Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Alito Goes After Lower Court Judges Who Dare to Rule Against Trump

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is complaining about “abuse” of power.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito

Conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito thinks that many of the lower court judges were “unjustified” in blocking President Trump’s policies.

Alito made the comments at a Federalist Society panel on Thursday.

“They are dedicated and they are skillful, but they’re not perfect and they make mistakes,” Alito said. “And in some instances, I think they have gone far astray in abuse of their powers.”

Alito made no mention of Trump’s attacks on the judges who rule against him or which rulings exactly he believed were an abuse of power.

Lower courts have blocked Trump’s attempts to limit mail-in voting, end birthright citizenship, and build his White House ballroom, among other things. For Alito to suggest that those orders were “unjustified” is highly questionable but unsurprising from one of the court’s most right-leaning justices.

Alito also warned that a new Democratic Congress could “defund” or “turn off the lights” at the Supreme Court—a claim that seems hyperbolic on its face.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Full List of Senators Who Back Chris Van Hollen Over Chuck Schumer

Van Hollen is gunning for Schumer’s role leading Senate Democrats.

Senator Chris Van Hollen gestures with both hands while speaking at a podium
Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The race for Senate majority leader is heating up.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen has emerged as the leading alternative to New York Senator Chuck Schumer in a sign of the incoming Democratic majority’s preference for change and an aversion to establishment politics.

So far, 16 lawmakers have staked their claim behind Schumer, while just four have explicitly expressed support for Van Hollen. The coalition behind Van Hollen is still developing, however: Five other senators and senators-elect have expressed interest in a potential change, even if they haven’t mentioned Van Hollen by name.

Lawmakers supporting Schumer:

  1. New York Senator Chuck Schumer
  2. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine
  3. Maryland Senator Angela Alsobrooks
  4. Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse
  5. Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego
  6. Arizona Senator Mark Kelly
  7. Ohio Senator-elect Sherrod Brown
  8. New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand
  9. Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman
  10. Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal
  11. Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz
  12. Maine Senator Angus King
  13. Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto
  14. Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen
  15. Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin
  16. Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed

Lawmakers supporting Van Hollen:

  1. Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen
  2. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders
  3. Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed
  4. Minnesota Senator-elect Peggy Flanagan

Other lawmakers not supporting Schumer or who want new leadership:

  1. Illinois Senator Juliana Stratton
  2. Kansas Senator Adam Hamilton
  3. Maine Senator-elect Troy Jackson
  4. New Hampshire Senator-elect Chris Pappas
  5. Texas Senator-elect James Talarico

Another 16 senators or senators-elect have not yet committed as to whether they will support Schumer, according to an analysis published Friday by Primary Democrats. Fifteen have yet to take a public stance on the issue. Altogether, 25 Democrats have veered away from Schumer—nearly half of the at least 55 Democratic seats that will dominate the upper chamber come January.

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Scott Colom Pushes Back as Schumer Tries to Take Credit for His Win

Senator-elect Scott Colom won’t commit to backing Chuck Schumer for Senate majority leader.

Scott Colom stands at a podium that reads "Pick Another Senator"
Senator-elect Scott Colom speaks during a victory rally at Tougaloo College in Mississippi on November 10.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Senator-elect Scott Colom speaks during a victory rally at Tougaloo College in Mississippi on November 10.

Newly elected Democratic Senator Scott Colom is pushing back after Senator Chuck Schumer took credit for his win, refusing to commit to backing him for Senate majority leader next year.

Colom told MS NOW’s Symone Sanders-Townsend Thursday that he spoke to Schumer after his victory the day before and “thanked him for his part in making this happen.” Colom made sure to stress that it was the people of Mississippi who chose him to be a senator, not Schumer.

“He did initially understand that our party has to look south for future leadership. It’s not accurate to say he recruited me, though, because the people of Mississippi recruited me,” Colom said. “You think I was listening to somebody that lives in Brooklyn when I was deciding to run for United States Senate? No, I listened to the people of Mississippi.”

In a New York Times interview last week, Schumer said he recruited Colom to take on Mississippi’s incumbent Republican, Senator Cindy-Hyde Smith. When Townsend asked Colom if he would support Schumer to lead the Senate next year, Colom wouldn’t commit.

“I gotta know my options, and I’m not trying to be cute,” Colom said. He said he didn’t think it was “a good thing” that Schumer and Representative Hakeem Jeffries, who is currently in line to be the next speaker of the House, “both live in the same borough” of New York City.

“I’m looking for a person that’s going to be committed to Mississippi and rural voices,” Colom added. “If you’re able to listen to those voices and make sure that you understand their needs and putting them in position to be successful, then that’s the type of leadership I want.”

It’s telling that arguably the most surprising Senate victor from the midterms won’t immediately back Schumer. Colom joins several other senators and senators-elect in refusing to support Schumer becoming majority leader, and Senator Chris Van Hollen announced Thursday that he will be challenging him for the position.

Major labor unions, Senators-elect Abdul El-Sayed and Peggy Flanagan, and Senator Bernie Sanders are now throwing their support behind Van Hollen. Who will Colom support when the choice comes to a vote?

