Alito Goes After Lower Court Judges Who Dare to Rule Against Trump

“They are dedicated and they are skillful, but they’re not perfect and they make mistakes,” Alito said. “And in some instances, I think they have gone far astray in abuse of their powers.”

Alito made no mention of Trump’s attacks on the judges who rule against him or which rulings exactly he believed were an abuse of power.

Lower courts have blocked Trump’s attempts to limit mail-in voting, end birthright citizenship, and build his White House ballroom, among other things. For Alito to suggest that those orders were “unjustified” is highly questionable but unsurprising from one of the court’s most right-leaning justices.