committee subpoenaed him—which, as a lawyer and duly elected member of Congress, he had to know was a legal and valid thing for them to do. He defied it. This, despite having issued 91 subpoenas on his own when he was chairing the House Judiciary Committee. It all led Liz Cheney to
remark: “Jim Jordan knew more about what Donald Trump had planned for January 6 than any other member of the House of Representatives.”
And it led Sarah Longwell, the former Republican who broke ranks and left the party
to found Defending Democracy Together and now leads the important anti-Trump website The Bulwark,
to tell The Atlantic’s Ron Brownstein in 2023, when Jordan ran for House speaker: “Nominating Jim Jordan to be speaker is not them acquiescing to antidemocratic forces; it is them fully embracing antidemocratic forces.”
The second trait is his utter aversion to substance. The job of a legislator is to legislate. But the job of a bloviator is to bloviate, and that’s wholly what Jordan has spent the last 19 years doing. As Steve Benen noted in his
righteous smackdown of Jordan this week, the man has “quite literally never passed bill.” Look for yourself.
Here is his official congress.gov page, which lists all legislation each member has under their belt. He’s sponsored four pieces of legislation in his entire two-decade career that have passed the House; none have become law.
Did these efforts revolve around, oh, energy policy or national security or tax policy? Of course not. They concerned appointing a committee on the “weaponization” of the federal government by the Biden administration; demanding that Attorney General Eric Holder investigate alleged targeting of conservative groups by the IRS (a phony Obama-era scandal); holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt for defying a House subpoena (!); and expressing the support of the people of the United States for flood victims in Ohio. At least the last one is the normal meaningless stuff that members of Congress do.
That’s it. Nearly 20 years. Even if you relax your standards, eliminate the search filter “agreed to in House,” and just look at the number of bills he’s introduced,
that number is 55. In two decades. Compare that record to Jamie Raskin, his Democratic counterpart on the Judiciary Committee. In a mere nine years, Raskin
has introduced 149 bills. Three times the number in less than half the time. Jordan’s pathetic record is a hallmark of corrupt, fascist parties. The people who rise to the top are pointedly not the people who make some vague attempt to do their jobs. They go on propaganda “news” networks and lie about the opposition.
Jordan’s implacable resistance to doing the actual work of a legislator caught former GOP Speaker John Boehner’s eye, who wrote of Jordan—his fellow Ohioan—in his memoir: “I just never saw a guy who spent more time tearing things apart―never building anything, never putting anything together.”
Finally, the third characteristic of decaying political movements is scandal, and on this front, Jordan faces allegations that are just this side of sickening. Ohio State University wrestling team doctor Richard Strauss abused—as determined by the university—at least 177 male athletes in his tenure. Some of those athletes were wrestlers. Jordan was an assistant coach during part of Strauss’s tenure. He has denied vehemently for years that he had any knowledge of Strauss’s abuse. A pretty large number of wrestlers say otherwise. As Newsweek
reminded its readers this week, with reference to a 2025 documentary about the scandal: “Former wrestler Dan Ritchie said in the film that Jordan’s assertion that he knew nothing was ‘a flat-out lie.’”
It’s quite astonishing that a party that had a House leader this century who was literally enmeshed in a wrestling scandal—Dennis Hastert pleaded guilty in 2015 to paying hush money to cover up his own abuse of high-school wrestlers, admitting to a judge that he abused an unspecified number of boys—would choose as its leader a man who has such similar charges hanging over him (not of committing abuse himself but of knowing about it and doing nothing). But then, denial of this type is yet another trait of decadent movements.
So there it is. There’s plenty of material. Come January, Jordan will be, after Trump and Vice President JD Vance, the most prominent Republican in America. In the trench warfare that will characterize the next Congress, Democrats are going to have to play hardball. If John Boehner can call Jordan a “political terrorist,” one would hope that the Democrats can. And if Jordan’s approval rating isn’t south of 20 percent in a year’s time, the Democrats haven’t done their job.