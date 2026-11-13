Republican Senator Torched for Violating Federal Financial Law

“The public must feel confident that Members never place personal financial interests ahead of the best interests of the United States,” committee Chair James Lankford and Vice Chair Chris Coons wrote in the letter. “Your actions failed to uphold that standard, resulting in harm to the public trust and confidence in the United States Senate and a violation of federal law.”

The Ethics in Government Act of 1978 stipulates that all federal officials—including lawmakers, senior executive branch officials, and candidates for national office—disclose their annual finances. The law was drafted after Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal, and was intended to combat corruption and restore faith in Washington.

By law, officials must submit their financial reports by May 15. Justice asked for and received two extensions, pushing the deadline to August 13, but he didn’t heed that deadline either. His filing assistant acknowledged the deadline in six separate communications, according to the letter. A week and a half after the latest deadline passed, the committee ordered Justice to submit his report by August 28, a date he also ignored before ultimately filing on September 8.