Here’s What Sean Duffy Wants All That Extra Money For
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has been demanding more money from Congress in the wake of the FAA meltdown.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy asked for $50 billion after the Federal Aviation Administration spontaneously grounded thousands of planes on Friday and disrupted many more flights, painting the enormous cash allowance as the necessary solution to the agency’s alleged infrastructure woes. But the fine print of that request, which was made public Tuesday, has raised some eyebrows.
A joint letter signed by the FAA, the office of the president, and the Transportation Department breaks down the budget request into multiple line items. It includes $10 billion to improve or entirely reconstruct five air traffic control centers, and another $10 billion for constructing or improving up to 140 FAA-owned air traffic control towers.
The letter also reinforces requests laid out by Senator Eric Schmitt in September, when the Missouri Republican floated a $30 billion FAA investment that included $10 billion to “modernize” air traffic control systems (including $7.2 billion to automate work stations and common platforms, and $2 billion for cloud computing), $10 billion for other airport improvements, and another $10 billion to update terminals at “high-impact transitional hub airports.”
It was not clear if the round numbers were based on actual cost estimates, or if Duffy was pitching the massive budget request as a shot in the dark. PBS Newshour’s Lisa Desjardins highlighted the odd price tags, noting that one bullet-pointed necessity in the letter—a $2 billion Air Traffic Route Control Center—would cost about as much as a Navy missile destroyer.
She also questioned why the administration would prioritize expenditures on airports if the situation affecting the nation’s air traffic control system was as severe as described.
The Trump administration blamed the rare nationwide ground stop on faulty copper wiring and a bum router located in Arkansas. Senior officials denied that the rapid expansion of the agency’s artificial intelligence tools—which were rolled out days prior—had anything to do with the critical failure.
Republicans, meanwhile, have already expressed skepticism about Duffy’s gargantuan request. By lunchtime, GOP senators had had time to chew on the proposal and decided to push back on the $50 billion sum, according to Punchbowl News.