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Walmart Holiday Basket Gets Even Sadder as Trump Tanks Economy

Democrats have their work cut out for them.

The outside of a Walmart store
Charles-McClintock Wilson/NurPhoto/Getty Images

A year ago, President Donald Trump lied to Americans about how much Thanksgiving dinner would cost them—now the prices have only gotten worse.

Last holiday season, Trump plugged Walmart’s yearly Holiday Meal promotion as proof he’d beaten the Democrats on low prices. Spoiler alert: That wasn’t true at all. Fast-forward a year, and Walmart has unveiled its newest holiday promotion, which offers a snapshot of Trump’s crumbling economy.

Walmart’s newly unveiled 2026 Holiday Meal contains 17 products and can feed a crowd of 10 for a record-low price of $3.50 per person. Walmart claims that this year, shoppers will receive 18 percent more items than last year, and a 12 percent lower price for the same items compared with last year.

A quick trip to Walmart’s website, however, reveals that the price of the company’s Holiday Meal has decreased by swapping the items for cheaper options, and forgoing cooking and holiday staples.

While this year’s basket has more products than the 2025 Holiday Meal, which contained only 15 products and boasted feeding 10 people for less than $4 per person, the newer iteration scraps carrots and macaroni and cheese, adding corn muffin mix, sweet potatoes, mini marshmallows, and whipped topping instead.

These changes can’t hide the fact that the items from last year’s basket have only gotten more expensive. A year ago, the items included in Walmart’s 2025 Holiday Meal Basket cost a total of $35.51. Now they cost a total of roughly $39.72.

By comparison, the company’s original Holiday Meal, launched in 2024, included 29 items and served eight people for less than $7 per person. The items in that holiday basket now cost roughly $63.45, increasing drastically from the $55 price tag at its debut. The 2026 basket does not include certain items from the original, including onions, carrots, celery, seasoning, pecan pie, or cranberry sauce.

Increasing prices are a direct result of spiking energy costs from Trump’s war against Iran, as well as his disastrous tariff policies. As of October 2026, the estimated year-over-year headline inflation rate has risen to 4 percent. The producer price index rose 0.3 percent in October, putting the annual rate at 6.5 percent, the highest rate in four years. Policymakers are beginning to worry that inflation is so widespread that it’s even starting to affect categories that are not driven by oil prices or tariffs, CNBC reported Thursday.

Clearly, Americans have no illusions about how Trump’s policies have affected prices. Last week, voters issued a stunning rebuke of Republican leadership by flipping both the House and Senate blue in the midterm elections. American voters continue to be interested in affordability. At Walmart, they might get it, but with Trump, they certainly won’t.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Scrambles to Control Nvidia Leadership as Scandal Balloons

Donald Trump is trying to ensure a friendly face stays atop the company.

Donald Trump speaks while sitting next to Jensen Huang at a table
Jensen Huang and Donald Trump
Tierney L. Cross/The Washington Post/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Jensen Huang and Donald Trump

Donald Trump tried to keep Jensen Huang atop Nvidia. It didn’t work.

The president called Huang earlier this week, encouraging the ex–artificial intelligence chief to resist internal pressure to remove him, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Huang resigned as Nvidia’s CEO, president, and board member Thursday morning, after he was caught in two scandalous affairs with direct reports, and another with a Chinese businesswoman that U.S. intelligence agencies had identified as a Chinese spy.

Trump reportedly knew about Huang’s affair—and his spying partner—for months. State Secretary Marco Rubio informed Trump about the alarming relationship moments before Huang joined the presidential trip to Beijing at the president’s request. It was at least the second time that Trump had been informed of Huang’s ties to the Chinese government, inside sources told the Times.

But Trump did not act on the information.

Instead, the president has repeatedly denied that he had any knowledge of the illicit affair before it was unearthed by U.S. news organizations. On Tuesday, Trump refuted the Times’ report, telling a reporter in the White House press room that he “didn’t hear about” the scandal in May. Trump added that he spoke with the Nvidia leader earlier that day, sharing that Huang insisted he had “absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy.”

The president did not mention that he had also attempted to influence Nvidia’s leadership during that phone call.

Nvidia emerged in recent years as the largest semiconductor company in the world, and a precious American asset in the burgeoning AI tech wave. In January 2025, Nvidia was announced as one of the “key” technology partners in the Trump administration’s $500 billion public-private initiative to jump-start AI-focused data center development, dubbed the Stargate Project. Months later, Trump allowed the company to export previously banned chips to China, loosening trade restrictions on tech that Washington feared could be used against U.S. national security interests.

Yet Huang’s intimate relationship with an alleged foreign asset didn’t seem to bother the president. Instead, Trump was more focused on dollar signs, concerned about the potential financial consequences if Huang was forced out of the company he co-founded in 1993. (Trump’s interest stems beyond the broad scope of the economy, however: The president’s 2026 financial disclosures revealed that he purchased between $1 million and $5 million of Nvidia stock earlier this year.)

Trump isn’t done meddling in Nvidia’s corporate decisions now that Huang is gone, either. On Thursday, the president blasted his opinion about the company’s potential succession plan on Truth Social, writing that “there is only one man to take” Huang’s place: “TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!”

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington