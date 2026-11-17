The letter also reinforces requests laid out by Senator Eric Schmitt in September, when the Missouri Republican floated a $30 billion FAA investment that included $10 billion to “modernize” air traffic control systems (including $7.2 billion to automate work stations and common platforms, and $2 billion for cloud computing), $10 billion for other airport improvements, and another $10 billion to update terminals at “high-impact transitional hub airports.”

It was not clear if the round numbers were based on actual cost estimates, or if Duffy was pitching the massive budget request as a shot in the dark. PBS Newshour’s Lisa Desjardins highlighted the odd price tags, noting that one bullet-pointed necessity in the letter—a $2 billion Air Traffic Route Control Center—would cost about as much as a Navy missile destroyer.

She also questioned why the administration would prioritize expenditures on airports if the situation affecting the nation’s air traffic control system was as severe as described.