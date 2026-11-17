Trump Is Sneaking One of His Cronies Into a Critical Post
Eric Ueland doesn’t have a great track record.
President Trump is frantically pushing for a hardcore loyalist to lead the Government Accountability Office—supposedly an independent, nonpartisan oversight agency that could sue the president on Congress’s behalf. This is a blatant last-ditch effort from Trump to confirm an official he knows will defer to him in a consequential position before he cedes control of Congress to Democrats in January.
Eric Ueland, whose nomination was announced on Monday, was an aide to former Republican senator and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, served as staff director for Republicans on the Senate Budget Committee, and worked as the White House director of legislative affairs during Trump’s first term before settling as a deputy director of Russell Vought’s Office of Budget and Management in 2025.
Ueland’s nomination as comptroller general and head of the GAO also comes as Democrats and Republicans alike demand that the office sue the Trump administration for illegally withholding over $1 billion in funds for education and health care research —something that surely won’t happen if he is confirmed. He now faces an uphill battle to confirmation, even with the GOP’s fleeting congressional majority.
“I think Eric’s a really qualified individual, but I have concerns that this is the partisan pick for a very bipartisan office,” Utah GOP Senator John Curtis told Politico Monday. “He’s very qualified, but I think there’s some strong partisan leanings on his part.”
“I stick with what I said last year about it. I think it’s important to find someone who’s honest and objective,” Kentucky Republican Rand Paul said.
“I don’t know if it’s a bipartisan pick,” outgoing Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins told Punchbowl News’s Samantha Handler.
“Eric is the most toxically partisan person I ever worked with on the Hill. Right now he works for an agency that is actively obstructing GAO in its legally mandated oversight duties. He’d be a disaster for GAO,” Bobby Kogan of the Center for American Progress wrote on X. “If he is rammed through on a partisan basis, he should be removed.”
Ueland’s confirmation would mean that someone who has shown that they are only accountable to Trump and his agenda would be leading an agency tasked with holding him accountable—a nightmare confirmation situation for anyone with hopes of investigating the Trump administration, especially given that Ueland’s term would be 15 years long.