Top Pete Hegseth Adviser Is Moonlighting for a Warlord
Tim Parlatore doesn’t think it’s a big deal.
One of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s top advisers is representing the son of a Libyan warlord accused of extrajudicial killings and torture, Politico reports.
Tim Parlatore, Hegseth’s personal attorney as well as an adviser to the Department of Defense, began representing Saddam Hifter in April. Hifter, the chief of staff of the Libyan National Army, is being sued by a Libyan man who accuses Hifter; his father Khalifa Hifter, the commander of the Libyan National Army; and the head of the mercenary Wagner Group of being involved with the killing and torture of his family members.
Parlatore has been trying to get Hifter’s case dismissed by arguing procedural issues, and last week he argued that Hifter didn’t have control over the Wagner fighters who the U.N. said committed the killings, according to Politico.
When asked about the case, Parlatore said, “I’m a criminal defense lawyer. Who do you think I represent? First time you ever heard of me I was representing somebody accused of war crimes,” referring to a previous case where he worked to acquit Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher.
According to Amnesty International, a militia that Hifter controlled inflicted “a catalogue of horrors, including unlawful killings, torture and other ill-treatment, enforced disappearance, rape and other sexual violence, and forced displacement—with no fear of consequences.”
Parlatore has been a part of Hegseth’s inner circle since Hegseth took over the Defense Department. Reportedly, Parlatore was in the Signal chat with Hegseth’s family members where Hegseth shared details of a strike on Yemen. Parlatore also represented President Donald Trump in his classified documents case, which was dismissed in 2024.
He’s not the only connection between the Trump administration and the Hifter family: Brian Ballard, a Trump-connected lobbyist, is also a lobbyist for the Libyan warlord, and signed a deal to represent the Hifters to the U.S. government to the tune of $2 million.